Book leads No. 2 Irish past Syracuse 45-21 in home finale

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Ian Book threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores in his final home game at Notre Dame, leading the second-ranked Fighting Irish to a 45-21 victory against Syracuse on Saturday.
The fifth-year senior led the Irish to a victory as a starter for the 30th time, the most ever for a Notre Dame quarterback. The Irish (10-0, 9-0 ACC, CFP No. 2) ran their winning streak to 16 games, best on the country, and their home winning streak to 24.
Next up for the Irish, who are playing this season in a pandemic as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference, is the Dec. 19 league championship game in Charlotte, North Carolina. It will be a rematch against No. 4 Clemson if the Tigers beat Virginia Tech later Saturday.
Book was 24 for 37 for 285 yards, with touchdown passes of 21, 28 and 26 to Javon McKinley, who had seven receptions for 111 yards.
Book scored on runs of 28 and 17 yards and rushed for 53 yards while improving to 30-3 as a starter and passing Notre Dame greats Tom Clements, Ron Powlus and Brady Quinn for most victories as a starting quarterback.
Kyren Williams added 110 yards on 20 carries, giving him 1,011 for the season, and freshman Chris Tyree had a 94-yard TD run for Notre Dame's final touchdown.
The Orange (1-10, 1-9) managed 414 yards on the Irish defense, ranked No. 10 nationally coming into the game, and took a 7-3 lead in the second quarter.
Notre Dame started its run thanks to a roughing the passer by Syracuse that Book later turned into a 28-yard TD run. Linebacker Marist Liufau's fumble recovery and return to the Syracuse 21 was followed by Book's first TD pass to McKinley.
Then Book engineered a six-play, 68-yard scoring drive that took just 32 seconds, finishing it with a 28-yard TD pass to McKinley and the Irish were up 24-7 at half.
(3) OHIO STATE 52, MICHIGAN STATE 12: At East Lansing, Justin Fields threw for two touchdowns and Haskell Garrett scored on an interception to lift No. 3 Ohio State to an easy victory over Michigan State.
The Buckeyes (5-0, 5-0 Big Ten, No. 4 CFP) were able to take the field after a coronavirus-related cancellation the previous weekend. They were without coach Ryan Day and a few other members of the staff. Ohio State also had a list of 23 unavailable players, but none of that seemed to faze the Buckeyes.
Fields also ran for two touchdowns, and the Buckeyes led 28-0 at halftime. Now the big question is whether Ohio State's regular-season finale against Michigan next weekend will be played. The Wolverines did not play this weekend for virus-related reasons.
(5) TEXAS A&M 31, AUBURN 20: At Auburn, Kellen Mond passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third and No. 5 Texas A&M scored 17 points in the fourth quarter of a come-from-behind victory over Auburn.
The Aggies (7-1) dominated the final quarter to win their sixth straight and remain in College Football Playoff contention. The Tigers (5-4), who have gone 0-3 against teams ranked in the top five at the time, led 20-14 entering the fourth.
Mond rebounded from his worst game of the season against LSU with a strong performance. He completed 18 of 23 for 196 yards, highlighted by two TDs to Jalen Wydermyer, and ran for 60 yards.
(6) FLORIDA 31, TENNESSEE 19: At Knoxville, Kyle Trask threw for 433 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 6 Florida beat Tennessee to clinch a spot in the SEC championship game.
Trask, a front-runner for the Heisman Trophy, put together another impressive performance. He completed 35 of 49 passes without committing a turnover. He even had a 32-yard punt late in the game.
Kyle Pitts had seven receptions for 128 yards, helping the Gators (8-1, No. 6 CFP) wrap up the SEC's East Division. Kadarius Toney finished with eight catches for 108 yards and a TD.
(14) COASTAL CAROLINA 22, BYU 17: At Conway, Mateo Sudipo stopped BYU's Dax Milne at the 1-yard line as time expired and No. 14 Coastal Carolina beat the eighth-ranked Cougars in short-notice showdown of 9-0 teams.
The Cougars (9-1, No. 13 CFP) were a late-week fill-in, traveling more than 2,200 miles to the South Carolina coast and eagerly stepping after No. 25 Liberty had to back out of the game Thursday due to COVID-19 concerns.
It sure looked like an uphill climb for Coastal (10-0), the Sun Belt East champs, as BYU entered with one of the game's most dynamic passers in Zach Wilson and the fourth-highest scoring offense in the country at more than 47 points a game.
