SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis to open MVC play at home

Nothing like ringing in the New Year with some Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball.

The SIU women found out Friday that they’ll open conference play on New Year’s Day with a two-game home series against Evansville at Banterra Center. It’s part of the Valley’s new scheduling formula, which calls for teams to play 18 games, mostly in two-game series on consecutive days.

The Valley changed its format in order to reduce travel and try to lower the chances of contracting COVID-19. It also put two rescheduling windows in place in case teams have to make up postponements for the coronavirus or weather-related issues.

The Salukis will host Evansville, Valparaiso, Illinois State and Northern Iowa while traveling to Bradley, Loyola, Drake and Indiana State. Their home-and-home series is with travel partner Missouri State, the preseason favorite in the Valley that’s ranked No. 21 in the Associated Press poll with a win over No. 12 Maryland in its hip pocket.

SIU will host Evansville on Jan. 1-2, then visit Bradley on Jan. 8-9 and travel to Loyola on Jan. 15-16. After hosting Valparaiso on Jan. 22-23, the Salukis hit the road for a Jan. 27 contest at Missouri State. They have eight days off before hosting Illinois State on Feb. 5-6.