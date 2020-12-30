SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis to try to extend Valley opener streak

The sun will rise, you’ll have lunch and the SIU women will win their Missouri Valley Conference opener.

In the Cindy Stein era, the Salukis have won all seven Valley lidlifters, including her first year when they were just 5-25. They aim to make it eight straight Friday when Evansville invades Banterra Center.

“You always want to get off to a good start,” Stein said Wednesday. “If you watch some of the team that have had success early in conference play, they are near the top of the standings at the end.

“You’re always going to hit something in the middle of the year. So the people that stay the steadiest throughout will wind up around the top.”

Of course, starting out 1-0 doesn’t always lead to a top seed in March, and opening 0-1 doesn’t necessarily condemn a team to starting the conference tournament on Thursday night in Moline.

Just look at SIU last winter. It opened with a solid win at Valparaiso, then lost three in a row before upsetting No. 19 Missouri State for its first victory over a ranked team in 33 years. It augured an up-and-down conference season.