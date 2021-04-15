SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis sign Laniah Randle

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois women's basketball head coach Cindy Stein has announced the signing of high school senior Laniah Randle (5-9, G, Wichita, Kan., Heights H.S.) for the 2021-22 season.
Randle arrives at Southern Illinois University from Wichita Heights High School in Wichita, Kansas. A three-time All-City League First Team selection, Randle helped lead the Falcons to three-straight state tournament appearances, which included a 2021 sub-state championship.
"Laniah is a very athletic and explosive player," head coach Cindy Stein said. "I love the way she gets up and down the floor and her ability to create for herself and her teammates is exceptional. Laniah will just get better and better and has the work ethic and competitiveness to get it done. I believe her initial impact will be her ability to cause havoc defensively and she will be a tough stop when getting to the rim offensively. She will be fun to watch!"
The Wichita, Kansas native earned back-to-back Kansas Basketball Coaches Association All-State honors in 2020 and 2021 after she helped Wichita Heights compile a 38-8 record over her junior and senior seasons, which included a 21-2 record during the 2019-20 season. In 2021, Randle averaged 22.4 points, 8 rebounds, 6 steals and 5 blocks a contest to lead the Falcons to the state quarterfinals.
She also competed for Heights' track and field team and qualified for the 2020 KSHSAA 5A State track meet in the 200m and was a part of the Falcons' quarter-mile relay team that finished fifth.
Randle is the daughter of John Randle Sr., who played two seasons for Kansas football and earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors as a true freshman in 2003. In 2005, he transferred to Southern Illinois University, where he earned Gateway Conference All-Newcomer Team honors after he tallied 489 yards and four touchdowns on 96 carries. As a fifth-year senior at SIU, he earned All-MVFC Second Team laurels after he ran for 1,074 yards and 11 touchdowns on 201 carries and helped SIU advance to the FCS Subdivision semifinals. He was a teammate of current Saluki head coach Nick Hill. Laniah's brother, John Randle II, is a sought-after running back recruit with offers from the likes of Ole Miss, Michigan State and Oregon while their uncle, Joseph, was a running back for Oklahoma State who went on to play three seasons for the Dallas Cowboys.
The senior guard joins a Saluki women's basketball recruiting class that includes: Zoe Belcher (Chicago), Tyranny Brown (Indianapolis) and Paige Clubb (Fulton, Missouri).