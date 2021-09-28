Belmont to join Missouri Valley Conference for 2022-23 school year

CARBONDALE - Belmont University, a private school of just over 8,700 students in Nashville, Tennessee, is joining the Missouri Valley Conference as an 11th member in 2022-23, the school announced Tuesday.

The Bruins are a perennial NCAA Tournament contender in men's basketball, reaching the Big Dance eight times since 2006. Belmont went 26-4 last season, its 11th straight season with 20 or more wins. The Bruins went 18-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference, a league they've competed in since 2012. They were in the Atlantic Sun from 2001-12.

"This is a great day for the Missouri Valley Conference," MVC Commissioner Jeff Jackson said at a news conference in Nashville that aired on ESPN+. "It's not often that you get to add to your membership one of the premiere athletic programs in the United States, and we have done that with the addition of Belmont University."

Belmont is the first new addition to the league since Valparaiso joined in 2017, replacing Wichita State, which left for the American Athletic Conference. Loyola joined in 2013 after Creighton left for the Big East Conference.

"Joining the Missouri Valley Conference represents a natural step forward for our already high-achieving and well-respected programs," Belmont University President L. Gregory Jones said. "Given the collective accomplishments of the conference and the prominence of its member institutions, we believe this is a great move for Belmont and sets us up for even greater success in the future."

Belmont competes at the Curb Event Center (5,000) in Nashville, which is about a three-hour drive from Carbondale. The Bruins compete in 17 sports.

"On behalf of our coaches and athletic staff, we are thrilled to become the newest member of the Missouri Valley Conference," said Belmont Vice President, Director of Athletics Scott Corley. "Joining the MVC will elevate our level of competition, enhance our recruiting, and increase our opportunities for national exposure. We look forward to competing for championships in The Valley against so many quality institutions."​

