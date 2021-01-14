SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis shelved by COVID-19 again

SIU was able to play on Dec. 12 and 13, sweeping home games against Austin Peay and Southeast Missouri State. But its Dec. 15 date at UT Martin was canceled following a positive test in the Skyhawks’ program.

After winning on Dec. 17 against Kansas City and falling at Missouri on Dec. 20 in a game arranged on 72 hours’ notice, the Salukis bused to Illinois for a game on Dec. 22. But 5 ½ hours before the scheduled 2 p.m. tip-off, a false positive test in the team hotel erased that game.

SIU returned to action on Jan. 1-2 with a Valley sweep of Evansville, but played that series with only nine players because seniors Abby Brockmeyer and Makenzie Silvey sat out due to COVID-19 protocol.

Both returned for last weekend’s losses at Bradley. Players who aren’t presently in quarantine practiced Thursday and will work out on Friday. The earliest that players who are now quarantined can work out is Jan. 29, depending on if they still have symptoms.

The Salukis’ next scheduled game is not until Jan. 27, when they visit Missouri State. SIU has played nine games this year, going 5-4 overall and 2-2 in the conference.

The latest string of postponements means they have had 10 games postponed or canceled.

Men’s games rescheduled