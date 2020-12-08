SIU Women's Basketball | SLU cancels Friday game

Asked what she hopes to find out about her team in their four remaining non-conference games before Missouri Valley Conference play, SIU women’s basketball coach Cindy Stein quickly tossed out a qualifier.

“It’s too much work to look too far ahead,” she said. “We don’t know if any of these games will go on, honestly.”

About six hours after Stein spoke those words, Saint Louis canceled Friday’s scheduled 1 p.m. tip-off at Banterra Center with the Salukis. The Billikens paused all activities for 14 days after a positive COVID-19 test, their second quarantine since preseason practice started in October.

That means SIU won’t return to game action until Sunday, when it hosts Southeast Missouri State at 2 p.m. That will be the first of three games in five days. To make up the SLU cancellation, the Salukis have booked a trip to Tennessee-Martin on Dec. 15, with a tip time to be determined.

UT-Martin needed the game as much as SIU did. The Skyhawks, which played Tuesday night at Samford, were scheduled to host Saint Louis on Sunday. Their next scheduled game wouldn’t have been until Dec. 19.