College Football | MVFC Season Preview: Will North Dakota State top the conference?

There’s North Dakota State and then there’s everybody else. Not just in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, but in FCS as well.

Last year’s national championship was the Bison’s ninth in 11 years and was one of their more dominant efforts in that time. Their 14-1 record was soiled only by a late-season loss at South Dakota State and only one of their four playoff victories, a semifinal thriller over James Madison in the Dukes’ final act as an FCS squad, was close.

With 13 returning starters, including eight on offense, NDSU could easily make it 10 in 12. But it will face some challenges in the top FCS league in the nation. South Dakota State, Missouri State and SIU joined the Bison as consensus top 10 national picks in August, while Northern Iowa is a top 25 team.

Behind that quintet loom potentially dangerous teams like South Dakota and North Dakota. Illinois State and Youngstown State are possible sleepers. While Indiana State and Western Illinois should be near the league’s bottom, neither can be underestimated in a given game.

Here’s a capsule look at the other 10 teams in the league aside from SIU, which is previewed in a separate story. The Salukis were picked fourth in the MVFC preseason poll.

Teams are previewed in order of predicted finish:

NORTH DAKOTA STATE

If you want to know where the Bison’s foundation lies, try the line of scrimmage. Last year, they outrushed teams by an average of nearly 200 yards per game. That helped them control the ball for more than 32 minutes per game.

Don’t expect the formula to change, not when NDSU can saddle up running backs like Kobe Johnson, TaMerik Williams and Hunter Luepke and aim them at defense who have to fight off blocks from the likes of Cody Mauch and Nash Jensen.

But in case the Bison have to throw, well, quarterback Cam Miller hit on nearly 68% of his attempts last year and connected on 14 touchdowns in just 152 attempts. It helps when a team gets to throw when it wants to, as they do thanks to the powerful running game.

As for the defense, it gave up only 11.1 ppg last year. Although it returns just five starters, they also have plenty of guys who have played meaningful snaps, a luxury that allows NDSU to reload on a yearly basis.

Barring injuries or some other unexpected occurrence, the Bisons are very likely to be playing December football in Fargo again. Which means they could be Frisco-bound for another national championship game in January.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

If anyone stands a real chance of toppling NDSU this year, it’s the Jackrabbits. For one thing, they beat them last year in Brookings, doing the almost impossible and whipping the Bison at the scrimmage line.

And secondly, and perhaps most importantly, their quarterback from the 2021 spring season that saw them come whisper-close to beating Sam Houston State for the FCS championship is back after missing last season with a torn ACL.

Mark Gronowski can win games with either his arm or legs. His presence adds one more big-play threat to an offense that wasn’t exactly lacking for them. Veteran coach John Stiegelmeier has openly wondered during preseason if the coaches can keep everyone happy.

And the SDSU defense isn’t half-bad, either. It allowed less than 20 ppg last year, permitting just 109.9 rushing yards per game. Seven starters are back from that unit, including middle linebacker Adam Beck, who notched a team-high 125 stops in 2021.

Should the Jackrabbits get past a Sept. 24 trip to Missouri State, circle Oct. 15. Then again, circle it anyway. That’s when they visit NDSU in a game that could resonate when it’s time to seed the 24-team FCS field in November.

MISSOURI STATE

Twice inside five years, Bobby Petrino left an NFL job and an SEC job under circumstances that painted him in a very poor light. His second stint at Louisville ended with a truly disastrous 2018 season, one year after Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson left for the NFL.

But all that aside, the man can really coach a football program from nothing to something. The latest example is taking place down in Springfield, where the Bears have gone from a loser to a national championship contender in less than three years under Petrino.

Jason Shelley is a prime reason why. The former Utah quarterback is considered by some to be the top QB in the Valley, which this year is saying a lot. Shelley can beat you with his arm or legs and doesn’t mind taking the punishment to make a play.

