SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis will open MVC play at Evansville

SIU's women's basketball team opens Missouri Valley Conference play Thursday night with a 6 p.m. tipoff at Evansville.

The Salukis enter this game with a 3-6 mark after an 82-54 loss on Dec. 21 at Saint Louis, where they trailed by just a point at halftime and were outscored 50-23 in the second half in their first game in 14 days.

SIU earned a surprising MVC regular season title last year, going 15-3 in conference games after being picked 8th in the preseason poll. Evansville was one of six teams it swept in head-to-head series during the conference season.

The Salukis are led by guard Ashley Jones, who is averaging 15 ppg, and point guard Quierra Love, who paces the conference in assists at 5.3 and assist-turnover ratio at 2.8.

The Purple Aces went 5-3 in non-conference play, winning three of the last four. Abby Feit (14.8 ppg, 9.9 rebounds) is their top player.

SIU is shooting for its 10th consecutive win in its league opener, the longest streak of its kind in the Valley.