Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Despite record, Stein succeeded at SIU

Cindy Stein announced her retirement from SIU women’s basketball Friday, effective at the end of the 2021-22 season.
Her overall record through eight years — 115-124, including a 9-16 mark last season when COVID-19 affected the program from start to finish — isn’t terrific. But all of it needs to be prefaced by one salient thought.
When she arrived on April 3, 2013, to take over, the Salukis were arguably at their lowest point as a program. They were 5-26 in 2012-13, leading to the midseason resignation of coach Missy Tiber.
A success in the Division II ranks at Belmont Abbey (N.C.) and Tusculum (Tenn.), Tiber went only 19-86 in roughly 3 ½ seasons as the SIU coach. The team was the laughingstock of the Missouri Valley Conference. They were strictly an opponent and nothing more.
What Stein inherited probably would have finished second or third in SIRR Mississippi. Whether you’re a good coach or a bad coach, you won’t win games if you don’t have players. Stein’s 5-25 record in her first Saluki season is proof of that.
The next six years? Five winning seasons, including four in a row, and a .500 campaign. Prior to Stein, the last SIU coach to deliver four consecutive winning years was Cindy Scott. That was from 1992-96, which was so long ago that current Saluki associate coach Jody Adams-Birch was Pat Summitt’s point guard at Tennessee.
Granted, the last two years have fallen well short of expectations the program had for itself. With all kinds of experienced players in 2019-20, SIU finished seventh in the Valley and had its hopes for a postseason redemption erased by coronavirus’ unwelcome arrival.
Last year was simply a mess. The Salukis had three COVID-19 interruptions that lasted a combined 47 days. At one point, they had more games canceled/postponed than played. Mainstays like Makenzie Silvey and Abby Brockmeyer missed multiple games either due to injury or COVID-19 protocol.
The team was 5-2 overall and 2-0 in the Valley after consecutive 20-point routs of Evansville to start 2021. Its next win occurred on Feb. 6 when it upset Illinois State at Banterra Center to snap a six-game skid. A five-game losing streak — all at home — closed the regular season.
Stein’s worst record since her first year in Carbondale didn’t affect her perspective on things, nor her overall decency as a human being. Her sense of humor remained mostly intact, even as she tried to piece together lineups from game to game.
Her last team has a chance to be good. All but one player who could have opted to end their career and move on with their lives is instead returning. That means Silvey, Brockmeyer and Gabby Walker — the top three scorers from last year — are back.
SIU returns nearly 90 percent of its scoring, almost 90 percent of its rebounding and about 90 percent of its assists. Assuming it has normal injury luck and can maneuver its way around the molecular gorilla in a way it couldn’t last year, it has a chance to double its win total.
As for Stein riding off into the sunset with the program’s first NCAA bid since 1992? Understand that Missouri State isn’t going away any time soon. Bradley gave the conference two NCAA tourney teams back in March.
Illinois State and Northern Iowa figure to be good again, as does Drake. Valparaiso is better than the sum of its parts, and Loyola is solid.
So Stein may not end her career with an NCAA berth to show for nine years as the Salukis’ coach. But she has straightened out a huge mess not of her making, and for that reason, her tenure can be considered a success.
