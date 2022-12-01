SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis set records in win against Chicago State

CARBONDALE — The team that lost its opening game by 52 points won Thursday night by 58.

Ashley Jones’ career-high 29 points led five players in double figures as the SIU women set a couple of single-game school records in a 115-57 blowout of winless Chicago State at Banterra Center.

The Salukis smashed a program record for most points in a game, set six years ago against Brescia, when Jones drained a 3-pointer from just outside Makanda for a 107-50 advantage with 6:46 left. And the margin of victory was four better than the previous record.

“They needed this type of game and I’m going to tell you: Momma needed it too,” first-year coach Kelly Bond-White said.

SIU’s half of the stat sheet fairly exploded with big numbers. It made 40 of 80 field goals, including 9 of 19 from the 3-point line, and sank 26 of 32 foul shots. It drew 29 assists and earned a 51-33 rebounding advantage.

The Salukis scored a whopping 60 bench points. Aja Holmes bombed in five 3-pointers and finished with 19. Promise Taylor added 15 and seven boards in just 16 minutes, while Seairra Hughes scored a quiet 13 points. Laniah Randle rounded out the double-figure quintet with 10.

Bond-White said before practice Wednesday that she planned to show the team video of its shot selection, hoping to impress upon it that it could take better shots simply by bypassing the first decent shot to make a couple of extra passes and get a more desirable look.

The lesson stuck with Jones. She said the coaching staff emphasized shooting from areas where she’s had success in the past.

“I felt like tonight I did better work by driving and taking better shots,” Jones said. “I played more relaxed. Her film basically came over into this game.”

SIU (2-5) played the weakest team it will see all year. The Cougars are 0-9 on merit. They failed to exert much pressure on the ball and didn’t make it difficult for the regal canines to take advantage of their superior height and muscle.

And the Salukis spent the night playing to their strengths. It was 32-12 after a quarter and 60-29 at halftime after Jones drew a three-shot foul near midcourt with 1.8 seconds left, and sank all three.

The margin was 88-45 after three quarters, leaving the 100-point mark as the only suspense in the fourth quarter. That took less than three minutes, with Holmes swishing a 3 at the 7:17 mark to reach triple digits.

There was also defensive improvement. SIU allowed 80 points or more in five of its first six games but held Chicago State to 34.5% from the field and forced 27 points that led to 36 points.

Bond-White acknowledged after the game that she might have scheduled a bit too ambitiously for a team returning just one starter and relying on four transfers for major minutes. But an outcome like this one – not just the final margin but that the Salukis were still running an offense and making extra passes up 60 in the last minute – gives her hope the struggles of November might bear fruit in Missouri Valley Conference play.

“When we get into late December, January and February, that hard schedule is going to help us,” she said.

DAWG BITES

Quierra Love and Jaidynn Mason combined for 15 assists and three turnovers. Nine of the 10 players that saw action for SIU picked up at least one assist. … Ahlea Myers scored 15 points off the bench for Chicago State, which has now lost four games to MVC schools by a combined 133 points. The Cougars have been no closer than 14 points in any game. … The Salukis dressed out just 10 players as Sydney Prochaska missed her second straight game after an injury suffered in Saturday’s win at Lehigh. They had just nine for most of the fourth quarter after Tamara Nard fouled out in eight minutes. … SIU is back in action at 11 a.m. Wednesday when it hosts Tennessee State for its annual Elementary Day Game, where thousands of elementary school students from the area attend.