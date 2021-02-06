SIU Women's Basketball | Streak-snapping Salukis rally past Illinois State

“I’m just so pleased with their grittiness and defense,” Stein said. “Illinois State jumped on us, but we wouldn’t be denied. We were so gritty on defense and we improved our rebounding. The players really invested in each other.”

SIU appeared on its way to a 30-point loss for most of the first half. It had more turnovers (7) than points (6) in the first quarter, and trailed 23-8 when Deanna Wilson converted a layup at the 5:34 mark of the second quarter.

But the Salukis finally found traction in the last 4:49, getting help when the Redbirds became sloppy with the ball. They closed the deficit to 10 at the half, giving Silvey and her teammates real hope that they could break through.

And in the end, thanks to a great third quarter and Silvey’s idea, SIU fairly skipped across the floor to the locker room after this one.

“They definitely deserved this one,” Stein said.

DAWG BITES: SIU held Illinois State’s top two scorers — Redmond and Mary Crompton — to a combined eight points on 3 of 20 shooting. The Redbirds went 0 for 14 on 3-pointers. … The Salukis also battled the Redbirds to a 34-34 tie on the boards after getting outrebounded 39-29 on Friday. … Katcher contributed 10 points, including a leaner in the lane that made it 42-39 with 58.9 seconds left, and also helped shut down Redmond. After tallying 22 points on Friday, Redmond was just 3 of 12 from the field for six points Saturday. … SIU visits Drake on Thursday and Friday for its next conference series.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.