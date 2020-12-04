 Skip to main content
SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis to open MVC play at home
SIU Women's Basketball

SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis to open MVC play at home

112620-spt-siu-wbb-01.jpg

SIU guard Frankie Kokkines (14) and forward Abby Brockmeyer (25) battle for rebound with Eastern Michigan guard Natalia Pineda (14) during the in the third quarter on Nov. 25 at the Banterra Center in Carbondale. The Salukis lost 65-52.

 Byron Hetzler

Nothing like ringing in the New Year with some Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball.

The SIU women found out Friday that they’ll open conference play on New Year’s Day with a two-game home series against Evansville at Banterra Center. It’s part of the Valley’s new scheduling formula, which calls for teams to play 18 games, mostly in two-game series on consecutive days.

The Valley changed its format in order to reduce travel and try to lower the chances of contracting COVID-19. It also put two rescheduling windows in place in case teams have to make up postponements for the coronavirus or weather-related issues.

The Salukis will host Evansville, Valparaiso, Illinois State and Northern Iowa while traveling to Bradley, Loyola, Drake and Indiana State. Their home-and-home series is with travel partner Missouri State, the preseason favorite in the Valley that’s ranked No. 21 in the Associated Press poll with a win over No. 12 Maryland in its hip pocket.

SIU will host Evansville on Jan. 1-2, then visit Bradley on Jan. 8-9 and travel to Loyola on Jan. 15-16. After hosting Valparaiso on Jan. 22-23, the Salukis hit the road for a Jan. 27 contest at Missouri State. They have eight days off before hosting Illinois State on Feb. 5-6.

That’s followed by an excursion to Des Moines to play Drake on Feb. 11-12, and a trip to Terre Haute to meet Indiana State on Feb. 19-20. After hosting Missouri State on Feb. 24, SIU wraps up conference play on March 5-6 at home with Northern Iowa.

The Salukis opened their season on Nov. 25 with a 65-52 loss to Eastern Michigan. They canceled their next three games — Nov. 29 at Memphis, and the Compass Challenge on Friday and Saturday at Eastern Illinois — as part of a seven-day pause after a player contracted COVID-19.

Should SIU come through the pause without further cases, it will resume action on Dec. 11 when it hosts Saint Louis at 1 p.m. The Salukis also have home games on Dec. 13 against Southeast Missouri State and Dec. 17 against Kansas City before visiting Illinois on Dec. 22, their final non-conference game.

bucky.dent@thesouthern.com

SIU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Date, opponent, times)

Dec. 11;Saint Louis; 1 p.m.

Dec. 13;Southeast Missouri St.; 2 p.m.

Dec. 17;Kansas City; 6 p.m.

Dec. 22; at Illinois; TBA

Jan. 1; Evansville*; TBA

Jan. 2; Evansville*; TBA

Jan. 8; at Bradley*; TBA

Jan. 9; at Bradley*; TBA

Jan. 15; at Loyola*; TBA

Jan. 16; at Loyola*; TBA

Jan. 22; Valparaiso*; TBA

Jan. 23; Valparaiso*; TBA

Jan. 27; at Missouri State*; TBA

Feb. 5; Illinois State*; TBA

Feb. 6; Illinois State*; TBA

Feb. 11; at Drake*; TBA

Feb. 12; at Drake*; TBA

Feb. 19; at Indiana State*; TBA

Feb. 20; at Indiana State*; TBA

Feb. 24; Missouri State*; TBA

Mar. 5; Northern Iowa*; TBA

Mar. 6; Northern Iowa*; TBA

Mar. 11-14; MVC Tournament; Moline

*denotes conference game

