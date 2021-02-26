SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis host Valpo in Valley series

Wednesday night’s 67-55 loss to No. 23 Missouri State wasn’t a surprise to anyone, but SIU coach Cindy Stein left Banterra Center feeling pretty good about some of the things her team did.
“I feel like from an energy standpoint, we looked good,” she said. “We took away some of the things they wanted to do, but we could have had better shot selection at times. We could have done a better job at rebounding, which we knew would be critical.
“The thing is we have to build on those good things. No one is going to feel sorry for us, even though we’re shorthanded. We have to figure out a way to get it done.”
The Salukis’ next chance to do that arrives Saturday and Sunday when Valparaiso hits town for the next to last Missouri Valley Conference series of the year. If SIU desires the chance to avoid Missouri State’s bracket for next month’s Valley tourney in Moline, it might want to post a sweep.
At 5-9 in the conference and 8-11 overall, it’s unlikely the Salukis are going to play their way into avoiding the first night in Moline, even if they win out. But they can finish seventh and stay in the lower bracket.
Granted, it’s not like playing the second seed — say, Drake — is more of a bargain than the nation’s 23rd-ranked team. But SIU has a hard time matching up with Missouri State’s physical style.
However, it didn’t keep Gabby Walker from authoring a career-best game that helped the Salukis keep it reasonably competitive. Walker scored 20 points on 8 of 15 shooting, often muscling through bigger defenders for her points.
Stein said the opponent might have helped Walker excel.
“Both sides were pretty physical and she was able to play a little more than usual,” Stein said. “The key was she played 30 and a half minutes. We feel like she can put up those numbers every night.”
Walker should have the advantage inside — if the Salukis can take care of the ball and look for her. Valparaiso forces nearly 18 turnovers per game and holds opponents to 28.1 percent from the 3-point line.
SIU has spent most of the year willingly shooting (and mostly missing) from 3. If it can do some damage inside the arc early and establish Walker, or other post players, it will give itself a better chance at success.
With Abby Brockmeyer (ankle) out until at least next weekend, when Northern Iowa comes to town, Walker must come up with another productive game or two in the lane.
DAWG BITES
Stein said Friday morning that she will discuss with the team’s seniors — Walker, Brockmeyer, Makenzie Silvey and Rachel Pudlowski — after the season if they would like to return for a fifth year.
The NCAA is allowing this year’s senior class to play a fifth season without them counting against a school’s scholarship limit because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I told them not to worry about it right now and focus on finishing the season strong,” Stein said. “There might be budget issues, and there are other factors. We’d love to have all of them back, but that stuff will play itself out.”