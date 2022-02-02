College Sports | John A. Logan updates facilities

CARTERVILLE — Some of the upgrades to the baseball and softball fields at John A. Logan College are visible and striking, while others might go unnoticed but are just as important.

The facilities are getting a much-needed face-lift as the spring season quickly approaches. The changes which began in May aren’t complete but JALC athletic director Greg Starrick said optimistically they’ll be done in around two weeks.

The baseball field is now entirely turf after having the outfield grass replaced. The wall in left field now features 8-foot padding in addition to a beautiful neon yellow winged and lettered foul pole, while the right-field boundary, when completed, will feature a 20-foot tall aluminum wall that has been brought in closer than it was previously.

Pads have also been added along the side fences and the bullpen area has been expanded. Other changes include a Plyo wall for pitchers and new fencing and netting for fans.

“The project has taken a lot of work from everybody involved,” said JALC baseball coach Kyle Surprenant. “It has been a process that we have been working on since May and to see it finally taking shape is extremely exciting. The new facility means more time on the field, which means better development of our players, which at the end of the day is our No. 1 goal.”

Surprenant seems most excited about the changes to the right-field wall, which was brought in 15 feet closer to home plate, but will present a 20-foot height for sluggers to clear.

“Once it reaches the gap, it angles back out to where the existing fence was,” Surprenant said. “The left-field corner also has a unique angle with the foul pole being slightly closer than the original 330 feet.”

The construction adjustments have also allowed for angles on both baselines where fans can sit closer to the field than before. That area will include a 3-foot fence, but an extension of 4-foot netting above it.

“It will keep people safe,” Surprenant said, “but also allow for better viewing of the game.”

It’s been those little things that have made the project special, he added.

“There has been so much thought that has gone into this project and the amount of detail involved, in my opinion, is what makes the facility really stand out,” Surprenant said.

At the softball field, the upgrades include adding turf to the foul territory from pole to pole, new construction and placement of a bullpen on the first-base side, as well as reconstruction of the bullpen on the third-base side.

“The turf around the foul territory will help with the drainage issue we have had the past several years,” said JALC softball coach Taylor Siefert. “And will help with not having to reschedule as many games. The new bullpens will allow us to practice outside after a heavy rain and we will be able to utilize the foul territory area better.”

The field’s side fencing is also being replaced and the final touch will be a new scoreboard that has been sorely needed for a long time.

“These upgrades will be a big improvement to our facility and will help with recruiting efforts when competing against top programs in our area,” Siefert said. “We’re all excited to see the final touches coming up in the next couple of weeks — and we can't wait to play on it on March 5.”

Surprenant noted the facility upgrades are being paid for with outside funds thanks to a large donation from the Harrison Bruce Foundation and another healthy sum from an anonymous donor.

“None of this would be possible without their generous donations,” Surprenant said. “I want to thank everybody who has been involved in this whole process: the John A. Logan College Board of Trustees, President Dr. Kirk Overstreet, project manager Jeremy Sargent, director of building and grounds Jeremy Mueller, coordinator of grounds Chad Mulholland, our entire building and grounds maintenance staff, coaching staff and athletic director Greg Starrick.

“There have been a lot of moving parts and because of them this project is going to be more than what I could have even imagined when we started this process back in May.”

Surprenant, who is entering his sixth season as head coach and 12th overall with the Volunteers, has seen 145 former players move on to the four-year level and 27 play professional baseball over the past dozen years.

The diamond updates could help those numbers increase in the years to come.

“The facility puts us up there with some of the better facilities in the Midwest and in the upper echelon of junior college facilities across the country,” Surprenant said. “We want to provide our guys with the best experience possible and these upgrades will certainly give our guys a Division I type feel when they come to the yard every day.”

The first attempt to break in the new facility will be Feb. 25 when the Logan Classic begins at 10:30 a.m. with the Vols taking on South Suburban College in a doubleheader.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0