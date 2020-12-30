SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis to try to extend Valley opener streak

The sun will rise, you’ll have lunch and the SIU women will win their Missouri Valley Conference opener.
In the Cindy Stein era, the Salukis have won all seven Valley lidlifters, including her first year when they were just 5-25. They aim to make it eight straight Friday when Evansville invades Banterra Center.
“You always want to get off to a good start,” Stein said Wednesday. “If you watch some of the team that have had success early in conference play, they are near the top of the standings at the end.
“You’re always going to hit something in the middle of the year. So the people that stay the steadiest throughout will wind up around the top.”
Of course, starting out 1-0 doesn’t always lead to a top seed in March, and opening 0-1 doesn’t necessarily condemn a team to starting the conference tournament on Thursday night in Moline.
Just look at SIU last winter. It opened with a solid win at Valparaiso, then lost three in a row before upsetting No. 19 Missouri State for its first victory over a ranked team in 33 years. It augured an up-and-down conference season.
One night, the Salukis could beat the league’s best team or its second-best team (Bradley) at home, then lose a close game because they couldn’t make free throws. The roller-coaster ride ended with an 8-10 conference record, disappointing to the program because it felt like it could have — and maybe should have — finished much better.
However, Stein said last year has nothing to do with this year.
“We are so far into this year that it’s not in their minds any more,” she said of the players.
There’s another factor that will impact SIU’s success in the Valley — the ability to adjust on the fly. The new conference schedule, which features eight two-game series and single-game matchups with your travel partner, means little turnaround time in most cases.
The Salukis played back-to-back games in mid-December when they returned from a 17-day layoff because of a COVID-19 positive that paused the program for a week. They dumped Austin Peay on a Saturday and bounced Southeast Missouri State on Sunday.
Players said they were able to work through the fatigue during the Sunday game, but can they find ways to solve an opponent’s defense when playing them twice in 24 hours?
“I’ve talked to our men’s staff and talked to colleagues on what they thought,” Stein said of negotiating the new Valley schedule. “Everyone has a different plan; it depends on whether you’re experienced or not experienced.
“As far as we’re concerned, we’re working on everything we need for us and just trying to do things better. You go in with the toolbox and see what you need to win the first game, and go from there.”
Two tools need to be within arm’s reach this weekend. One is better shot selection, the other is neutralizing Evansville star Abby Feit.
SIU is making just 38.3 percent from the field and just 24.3 percent on 3-pointers. It’s averaging 23 3-point attempts per game, and while the roster has players capable of making multiple 3s in a row, the low success rate suggests the team should perhaps play more inside-out.
It also needs to keep Feit, who’s averaging nearly 21 points and 10 boards per game, from taking any of the weekend games over.
Do those two things and the Salukis should enjoy another good start to Valley play. Fail to do them and they might find themselves in a position they haven’t endured the last seven years.
“We have to work hard together to make each other better,” Stein said.