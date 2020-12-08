 Skip to main content
SIU Women's Basketball | SLU cancels Friday game
SIU Women's Basketball | SLU cancels Friday game

112620-spt-siu-wbb-03.jpg

SIU head coach Cindy Stein calls out instructions to her players during the first quarter against Eastern Michigan at the Banterra Center in Carbondale.

 Byron Hetzler

Asked what she hopes to find out about her team in their four remaining non-conference games before Missouri Valley Conference play, SIU women’s basketball coach Cindy Stein quickly tossed out a qualifier.

“It’s too much work to look too far ahead,” she said. “We don’t know if any of these games will go on, honestly.”

About six hours after Stein spoke those words, Saint Louis canceled Friday’s scheduled 1 p.m. tip-off at Banterra Center with the Salukis. The Billikens paused all activities for 14 days after a positive COVID-19 test, their second quarantine since preseason practice started in October.

That means SIU won’t return to game action until Sunday, when it hosts Southeast Missouri State at 2 p.m. That will be the first of three games in five days. To make up the SLU cancellation, the Salukis have booked a trip to Tennessee-Martin on Dec. 15, with a tip time to be determined.

UT-Martin needed the game as much as SIU did. The Skyhawks, which played Tuesday night at Samford, were scheduled to host Saint Louis on Sunday. Their next scheduled game wouldn’t have been until Dec. 19.

The Salukis entertain Missouri-Kansas City on Dec. 17 and visit Illinois on Dec. 22 before opening Valley play on New Year’s Day. They’ll host Evansville in a two-game series that ends on Jan. 2.

SIU picked up Saint Louis last week after it was forced to cancel a Nov. 29 trip to Memphis and its yearly appearance in the Compass Challenge at Eastern Illinois because of a positive coronavirus test in its program.

The Salukis paused all activity on Nov. 27 and returned to practicing on Friday. Stein said Tuesday was their first full practice since the pause.

bucky.dent@thesouthern.com

