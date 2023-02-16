Can the SIU women be any kind of threat in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament next month?
A clue might be unearthed Friday night when surging Belmont makes its first visit to Banterra Center for a 6 o’clock tipoff.
Winners of eight in a row, the Bruins (15-10, 11-3) sit just a game out of first place in the Valley. And they’re the team that sent the Salukis into a four-game tailspin by unleashing an epic 101-45 beatdown on Jan. 22 in Nashville.
“It’s not that they stopped us,” said SIU coach Kelly Bond-White of that contest. “We stopped ourselves by not making shots we can make. And we couldn’t stop them at the other end. They got almost anything they wanted.”
The Belmont blowout started a stretch of three games in which the Salukis allowed 94 ppg. After a 94-81 setback to Northern Iowa on Jan. 28, Bond-White started a “Breakfast Club” for her team, practicing them at 6 a.m. for three days before Missouri State visited on Feb. 1.
Bond-White stressed defense over and over in those sessions and it appears SIU has gotten the message. It’s allowed just 62.3 ppg in the last four games, losing narrowly to contenders like Missouri State and Illinois State while pounding on Valparaiso and Bradley.
When the Salukis drilled Bradley 83-59 in Peoria on Sunday, they forced 17 turnovers and held the Braves to 35.7% shooting. Bradley was just 15 of 44 inside the 3-point line as Promise Taylor blocked four shots and altered others.
“I thought we were locked in on the defensive end,” Bond-White said. “Now it took a while to pull away, but we stayed with the plan and had a good carryover from the game at Illinois State. That’s a team playing for a championship and we were right with them for 40 minutes.”
SIU has shown the ability to play good defense for games or multiple games but has to take the next step and display consistency for longer stretch. Even though it’s third in the Valley at 72.3 ppg, simply outscoring opponents isn’t their avenue to the win column. It’s 2-6 in league games where it’s permitted at least 70 points.
The Salukis’ firepower is unquestioned. Ashley Jones (16.8 ppg, 3.5 assists) has played at an all-MVC level lately while the 6-5 Taylor (9.9 ppg, 6.0 rebounds, 2.7 blocked shots) has tallied in double figures the last three games.
Bond-White said after a Feb. 4 win over Valparaiso, when Taylor scored 19 points for her career high at SIU, that getting Taylor mad before games was a recipe for inspired play. Bond-White pointed out that Taylor could have been more assertive in asking for the ball in prior games, saying that she has to let guards know she is available down low.
“I think you’ve seen her finding her voice recently,” Bond-White said of Taylor. “We’ve showed the guards clips where she’s open and she doesn’t get the ball. And I’ve shown her that she needs to demand the ball. We need to play inside-out.”
The Salukis are all but guaranteed of being a Thursday team next month in Moline. But with an all-league combo guard, a true center who can control the game on both ends and former top 100 national recruit out of high school in Shemera Williams (10.7 ppg), they can be a dangerous out no matter who they play.
It’s just a matter of whether they will fully commit to defense.
“We’re capable,” Bond-White said. “We just have to show the consistency.”