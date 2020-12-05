Book leads No. 2 Irish past Syracuse 45-21 in home finale

Notre Dame started its run thanks to a roughing the passer by Syracuse that Book later turned into a 28-yard TD run. Linebacker Marist Liufau's fumble recovery and return to the Syracuse 21 was followed by Book's first TD pass to McKinley.

Then Book engineered a six-play, 68-yard scoring drive that took just 32 seconds, finishing it with a 28-yard TD pass to McKinley and the Irish were up 24-7 at half.

(3) OHIO STATE 52, MICHIGAN STATE 12: At East Lansing, Justin Fields threw for two touchdowns and Haskell Garrett scored on an interception to lift No. 3 Ohio State to an easy victory over Michigan State.

The Buckeyes (5-0, 5-0 Big Ten, No. 4 CFP) were able to take the field after a coronavirus-related cancellation the previous weekend. They were without coach Ryan Day and a few other members of the staff. Ohio State also had a list of 23 unavailable players, but none of that seemed to faze the Buckeyes.

Fields also ran for two touchdowns, and the Buckeyes led 28-0 at halftime. Now the big question is whether Ohio State's regular-season finale against Michigan next weekend will be played. The Wolverines did not play this weekend for virus-related reasons.