(10) INDIANA 16, (18) WISCONSIN 6: At Madison, Jack Tuttle threw two touchdown passes in his first career start and Indiana’s defense made a stand in the final minute as the 10th-ranked Hoosiers outlasted No. 18 Wisconsin.
Indiana’s victory snapped a 10-game skid in this series and enabled the Hoosiers (6-1, CFP No. 12) to tie a program record with its sixth Big Ten victory of the season. Indiana also earned six Big Ten wins in 1967 and 1987. The Hoosiers hadn’t beaten Wisconsin since 2002.
Wisconsin (2-2, No. 16 CFP) drove deep into Indiana territory on its final drive, but Graham Mertz’s fourth-and-10 pass to Chimere Dike from the 21 was broken up by Reese Taylor in the right corner of the end zone with 46 seconds left.
(12) IOWA STATE 42, WEST VIRGINIA 6: At Ames, Brock Purdy threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 12 Iowa State dominated on defense in a rout of West Virginia to secure its first appearance in the Big 12 championship game.
The Cyclones (8-2, 8-1, No. 9 CFP) were assured a spot in the conference title game Dec. 19 when TCU finished its win over Oklahoma State about the same time as kickoff against the Mountaineers (5-4, 4-4).
Iowa State scored touchdowns on its first three possessions and finished with 483 total yards against the Big 12's top defense while holding West Virginia to 263.
RICE 20, (15) MARSHALL 0: At Huntington, Safety Naeem Smith returned one of five Marshall interceptions for a touchdown and Rice shocked the 15th-ranked Thundering Herd.
The three-touchdown underdog Owls (2-2, 2-2 Conference USA) beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 1997 despite being without their two top offensive weapons and getting outgained 245 yards to 213.
Marshall (7-1, 4-1) saw its bid to keep a perfect season going end.
TCU 29, (19) OKLAHOMA STATE 22: At Forth Worth, TCU quarterback Max Duggan threw a go-ahead, 71-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter and ran for two more scores as the Horned Frogs held off No. 19 Oklahoma State.
Duggan threw for 265 yards and ran for 104 to lead the Horned Frogs (5-4, 5-4 Big 12).
Derius Davis caught the long TD pass in stride near the 25 with 7:56 left to give the Horned Frogs the lead. They stayed in front when Trevon Moehrig made a one-handed interception of a deflected pass in the end zone, and TCU had a fourth-down stop with 2:18 left after its own turnover.
(20) LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 24, APPALACHIAN STATE 21: At Boone, No. 20 Louisiana-Lafayette overcame three snaps over the punter's head and another bad one on a extra point, beating Appalachian State on a cold, rainy Friday night when the Mountaineers' Chandler Staton missed a 30-yard field goal with 2 seconds left.
Running back Trey Ragas scored three touchdowns, and Levi Lewis threw for 101 yards and a touchdown and ran for 77 yards to help the Ragin’ Cajuns (9-1, 7-1 Sun Belt) beat Appalachian State (7-3, 5-2) for the first time and win their sixth straight game.
Louisiana-Lafayette was 0-8 against Appalachian State, including losses in the last two conference championship games.
(22) TUSLA 19, NAVY 6: At Annapolis, No. 22 Tulsa clinched a spot in the American Athletic Conference title game, using a strong defensive effort and a tie-breaking 66-yard touchdown pass from Zach Smith to Josh Johnson to beat Navy for its sixth straight victory.
The Golden Hurricane (6-1, 6-0, No. 24 CFP) needed to win one of their final two games to play for the AAC championship. Tulsa will face Cincinnati at home next weekend before taking on the Bearcats for the league title on Dec. 19.
Navy (3-6, 3-4) will bring a four-game losing streak into next week's clash with archrival Army. The Midshipmen produced only 153 yards in offense and lost their home finale for the first time since 2002.
STANFORD 31, (23) WASHINGTON 26: At Seattle, Austin Jones rushed for a pair of first-half touchdowns, Davis Mills threw a 3-yard scoring pass to Scooter Harrington early in the second half, and Stanford held off No. 23 Washington’s second-half comeback.
A crazy week for Stanford that saw the Cardinal forced away from campus in California to continue their season ended with their first victory over the Huskies in Seattle since 2014. Stanford relocated its entire program from the Bay Area to Seattle this week, used a high school for practice and even had its Friday walkthrough in a public park in the suburb of Bellevue, just across Lake Washington from Husky Stadium.
The Cardinal (2-2 Pac-12) will remain on the road before next week’s game against Oregon State.
