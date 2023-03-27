SIU’s championship basketball teams of the 2000s earned the nickname “Floorburn U” because of their willingness to hit the deck to win loose balls.

On Monday, Floorburn U took on a whole new meaning.

A new collective named NIL FloorburnU that will provide support for Saluki student-athletes was officially unveiled. It will initially specialize in men’s basketball but has a stated goal of assisting other programs at SIU.

NIL FloorburnU bills itself as a third-party entity that isn't officially affiliated with SIU.

“Saluki Basketball is a tradition-rich program with a diehard fan base,” said coach Bryan Mullins in a press release. “The creation of NIL FloorburnU allows our student-athletes to enjoy that rich experience while also maximizing their market potential.”

The collective, which actually started receiving funds last fall, can work with student-athletes once they sign a national letter of intent or the university has received a financial aid deposit. NIL regulations won’t allow collectives to make offers or sign contracts with prospective student-athletes.

The announcement comes just over three weeks after Mullins finished a 23-10 season, the most successful for SIU in his four years. It also takes place as several Missouri Valley Conference programs have lost key players to the transfer portal, which has become an increasingly important way for teams to build their roster.

MVC regular season champion Bradley lost its top scorer, Rienk Mast, last week. Valparaiso lost first team All-MVC performer Ben Krikke to the portal on Friday, one day after firing seven-year coach Matt Lottich.

Missouri State waved goodbye to starting forward Jonathan Mogbo and Belmont lost starting center Even Brauns to Iowa. Murray State’s Kenny Perry, a freshman who started most of the team’s games over the season’s first half, also departed.

As of Monday, no Salukis had opted to hit the portal. The team’s leading scorers the last two years, Marcus Domask and Lance Jones, each have a fifth year of eligibility to use because they were freshmen when COVID-19 canceled the winter postseason tournament and spring sports seasons in March 2020. Neither has indicated their plans yet.

“NIL FloorburnU will be a difference-maker for our program and our student-athletes,” Mullins said.

The collective was formed by Chris Schoemann. He’s logged more than 30 years as a college athletics administrator and consultant. He said Monday that the collective can earn SIU athletes NIL (name, image and likeness) income by partnering with local entities to promote worthy causes, brands and noteworthy events.

Hypothetically, if the organizers of a charity event wanted to use a player to promote a charity banquet or if a restaurant desired to ask a player to appear in a commercial, that player would receive their income via the collective.

NIL FloorburnU has an agreement with Opendorse to distribute funding to student-athletes after they complete their NIL obligations. Opendorse also allows student-athletes the ability to provide compliance reports to the university that can be accessed by the athletic department.

“For a city and an alumni base as relationship-oriented as Carbondale and SIU, it seems only fitting that the community has come together in this way,” Schoemann said. “We could not be more excited to be working with the institution, (athletic director) Tim Leonard and the coaches.”