Sports Column | Bucky Dent: SIU women's basketball needed a rout and got it

It can be argued that no women’s basketball team in Division I needed an easy game more than SIU did Thursday night.

Its 115-57 rout of hapless Chicago State was the perfect result at the right time for a team in need of a feel-good performance. In no way can one realistically say the Salukis should now project as a Missouri Valley Conference contender, but for the first time, you can say there might be a path to being a good team in February or March.

The template was laid in Wednesday's practice when coach Kelly Bond-White and her staff showed clips of the team’s offense through six games. There were times when they executed pretty well and scored lots of points, but there were also times when SIU quick-shot, didn’t pass the ball enough and looked like five players doing five jobs.

There’s a reason the Cougars were 0-8 coming into the Banterra Center and why it was quickly apparent they would be 0-9. They simply can’t stop teams from scoring if they do the right things and get the ball inside.

But the Salukis finally committed to playing inside-out for more than a few minutes at a time. They used their physical advantages to maximum effect, punching the ball into the lane repeatedly and getting high-percentage shots.

A team that was settling for 20 or 30 3-pointers a game, some of them ill-chosen shots given the game situation, took just five 3-pointers in a 60-point first half. When Chicago State did more to deny the inside game in the second half, SIU took advantage of open looks from the perimeter and was an efficient 9 of 19 from 3.

“The shots haven’t been bad,” Bond-White said. “They’ve just been early in the shot clock. Our kids are in the gym shooting, so I never want to tell a kid not to shoot, but I don’t want them to let the defense off the hook.

“We can get downhill, we can get to the foul line and we can get the mid-range jumper if we can’t attack. And we can reverse the ball like you saw tonight.”

The Salukis won’t face a worse team for the rest of the year than they did Thursday night. But they finished with a whopping 29 assists on 40 made buckets, an indication that the lessons the coaches imparted via video took.

Can they apply those teachings after better teams, particularly in an MVC that frankly appears to be stronger than it was last year? Perhaps, because they have the athletic ability and the shot-makers to challenge any defense.

Will they do so on a consistent basis? That’s the question which remains to be answered. It will take better defense against better teams for that answer to perhaps be a yes. Foes like Belmont, Northern Iowa, Drake, Murray State and Illinois State will carve up SIU if it doesn’t buy into the game plan.

But for now, the Salukis can see the needle finally moving up. They were finally able to be on the right side of a blowout, finally able to smile and laugh on a bench that has so often been so gloomy so early this season.

“Very relaxing,” said guard Ashley Jones, who scored a game-high 29 points. “It was so enjoyable to have a game like that and have the team come together and play like they played.”

SIU now has a game its coaches can refer to for the way it has to play. The test over the next three months is to replicate that formula and not go back to the old ways.