SIU Women's Basketball | Schedule uncertainty weighing on coach Stein, Salukis

When SIU women’s basketball coach Cindy Stein was able to work her players out for the first time this week, a crazy thought came through her mind.

“I told them it feels so good to yell at you again,” she said, chuckling.

Coaches love to coach. Stein hasn’t gotten to coach her team in any way since the middle of March, when the Salukis’ season ended before they could take the floor in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

COVID-19 denied SIU the chance to salvage a disappointing 16-13 regular season with a postseason run. The pandemic might keep the Salukis from getting the 2020-21 campaign off the ground in November.

It is the uncertainty of everything that stays in Stein’s mind. In late August, a college basketball coach is normally counting down to the first day of practice. In this late August, Stein is wondering exactly when she’ll get to start practice, let alone when SIU will get to play a game.

“When you think you have a plan, you don’t. Your plan changes,” Stein said. “You know how you should always have a Plan B? Right now, we’re probably on Plan S or T.”