SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis find out the MVC schedule

SIU found out its Missouri Valley Conference schedule Thursday morning and it will spend a lot of time on the road to begin conference play before playing eight of 10 games at Banterra Center from Jan. 26 to Feb. 25.

The Salukis will attempt to defend their MVC regular season title with a mostly-new cast of players. They return just one starter, point guard Quierra Love, and will likely ask for key contributions from multiple players out of the transfer portal, as well as returnees who have been role players during their college career.

“Our schedule is not for the faint of heart, but it will make for some very competitive basketball,” said first-year SIU coach Kelly Bond-White in a press release. “Our young ladies came here because the Missouri Valley is one of the premier basketball conferences in the country. We look forward to the challenge.”

The Salukis start conference play on Dec. 29 at Evansville and then bus up to Terre Haute for a New Year’s Eve contest with Indiana State. They host Bradley on Jan. 5 and Illinois State on Jan. 7 in a rematch of an MVC tourney semifinal last March that the Redbirds won, denying SIU a chance to earn an NCAA Tournament berth.

Following that comes a four-game road trip that starts Jan. 11 at Missouri State. The Salukis go to UIC for their only meeting with the Flames on Jan. 14, then travel to the league’s other newcomers – Murray State and Belmont – on Jan. 20 and 22.

After that, SIU gets to spend most of the next month at home. It starts one of its two four-game homestands on Jan. 26 against Drake before welcoming Northern Iowa to town on Jan. 28. The Salukis start February by entertaining Missouri State on the 1st and taking on Valparaiso for the only time this year on the 4th.

SIU makes a two-game road trip to Illinois State and Bradley on Feb. 10 and 12, respectively, before starting another four-game homestand on Feb. 17 against Belmont. That’s followed by a visit from Murray State on Feb. 19.

The home season ends with contests against Indiana State on Feb. 23 and Evansville on Feb. 25. The Salukis went 11-0 at Banterra Center last year, a big reason why they went from being picked 8th in the preseason to winning the regular season crown.

SIU finishes with an Iowa road trip, going to Northern Iowa on March 2 and Drake on March 4. The conference tournament is set for March 9-12 in Moline at Vibrant Arena at the MARK.

Starting times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.