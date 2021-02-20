SIU Women's Basketball | SIU claims victory to complete season sweep against Indiana State

"When we have good ball movement and we execute both offensively and defensively, we can be very good," Stein said. "We have been inconsistent doing that this season. We need Gabby Walker to stay out of foul trouble as we need her for more than 13 minutes. We also can't just rely on Makenzie Silvey for scoring, though she's doing a great job of doing that. So we've got to tweak some things."

The Salukis were led in scoring for the second-consecutive day by Makenzie Silvey. Silvey finished with 21 points on 9-of-18 shooting and added five rebounds, three assists and a block in 35 minutes. The senior from Glen Carbon had her way with the Sycamores all weekend, as she averaged a robust 23.5 points on 55.6-percent (20-of-36) shooting, which including 50-percent (7-of-14) from behind the arc.

Silvey was one of three Salukis to score in double figures. Rachel Pudlowski set a career-high with 13 points on an efficient 5-of-8 shooting while Payton McCallister chipped in 11 points, four steals, three assists and three boards. Allea Potter provided a big lift off the bench when Walker got in foul trouble, as she chipped in a personal-best seven points to go along with four rebounds and an assist in 14 minutes of play.