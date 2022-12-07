SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis hit 100 again, rout Tennessee State

CARBONDALE — Minutes after Wednesday’s 100-72 rout of Tennessee State, SIU guard Quierra Love and some of her teammates donned Santa Claus hats and signed autographs of team posters for some of the approximately 3,000 elementary school students who trekked to Banterra Center.

That was appropriate, because no women’s basketball team in school history has ever been more giving for one game than this one.

The Salukis’ 33 assists set a single-game program record, breaking the 32-year old mark of 30 that was established on Jan. 8, 1990. And Love set a blistering pace with a career-high 12, 10 of them in the first 15:20 of the game as SIU (3-5) raced out to a 46-18 lead.

“We worked on reversing the ball, sharing the ball, moving the ball,” Love said. “It’ll come back to you.”

For a good chunk of the game, it looked like Love was going to shatter the individual mark for assists in a game. She needed just six more after the initial outburst, but her pace slowed after that and she added just two more.

This isn’t to say she didn’t contribute in other areas. Love scored a season-high 11 points, the last two coming off a steal with 1:13 left that boosted the Salukis to the century mark for the second straight game. And Love also notched three of the team’s 12 steals that helped lead to an outrageous 32 fast-break points.

“Q is a facilitator first, a true point guard in every sense of the word,” said first-year SIU coach Kelly Bond-White. “She’s always looking for her teammates first. But when she’s taking the open look and hitting it, now she’s a threat and she makes her teammates even more dangerous.”

Love was one of six players in double figures for the regal canines, which hit 63.1 % from the field and scored 66 points in the paint, giving them 120 in the last two games. Ashley Jones, Laniah Randle and Promise Taylor each netted 16 points.

Jones got off the mark early with 11 first quarter points, helping SIU establish a 26-14 first quarter lead. Randle established a new career high and added six assists, while Taylor made all seven of her shots and rejected five shots in just 19 minutes.

Freshman Jaidynn Mason came off the bench to score 15 despite missing half the second quarter with a leg injury that required her to be helped off the floor. Tamara Nard added 11 points despite playing only 15 minutes because of foul trouble.

Yet there was a time late in the third quarter when it appeared the Salukis might be courting trouble. Their 28-point lead was down to 13 as the Tigers (4-4) found traction offensively, allowing them to get their full-court pressure set up that forced 23 turnovers.

But SIU suddenly found a reserve reservoir of energy. Mason scored off a Love steal, then fed Taylor for a layup. When Love drained a 3-ball, its lead was 75-55 going to the fourth quarter.

The first three-plus minutes of the fourth quarter was a layup line. The Salukis tallied 13 points in less than 2 ½ minutes. A once-dwindling lead was back to 28 and the team – and all their young fans – could enjoy the day’s remainder.

“Very pleased with our response,” Bond-White said. “We’re going to make mistakes, but we’re showing resiliency and some grit.”

Saniah Parker scored 16 points for Tennessee State, while Ashley Malone added 13 and Kansas transfer Erica Haynes-Overton hit for 12.

DAWG BITES

At 4,000 attendees, it was the largest crowd for a women’s basketball game at SIU since it drew a program-record 3,397 for a similar promotion on Nov. 20, 2019 in a loss to Memphis. The school wasn’t able to hold this promotion the last two years due to COVID-19 concerns. … While Bond-White was a bit concerned about some defensive letdowns in the middle two quarters, the Salukis actually held TSU to .84 points per possession. Each team had a whopping 86 possessions in the fast-paced contest. … SIU is off for two weeks for fall semester exams before its next game on Dec. 21 at Saint Louis at 4 p.m.