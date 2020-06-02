Column | Les Winkeler: The true legacy of SIU athletics

Seymour Bryson, Harold Bardo, Bill Norwood, Harvey Welch, Walt Frazier, Mike Glenn and hundreds of other African American athletes are the legacy of Southern Illinois University athletics.
Mason Hiser will be a sad, insignificant footnote.
Hiser, who graduated from SIU last month, was a member of the Saluki baseball team the last two years. Earlier this year, he went on a racist rant posted to social media. The video became public in the last 10 days as America is once again embroiled in turmoil spurred by racial hatred.
As an SIU graduate, and someone who has followed Saluki athletics religiously since 1972, I was devastated by Hiser’s disgusting rant. I watched the video in disgust and was left with a hollow feeling and a dozen questions.
Where does that hatred come from? How do we fix this?
The answers to those questions are complicated and won’t be found in this column. Yet, these are questions we have to address on a daily basis. The time has passed where we can take comfort in the uneasy truce between disparate races.
We are America. We are the UNITED States. We are white, brown, black and every other pigmentation found in the human complexion. The amount of pigment in our skin is irrelevant. It doesn’t matter what we look like on the outside, it is what is in our hearts that is important.
America has been dealing with this racial divide for more than 400 years. During that time, America has sent astronauts to the moon. We’ve defeated polio and other infectious diseases. We can talk to each other through tiny devices on our wrists.
Yet, we’re not smart enough to look past the color of each other’s skin?
That’s unacceptable. It has to change today. One person at a time.
It is particularly hurtful that Hiser’s connection to the university diminished SIU’s role in promoting racial harmony in any way.
I’m not going to pretend that SIU has an unblemished history in terms of race relations. No one has.
However, SIU was at the forefront of integration, particularly its athletic programs. Former athletic director Don Boydston left a proud legacy of racial acceptance when it wasn’t popular, even in surrounding communities.
It was Boydston’s foresight that made SIU an attractive place for African Americans, athletes and non-athletes. Both students and the university benefitted.
Basketball stars from the South — Frazier, Joe C. Meriweather, Mike Glenn, Gary Wilson, Richard Ford, Wayne and Corky Abrams helped put SIU’s athletic program on the map. They were big-time players, but weren’t welcome at their state universities in Alabama and Georgia.
Their success on the floor and in their post-SIU endeavors proved the racial stereotypes to be the inaccurate product of lazy intellects.
Closer to home, Bryson, Bardo, Welch and Norwood remained close to the university and served as mentors and role models for generations of students.
Current SIU football coach Nick Hill took to social media shortly after Hiser’s video became public. Hill offered a direct, somber, heartfelt rebuke of Hiser’s spew. Hill pointed to the humanity of each player on his team, regardless of the player’s social, economic or ethnic background.
For nearly 50 years, that is the message I’ve associated with SIU and its athletic program. It is a proud legacy that should be celebrated and not besmirched by one person’s hatred.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
