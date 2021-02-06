SIU Women's Basketball | Streak-snapping Salukis rally past Illinois State

CARBONDALE — After Friday’s come-from-ahead 57-50 loss to Illinois State, the SIU women’s basketball team trudged to their locker room with the hangdog looks of a group carrying an invisible weight on their back.
What a difference 24 hours made.
Rallying from a 15-point second quarter deficit, the Salukis limited the Redbirds to 14 second half points and grinded out a 43-41 Missouri Valley Conference win in Banterra Center that snapped a six-game losing streak.
Players jumped up and down to celebrate the team’s first victory since Jan. 2, when they quashed Evansville 69-51.
“It was a big win for us,” said guard Makenzie Silvey. “We’ve been right there in almost every game through this streak and we’ve been playing some of the best teams in the Valley. We knew our defense could get it done.”
Silvey got it done on both ends of the floor with 13 points, seven assists and five rebounds. She had a hand in 11 straight SIU points during the third quarter, when it turned a 27-17 halftime deficit into a 35-29 lead thanks to an 18-2 run.
But her most important contribution may have occurred during a timeout with 7.4 seconds left after Quierra Love split two free throws to make it a two-point game. Looking at the scoreboard, Silvey noticed the Salukis (6-8, 3-6) had committed just two fouls in the fourth quarter.
That meant they could give two common fouls without sending Illinois State to the foul line. So the senior came up with a suggestion for coach Cindy Stein.
“I asked her whether we should foul,” Silvey said. “We were able to do it because we had just two fouls.”
With the Redbirds (10-4, 7-4) using a full timeout to set up their strategy, Stein used most of it to remind the players to foul in such a way that the officials wouldn’t have a chance to call it intentional or a shooting foul.
“We hadn’t practiced that situation,” Stein said. “Good thing we had a full timeout to explain it.”
How did that work out? Payton McCallister hacked JuJu Redmond as she started to drive to the bucket with 5.0 seconds left. Adrianna Katcher then spent the second foul, grabbing Redmond as she caught the inbounds pass a second later.
With no fouls to give, SIU then ended the game’s deciding possession with perfect defense. No Illinois State player flashed open, forcing Paige Saylor to lob a pass in Redmond’s direction that sailed off her hand and out of bounds with 2.7 seconds remaining.
By the time the Redbirds were able to grab McCallister for a foul, there were 0.4 ticks on the clock, making her two missed free throws irrelevant.
The Salukis’ long losing streak was over, and on a day when they tied a season low for points.
“I’m just so pleased with their grittiness and defense,” Stein said. “Illinois State jumped on us, but we wouldn’t be denied. We were so gritty on defense and we improved our rebounding. The players really invested in each other.”
SIU appeared on its way to a 30-point loss for most of the first half. It had more turnovers (7) than points (6) in the first quarter, and trailed 23-8 when Deanna Wilson converted a layup at the 5:34 mark of the second quarter.
But the Salukis finally found traction in the last 4:49, getting help when the Redbirds became sloppy with the ball. They closed the deficit to 10 at the half, giving Silvey and her teammates real hope that they could break through.
And in the end, thanks to a great third quarter and Silvey’s idea, SIU fairly skipped across the floor to the locker room after this one.
“They definitely deserved this one,” Stein said.
DAWG BITES: SIU held Illinois State’s top two scorers — Redmond and Mary Crompton — to a combined eight points on 3 of 20 shooting. The Redbirds went 0 for 14 on 3-pointers. … The Salukis also battled the Redbirds to a 34-34 tie on the boards after getting outrebounded 39-29 on Friday. … Katcher contributed 10 points, including a leaner in the lane that made it 42-39 with 58.9 seconds left, and also helped shut down Redmond. After tallying 22 points on Friday, Redmond was just 3 of 12 from the field for six points Saturday. … SIU visits Drake on Thursday and Friday for its next conference series.