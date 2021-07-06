Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Despite record, Stein succeeded at SIU

Granted, the last two years have fallen well short of expectations the program had for itself. With all kinds of experienced players in 2019-20, SIU finished seventh in the Valley and had its hopes for a postseason redemption erased by coronavirus’ unwelcome arrival.

Last year was simply a mess. The Salukis had three COVID-19 interruptions that lasted a combined 47 days. At one point, they had more games canceled/postponed than played. Mainstays like Makenzie Silvey and Abby Brockmeyer missed multiple games either due to injury or COVID-19 protocol.

The team was 5-2 overall and 2-0 in the Valley after consecutive 20-point routs of Evansville to start 2021. Its next win occurred on Feb. 6 when it upset Illinois State at Banterra Center to snap a six-game skid. A five-game losing streak — all at home — closed the regular season.

Stein’s worst record since her first year in Carbondale didn’t affect her perspective on things, nor her overall decency as a human being. Her sense of humor remained mostly intact, even as she tried to piece together lineups from game to game.