SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis host Valpo in Valley series

Wednesday night’s 67-55 loss to No. 23 Missouri State wasn’t a surprise to anyone, but SIU coach Cindy Stein left Banterra Center feeling pretty good about some of the things her team did.

“I feel like from an energy standpoint, we looked good,” she said. “We took away some of the things they wanted to do, but we could have had better shot selection at times. We could have done a better job at rebounding, which we knew would be critical.

“The thing is we have to build on those good things. No one is going to feel sorry for us, even though we’re shorthanded. We have to figure out a way to get it done.”

The Salukis’ next chance to do that arrives Saturday and Sunday when Valparaiso hits town for the next to last Missouri Valley Conference series of the year. If SIU desires the chance to avoid Missouri State’s bracket for next month’s Valley tourney in Moline, it might want to post a sweep.

At 5-9 in the conference and 8-11 overall, it’s unlikely the Salukis are going to play their way into avoiding the first night in Moline, even if they win out. But they can finish seventh and stay in the lower bracket.