Missouri State also has a couple of foundation players on defense in end Kevin Ellis, a preseason All-MVFC first team, and cornerback Montrae Braswell. All he did last year was pick off four passes and break up 13 others.

The Bears don’t have to play NDSU this year and get SDSU and SIU at home. Win those games, find a way not to stumble against other foes and they could have a path to the MVFC crown.

NORTHERN IOWA

Last year’s Panthers were consistent in a weird sort of way. They never won more than three straight or lost more than two straight. Which is how a team finishes 6-6 overall and 4-4 in the conference.

The final loss, a 19-9 job at Eastern Washington in the FCS playoffs, hammered home the point that this team needs more offense. So veteran coach Mark Farley has emphasized that in the preseason, having his team operate with more of an up-tempo attack.

It won’t take long to figure out how this will take. The season opener is at Air Force, a team some feel is a sleeper to be the Group of Five’s representative in a New Year’s Day bowl, followed by the conference opener at North Dakota. UNI could play well in both games and be 0-2.

Much will depend on the play of quarterback Theo Day. He’ll have to be more accurate than he was last year, when he hit only 56.2% of his 276 passes and sprinkled in 11 interceptions to go along with 16 touchdowns. The completion percentage must go up.

Defensively, the headliner is defensive back Benny Sapp, who had 52 tackles and four interceptions last year. He’s on just about every kind of preseason All-America team there is at this level. But the Panthers must replace terrific lineman Jared Brinkman.

SOUTH DAKOTA

If the Coyotes can make it through their first five games better than 1-4, they might be able to make a run at a second straight playoff berth. But that if looms bigger than Aaron Donald rumbling into the pocket to crush your quarterback.

All South Dakota has to do in the first five games is play at Kansas State, at Montana, host Cal Poly, host North Dakota State and then visit South Dakota State after an off-week. There might be a team with as tough an opening five games, but they’re probably in the NFL.

Carson Camp is back at quarterback after an excellent freshman year that saw him complete better than 65% of his passes for 2,252 yards with a 17-7 touchdown-interception ratio. While he struggled in the team’s playoff loss to SIU, he certainly gives the Coyotes something to howl about.

South Dakota also welcomes back its top three rushers from last year. Nate Thomas picked up 717 yards, Travis Thies bagged 677 and Mike Mansaray added 258 in spot duty. Top receiver Carter Bell and his 41 catches also return.

The names to watch defensively are linebacker Brock Mogenson, who is the top returning tackler with 86, and lineman Nick Gaes, who tied for the team lead in sacks with seven.

NORTH DAKOTA

Speaking of tough schedules, say hello to the Fighting Hawks. Here’s a look at their first four games: At Nebraska, home for Northern Iowa, at Northern Arizona and at SIU. This is another team that can be on point to start the year and go into October 1-3. Oh, and they host Missouri State to start October.

North Dakota finished 5-6 last year and 3-5 in the Valley. But all five conference losses were one-score games. You aren’t going to win every one-score game unless you’re 2002 Ohio State, but turn just two of those the other way and this is probably a playoff team.

So what about the Fighting Hawks this year? Well, they do return eight starters from an offense, so perhaps it will operate more smoothly in 2022 instead of being as choppy as they were at times last year. Quarterback Tommy Schuster threw for 2,493 yards and 13 touchdowns a year ago, but the passing game doesn’t have a lot of downfield pop.

The running game will lean on Isaiah Smith, who had 111 yards at SIU, after top rusher Otis Weah and his 818 yards put Grand Forks in the rear-view mirror. The offensive line has three returning starters, but will go with freshmen at right tackle and center.

On defense, UND only returns four starters. One does happen to be linebacker Devon Krzanowski, its top returning tackler.

ILLINOIS STATE

The Redbirds weren’t too bad defensively last year. They allowed fewer points per game (22.4) than SIU (25.8) and Missouri State (26.2), both of which made the FCS playoffs. Their reason for going 4-7 was they couldn’t score.

