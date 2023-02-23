Indiana State led by two points after one quarter. Led by two points at halftime. Led by two points after three quarters.

Didn’t lead by two points when the game was over.

Instead, SIU put it all together on both ends of the floor in a 27-10 fourth quarter burst that produced a 79-64 Missouri Valley Conference win Thursday night at Banterra Center.

Ashley Jones’ 20 points and eight assists led the Salukis (10-16, 7-10), while Aja Holmes came off the bench to drill four 3-pointers and add 16 points. Laniah Randle contributed 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

“That’s the way I want to play,” SIU coach Kelly Bond-White said of the fourth quarter. “Controlled chaos.”

Trailing 54-52 as the quarter started, the Salukis attacked on both ends of the floor. They got their paws on one pass after another. They forced the Sycamores (10-16, 5-12) into quick shots or turnovers.

On offense, SIU did something it hasn’t always done in tight fourth quarters: Play with poise. It made the extra pass and trusted each other to make plays, leading to 10-of-17 shooting from the field and 5-of-8 from 3.

Sydney Prochaska started the onslaught with a corner 3 that gave the Salukis the lead for good at 55-54, followed by a 3-ball from the wing by Jones. Tamara Nard answered a Bella Finnegan jumper with a putback of Prochaska’s missed 3.

Jones scored in transition off a steal for a 62-56 advantage at the 7:46 mark, followed by two great defensive plays from Nard. First came a rejection of Caitlin Anderson’s unsuccessful foray into the lane. After Randle scored on the fast break, Nard took the punishment and drew an offensive foul from Chelsea Cain.

Bond-White said Nard was hungry for success after missing the last six games with an injury.

“Love it,” Bond-White said. “She was all over things in practice and her energy was at a different level.”

When Indiana State drew within 66-60 on Finnegan’s 3-point play with 5:23 left, Holmes came up with the big shot. Ball reversal got Holmes a clean look on the left wing and she knocked down her third 3 for a nine-point lead at the 5:07 mark.

Holmes capped an 8-2 burst with her last 3 from the corner with 2:49 remaining to make it 74-62 and cap SIU’s ninth straight win over the Trees in the last four years.

“I’m just working on being more consistent with my shot and getting to the rim more,” she said.

The fourth quarter was a dramatic plot twist from the first 30 minutes, which saw the teams exchange the lead a whopping 17 times while being tied on eight occasions. Neither team led by more than eight points in that span and the Salukis rattled off 10 straight points to fix that.

Indiana State got a game-high 21 points from Finnegan and 14 more from Chelsea Cain. But it finally unraveled when Bond-White unleashed three reserves – Holmes, Nard and Prochaska – along with Jones and Quierra Love as part of a “blitz” lineup.

“We were trying to hold them under 15 points (in the quarter),” Holmes said. “We got our hands on the ball as much as we could. We were blocking shots and getting out on the break and getting layups. That was big for us.”

DAWG BITES

Shemera Williams (leg) sat out the game after being injured in a loose-ball scramble during Sunday night’s 83-69 loss to Murray State. It’s not known when Williams, who’s second on the team in scoring at 10.3 ppg, will be able to return. … SIU tied a season high with nine blocked shots, originally set in a Feb. 1 loss to Missouri State. … After committing four quick turnovers in the game’s first seven minutes, the Salukis made only five more for the game’s remainder. … SIU plays its final home game of the year at 2 p.m. Saturday against Evansville.