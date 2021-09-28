Belmont to join Missouri Valley Conference for 2022-23 school year

CARBONDALE - Belmont University, a private school of just over 8,700 students in Nashville, Tennessee, is joining the Missouri Valley Conference as an 11th member in 2022-23, the school announced Tuesday.
The Bruins are a perennial NCAA Tournament contender in men's basketball, reaching the Big Dance eight times since 2006. Belmont went 26-4 last season, its 11th straight season with 20 or more wins. The Bruins went 18-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference, a league they've competed in since 2012. They were in the Atlantic Sun from 2001-12.
"This is a great day for the Missouri Valley Conference," MVC Commissioner Jeff Jackson said at a news conference in Nashville that aired on ESPN+. "It's not often that you get to add to your membership one of the premiere athletic programs in the United States, and we have done that with the addition of Belmont University."
Belmont is the first new addition to the league since Valparaiso joined in 2017, replacing Wichita State, which left for the American Athletic Conference. Loyola joined in 2013 after Creighton left for the Big East Conference.
"Joining the Missouri Valley Conference represents a natural step forward for our already high-achieving and well-respected programs," Belmont University President L. Gregory Jones said. "Given the collective accomplishments of the conference and the prominence of its member institutions, we believe this is a great move for Belmont and sets us up for even greater success in the future."
People are also reading…
Belmont competes at the Curb Event Center (5,000) in Nashville, which is about a three-hour drive from Carbondale. The Bruins compete in 17 sports.
"On behalf of our coaches and athletic staff, we are thrilled to become the newest member of the Missouri Valley Conference," said Belmont Vice President, Director of Athletics Scott Corley. "Joining the MVC will elevate our level of competition, enhance our recruiting, and increase our opportunities for national exposure. We look forward to competing for championships in The Valley against so many quality institutions."
Back On The Map: A look back at SIU's 2021 baseball season
Take a look back at SIU's historic 2021 baseball season in our online collection. The Salukis went 40-20 in coach Lance Rhodes' second season, winning the most games since 1990 and reaching the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. SIU hit a single-season 84 home runs, led by shortstop Nick Neville's record-17, and won nine games against teams in the top 60 of the RPI.
052921-spt-siu-bb-05.jpg
SIU shortstop Nick Neville (9) celebrates with pitcher Adam Bunnell (35) after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning against Indiana …
052921-spt-siu-bb-08.jpg
SIU head coach Lance Rhodes voices his displeasure with a strikeout call by the umpire in the fifth inning against Indiana State during the MV…
SIU Valparaiso Baseball
SIU pitcher Noah Farmer throws against Valparaiso Friday night. Farmer allowed four runs off eight hits in 7 1/3 innings to lead the Salukis p…
CARBONDALE — SIU's baseball team was without Friday night starter Mike Hansell but got three quality innings from Tanner Lewis and another thr…
ST. LOUIS — Seven SIU baseball players earned spots on the All-Missouri Valley Conference Teams, the league announced Tuesday, led by first te…
CARBONDALE — Dallas Baptist coach Dan Heefner saw his team score 19 runs in its first game of a four-game set at Richard "Itchy" Jones Stadium…
CARBONDALE — Bubba Hall came so close.
Illinois State SIU Baseball
SIU pitcher Brad Harrison celebrates after striking out the side with the bases loaded in the sixth inning Saturday in the nightcap of a doubl…
CARBONDALE — Brad Harrison is close to a rare exit from the game he's played since he was a kid. One on the SIU senior left-hander's own terms.
Northern Illinois SIU Baseball
SIU's Nick Neville dives head-first for the plate during the Salukis' 8-4 win over Northern Illinois on April 11.
CARBONDALE — Playing at seven different schools has its benefits.
053021-spt-siu-bb-07.jpg
SIU’s Tristan Peters (6) is greeted at home by J.T. Weber (13) and Nick Neville (9) after hitting a two-run home in the ninth inning against I…
SIU center fielder Tristan Peters knows his zone. In the field. At the plate. And between the lines instead of between the boards.
053021-spt-siu-bb-06.jpg
SIU second baseman Grey Epps (5) avoids an inside pitch in the third inning against Indiana State during an elimination game in the MVC Baseba…
CARBONDALE — The SIU baseball team moved up to 22nd in the latest Collegiate Baseball top 25 poll, and is on the brink of entering the USA Tod…
Dallas Baptist SIU Baseball
SIU honored its 10 seniors before Saturday's regular-season finale at Jones Stadium. From left: Philip Archer, Adam Bunnell, Dylan Givens, Ian…
052221-spt-siu-bb-04.jpg
SIU head coach Lance Rhodes looks on in the fourth inning against Dallas Baptist during the first game of a doubleheader at Itchy Jones Stadiu…
Video recap: Southern Illinois defeats Illinois State 35-17
Nic Baker threw two touchdown passes and Javon Williams Jr., rushed for two in a Southern Illinois comeback that saw the Salukis score five unanswered touchdowns and defeat Illinois State 35-17 in a Missouri Valley Conference opener on Saturday. READ MORE HERE
SIU coach Nick Hill, wide receivers Landon Lenoir and Izaiah Hartrup, and defensive end Jordan Berner talk to the media after the Salukis' 35-…
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman