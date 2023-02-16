Belmont at SIU

When: Friday, 6 p.m.

Where: Banterra Center (8,284), Carbondale

TV: ESPN3 (Mike Trude, Dominic Hoscher)

Radio: STEVE 95.1 FM (Trey Reamer)

Records: Belmont 15-10, 11-3; SIU 9-14, 6-8

SIU Update: There should be no lack of motivation for the Salukis in this one, not after the last time they played Belmont on Jan. 22. On that Sunday afternoon in Nashville, the Bruins administered a 101-45 beating that started a four-game losing streak for SIU. The Salukis have been centered around the 1-2 punch of Ashley Jones and Promise Taylor lately. Jones scored 24 in Sunday’s 83-59 rout at Bradley, her ninth 20-plus point outing this year, while Taylor had her first double-double with the team in that game, adding 17 points and 11 rebounds. Taylor’s ability to stay out of foul trouble and a recent admonition from coach Kelly Bond-White to be more aggressive have led to her recent play.

Belmont Update: It took about a half-season, but the Bruins are making themselves at home in their new Missouri Valley Conference digs. Belmont has won eight straight games, outscoring opponents by an average of 21.6 ppg in that span, and is looking like the team picked to rule the Valley back in October. Destinee Wells has led the team this year with 17 ppg and 4.8 assists, good for third and second in the Valley, respectively. SIU has to be cognizant of the 3-point line because Belmont leads the league with 8.4 makes per game, good for 19th in Division I. The Bruins last lost on Jan. 15, when MVC co-leader Illinois State spanked them 70-56 in Normal.