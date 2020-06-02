Column | Les Winkeler: The true legacy of SIU athletics

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Seymour Bryson, Harold Bardo, Bill Norwood, Harvey Welch, Walt Frazier, Mike Glenn and hundreds of other African American athletes are the legacy of Southern Illinois University athletics.

Mason Hiser will be a sad, insignificant footnote.

Hiser, who graduated from SIU last month, was a member of the Saluki baseball team the last two years. Earlier this year, he went on a racist rant posted to social media. The video became public in the last 10 days as America is once again embroiled in turmoil spurred by racial hatred.

As an SIU graduate, and someone who has followed Saluki athletics religiously since 1972, I was devastated by Hiser’s disgusting rant. I watched the video in disgust and was left with a hollow feeling and a dozen questions.

Where does that hatred come from? How do we fix this?

The answers to those questions are complicated and won’t be found in this column. Yet, these are questions we have to address on a daily basis. The time has passed where we can take comfort in the uneasy truce between disparate races.