SIU Women's Basketball | Schedule uncertainty weighing on coach Stein, Salukis

When SIU women’s basketball coach Cindy Stein was able to work her players out for the first time this week, a crazy thought came through her mind.
“I told them it feels so good to yell at you again,” she said, chuckling.
Coaches love to coach. Stein hasn’t gotten to coach her team in any way since the middle of March, when the Salukis’ season ended before they could take the floor in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
COVID-19 denied SIU the chance to salvage a disappointing 16-13 regular season with a postseason run. The pandemic might keep the Salukis from getting the 2020-21 campaign off the ground in November.
It is the uncertainty of everything that stays in Stein’s mind. In late August, a college basketball coach is normally counting down to the first day of practice. In this late August, Stein is wondering exactly when she’ll get to start practice, let alone when SIU will get to play a game.
“When you think you have a plan, you don’t. Your plan changes,” Stein said. “You know how you should always have a Plan B? Right now, we’re probably on Plan S or T.”
The latest plan involves eight hours of workouts a week, the maximum allowed by the NCAA. Players are getting to work out in the school’s weight room for the first time since coronavirus brought the sports world to a screeching halt on March 12.
Stein’s team has handled business in the classroom, ranking 24th nationally in team grade point average. As far as business on the court and in the weight room, results have varied wildly, and understandably so.
“Some kids have been able to condition and lift, and some kids have been able to only condition,” Stein said. “Some of them didn’t have access to a weight room until they got here. Some kids have been able to shoot, others haven’t.
“There’s such a variety of situations here. At this time of year, you always talk about things that you want to do offensively and defensively, but first, we have to worry about our conditioning level.”
The Salukis return two starters, both double-figure scorers, from last year. Makenzie Silvey averaged a team-high 14.8 points, becoming the 27th player in program history to surpass 1,000 points in her career, and was an honorable mention All-MVC pick.
Abby Brockmeyer scored 10 points and grabbed a team-best 7.6 rebounds per game, canning 50 percent of her shots from the field. SIU will need Brockmeyer to be more aggressive offensively. She averaged just over seven shot attempts per game, or roughly one every four minutes.
The Salukis must find replacements for starting guards Brittany Patrick and Kristen Nelson, and All-MVC honorable mention pick Nicole Martin. Patrick was a first team All-MVC Defensive Team selection, while Martin contributed 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds.
Forward Gabby Walker, whose last-second layup on Jan. 17 lifted SIU to an upset win at Banterra Center over No. 17 Missouri State, and guard Payton McCallister showed flashes of brilliance last year. They could be eyed for starting spots.
There’s also a decent chance that some of a five-person recruiting class, including Carterville product Jeniah Thompson, will see immediate action. And if the season starts in early November, the Salukis will get a taste of life in the big time before Valley action.
Stein confirmed Friday that SIU will visit Tennessee and host Missouri in non-conference action. Mizzou’s game in Carbondale will mark the first time an SEC opponent has visited Banterra Center.
Whether that happens or not won’t be known until sometime next month, when the NCAA is supposed to announce its plan for basketball season.
“You hear different things,” Stein said. “That we’ll start as usual in November, not start until December or just play conference games. It will be nice when someone tells us so we can plan.
“It’s been crazy, but it’s been the same for everybody.”
