SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis host Valpo in Valley series
SIU Women's Basketball

SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis host Valpo in Valley series

022521-spt-siu-wbb-06.jpg

SIU forward Gabby Walker (20) goes in for layup past Missouri State guard Sydney Manning (34) during the third quarter at the Banterra Center on Wednesday in Carbondale.

 Byron Hetzler

Wednesday night’s 67-55 loss to No. 23 Missouri State wasn’t a surprise to anyone, but SIU coach Cindy Stein left Banterra Center feeling pretty good about some of the things her team did.

“I feel like from an energy standpoint, we looked good,” she said. “We took away some of the things they wanted to do, but we could have had better shot selection at times. We could have done a better job at rebounding, which we knew would be critical.

“The thing is we have to build on those good things. No one is going to feel sorry for us, even though we’re shorthanded. We have to figure out a way to get it done.”

The Salukis’ next chance to do that arrives Saturday and Sunday when Valparaiso hits town for the next to last Missouri Valley Conference series of the year. If SIU desires the chance to avoid Missouri State’s bracket for next month’s Valley tourney in Moline, it might want to post a sweep.

At 5-9 in the conference and 8-11 overall, it’s unlikely the Salukis are going to play their way into avoiding the first night in Moline, even if they win out. But they can finish seventh and stay in the lower bracket.

Granted, it’s not like playing the second seed — say, Drake — is more of a bargain than the nation’s 23rd-ranked team. But SIU has a hard time matching up with Missouri State’s physical style.

However, it didn’t keep Gabby Walker from authoring a career-best game that helped the Salukis keep it reasonably competitive. Walker scored 20 points on 8 of 15 shooting, often muscling through bigger defenders for her points.

Stein said the opponent might have helped Walker excel.

“Both sides were pretty physical and she was able to play a little more than usual,” Stein said. “The key was she played 30 and a half minutes. We feel like she can put up those numbers every night.”

Walker should have the advantage inside — if the Salukis can take care of the ball and look for her. Valparaiso forces nearly 18 turnovers per game and holds opponents to 28.1 percent from the 3-point line.

SIU has spent most of the year willingly shooting (and mostly missing) from 3. If it can do some damage inside the arc early and establish Walker, or other post players, it will give itself a better chance at success.

With Abby Brockmeyer (ankle) out until at least next weekend, when Northern Iowa comes to town, Walker must come up with another productive game or two in the lane.

DAWG BITES

Stein said Friday morning that she will discuss with the team’s seniors — Walker, Brockmeyer, Makenzie Silvey and Rachel Pudlowski — after the season if they would like to return for a fifth year.

The NCAA is allowing this year’s senior class to play a fifth season without them counting against a school’s scholarship limit because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I told them not to worry about it right now and focus on finishing the season strong,” Stein said. “There might be budget issues, and there are other factors. We’d love to have all of them back, but that stuff will play itself out.”

bucky.dent@thesouthern.com

Valparaiso at SIU

When: Saturday and Sunday, 4:03 p.m.

Where: Banterra Center (no fans allowed), Carbondale

Records: Valparaiso 9-10, 5-7; SIU 8-11, 5-9

Radio: WUEZ-FM (95.1), Ryan Kent, Jr.

TV: ESPN+ (Connor Onion, Mike Trude)

Valparaiso update: The overall record isn’t impressive, but the artists formerly known as the Crusaders – the school dropped the nickname on Feb. 11 – have some notable non-conference wins. Valpo defeated Illinois and Purdue on the road for two Power 5 victories and also dumped Big East Conference foe Xavier. It also owns solid conference wins over Northern Iowa and Illinois State. So how is Valparaiso a game under .500? Try these numbers: 38.1 percent shooting percentage, 30.4 percent accuracy on 3-pointers, only 63.4 ppg and a hideous minus 9.2 rebounding differential. Valpo does defend well, limiting opponents to 39.2 percent shooting from the field and 28.1 percent from 3-point range while forcing nearly 18 turnovers per game. Carie Weinman leads the team in scoring (13.8 ppg) and averages 2.8 steals as well.

SIU update: If the Salukis want to finish seventh in the league, a sweep here would probably be pretty useful. They’ll have to do it without Abby Brockmeyer (ankle), who will miss her sixth and seventh games in a row after getting injured in practice on Feb. 3. The players to watch figure to be Makenzie Silvey and Gabby Walker. Silvey has scored in double figures the last six games and has played some of the best all-around basketball of her career lately, while Walker is coming off a career-high 20 points against Missouri State’s physical posts on Wednesday night. With depth a problem for SIU, it could use Walker to continue to log extended minutes and not get bogged down by foul trouble. The Salukis must be cognizant of getting into the lane and not settling for jumpers against Valpo’s solid 3-point defense.