Illinois State managed to score 20 points or more just five times. In two of those games, it hit 20 on the dot. Throw out a season-opening 49-7 rout of Butler and the Redbirds never cleared 31 against anyone else, which means a decent defense didn’t have much of a safety net.

Only time will tell if they have improved the offense, although one probably won’t be able to discern it after Saturday night’s fundraiser where they collect a big check to likely get their teeth smashed in at perennial Big 10 contender Wisconsin.

Illinois State is hoping that the Annexstad brothers – quarterback Zack and receiver Brock – give the offense a boost. Zack started seven games as a redshirt freshman at Minnesota in 2018, while Brock was a special teams ace and punt returner who couldn’t crack the receiver rotation.

On defense, the Redbirds have proven linebackers returning in Zeke Vanderburgh and Kenton Wilhoit, who combined for 140 tackles last year.

YOUNGSTOWN STATE

On paper, it’s not hard to make a case that the Penguins could be better than the 9th-place team in the Valley by season’s end. While they went just 3-7 last year, all their wins came against FCS playoff teams – Incarnate Word, Missouri State and SIU.

A season-ending 35-18 pasting of the Salukis in Carbondale didn’t have a fluke feel to it physically. Youngstown State’s offensive line controlled most of the game, enabling the guests from northeast Ohio to look more like a playoff team than a squad that the following week won a postseason game at South Dakota.

And the Penguins have their star back for one more year, tailback Jaleel McLaughlin. He rushed for 185 yards at SIU to finish up a 1,139-yard season, giving him 1,830 yards in two seasons. Count his two years at Division II Notre Dame College and he has a whopping 6,567 rushing yards in his college career.

If quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw can become a better passer, Youngstown State could become more dangerous. The 2021 MVFC Freshman of the Year completed 97 of 156 passes, but for just 791 yards. He’s a capable runner, adding 599 yards and five scores.

The defense has to improve against the run if the Penguins are to become a threat to do more than pull the occasional upset, but if they can fix that flaw, here’s your sleeper team.

INDIANA STATE

The season started with tragedy for the Sycamores when three players were killed in an auto accident on Aug. 21 about 20 miles south of Terre Haute. It’s hard to know just how this team will respond to heartbreaking news like this.

On paper, ISU was picked 10th in the league for a reason. It lost 13 starters from a 5-6 squad that scored 155 fewer points than it allowed. Three of its victories came by a combined 12 points, so this easily could have been a 2-9 team.

The Trees are breaking in a new quarterback and lost their top rusher from last year, Peterson Kerlegrand, who amassed 820 yards. There is good news, though. Their top receiver, Dante Hendrix, who caught 42 passes in just six games, is back.

Defensively, the top six tacklers are all gone. The stop unit must grow up fast; after Thursday night’s season opener with North Alabama, the next four games are at Purdue, home with Montana, at UNI after an open date and at home with North Dakota State.

WESTERN ILLINOIS

Picked to finish in the MVFC basement, the Leathernecks are in a rebuild under first-year coach Myers Hendrickson. The 2012 graduate of WIU went 30-4 at NAIA power Kansas Wesleyan and knows what his program needs to compete with the MVFC’s elite.

That ingredient is time, because it’s going to take him at least two recruiting classes before they can begin building the depth the top teams in the league possess. The Leathernecks gave up a whopping 38.8 ppg last year, unable to stop the run or the pass.

Making it worse was that anyone who did much of anything offensively last year isn’t back. Quarterback Connor Sampson threw for 3,183 yards and 22 scores, while Dennis Houston caught 90 passes for 1,015 yards and Tony Tate added 63 catches.

They’re all gone, so Hendrickson, who built explosive offenses at Kansas Wesleyan, will have to figure out a way to do it with inexperienced faces. Starting the season at OVC power UT Martin and at Minnesota probably won’t get WIU off on the right foot.