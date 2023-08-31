SIU’s football team opens the season at home Saturday night against Austin Peay.

If the game means a little more to center Jacob Caughell than other Salukis, well, there’s a good reason.

Caughell spent the first three years of his career as a Governor, starting 16 games in the spring and fall of 2021 before he transferred to SIU. And while he didn’t want to get into a lot of specifics as to why he left the Clarksville, Tenn. school, he made it clear after practice on Wednesday that he’s eager to face his old program.

“I’m honestly blessed because not a lot of people get this opportunity,” Caughell said. “I was just talking to my parents about that. Coming from a place and immediately getting to face them in a game, that’s pretty special.

“I have a couple of friends who came in with me that are still there and one of them plays in the defensive line. It’s going to be special to see those guys and go up against the team in a home environment. So it should be good for everybody.”

By current college offensive lineman standards, Caughell is a runt. At 6-0 and 267 pounds, he’s easily the smallest player up front on the Salukis’ two-deep. The remainder of SIU’s O-line averages 311.5 pounds per man.

And Caughell’s relatively short stature isn’t unique for the Salukis. Coach Nick Hill joked last year that in Caughell, 5-9 quarterback Nic Baker and 5-6 running back Romeir Elliott, he fielded the shortest center-quarterback-running back trio in the country.

Caughell found it humorous then and still does now. He also offered up another salient observation to describe the height-challenged combo.

“It’s 100% humorous,” he said, laughing. “But Baker, Ro and I have all had good careers as undersized guys. We might not pass the eye test, but you have a little chip on your shoulder and you go and make it work for you.”

Caughell said he uses quickness and footwork to make up for his lack of height and heft. In the spring of 2021, he started six of nine games at Austin Peay and it led the Ohio Valley Conference in scoring at 29.7 points per game.

In the fall of 2021, he made 10 starts for the Governors and they led the conference in scoring (32.6 ppg), passing offense (273.6 yards per game) and total offense (420.3). With Caughell starting 10 of 11 games last year, SIU was a top 20 attack in passing yardage, 4th-down conversions, completion percentage and red zone offense.

It probably didn’t hurt Caughell that he comes from a football family. His dad, Bill, was a linebacker at Penn from 1986-88 and his older brother, Billy, was a linebacker from 2015-19 at Richmond. Bill Caughell was Jacob’s offensive line coach his last two years at Apopka High School, located 20 miles northwest of Orlando.

Caughell fondly remembers playing for his dad.

“That was pretty special,” he said. “In terms of a family thing, it was awesome. Being the next one in line of that legacy, I guess you could say, is awesome. They get to come to a lot of games and I love my family being up here.”

What Caughell would really love, starting with Saturday night, is a season that rinses last year’s 5-6 taste out of his mouth. He remembers 2019, his redshirt year at Austin Peay, when the team made the FCS playoffs.

He would love to close his college football career running on to a field somewhere – maybe even at Saluki Stadium – for a playoff game.

“We’ve never hosted a playoff game on this field,” he said. “Obviously, we want to have a better record than last year and having a playoff berth would be really special for me. We talk about that all the time. That’s what we’re focused on.”