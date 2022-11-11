SIU Women's Basketball | The Salukis looking to run with new team

Get those running shoes out and lace them up tight.

SIU women’s basketball team wants to run. Its personnel suggests they have the potential to be a team that can hurt an opponent in transition. But questions remain as they prepare to open the season Saturday night with Middle Tennessee in Banterra Center.

Can a team with four new starters and half a new roster cohere quickly enough to beat a team first-year coach Kelly Bond-White says might be the best the Salukis play all year? Can SIU defend and rebound well enough to activate a transition game with several capable ballhandlers and passers?

And, most importantly, how long will it take for this team to establish its style of play? How quickly can it establish on-court chemistry? And can the Salukis do so quickly enough to defend their surprising Missouri Valley Conference regular season title of last year?

“You know the cards you’ve got, so you know what you want to play,” Bond-White said. “I felt good about the culture (former) coach (Cindy) Stein had in the locker room and about the group of girls coming back.

“We tried to go out and get people who were good people. It was a little like my experience buying a house. I wanted to get settled and get it done, but I didn’t want to panic with the prices all over the place. That’s where we are with our team. We didn’t panic.”

Bond-White has surrounded point guard Quierra Love, the team’s one returning starter, with new players that have a track record of success at previous schools. Guard Ashley Jones once averaged 16 ppg at Temple, earning American Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year in 2020.

There’s 6-5 center Promise Taylor, believed to be the tallest player in SIU history. Taylor, who was once an All-SEC Freshman Team pick at Ole Miss before foot injuries nearly ended her career at Mississippi State, averaged 11.7 points and 7.2 rebounds last year at Grayson Junior College in Texas.

Taylor’s junior college coach, Billy Damuth, said over the summer that he thinks a healthy Taylor could average 18 points and 12 boards. If that’s the case, the Salukis have a player everyone else in the Valley must game-plan for.

“Just having the opportunity to play again is huge for me,” Taylor said. “I can’t wait to be part of the team and have a chance to play my role. I knew coach Bond from when I played in the SEC. This was really the only team I considered.”

Jones, Taylor, Tamara Nard (Houston), Aja Holmes (TCU) and freshman guard Jaidynn Mason seem likely to have immediate impacts. Mason, who Bond-White got out of the Kansas City area, has been very impressive in preseason and could even team with Love in a backcourt that might be short on height but really long on defensive intensity.

Returnees like Adrianna Katcher, Laniah Randle and Tyranny Brown also figure to get bigger roles. Katcher was unanimously elected team captain, a barometer of what her teammates think about her, while Randle and Brown showed glimpses of serious ability last year as freshmen.

The Salukis have been tabbed for a seventh-place finish in the Valley, one spot better than they were picked last fall before surprising the league. That seems about as right as last year’s prediction didn’t.

But who’s to say they can’t shock the Valley again? It just depends on how quickly the new cast comes together and learns how to use those running shoes.

“What you hope is that the players come out and we don’t have 10 turnovers right away and that we’re not fouling all over the place,” Bond-White said. “You’ve got kids that are ready to come out and prove something.”