At this time last summer, D’Ante’ Cox was the guy who always got hurt.

This year, he’s the top returning receiver for the SIU football team and the veteran in the wide receivers’ room. For the first time since he joined his twin brother, Avante, in the Saluki program, there are expectations for D’Ante’.

“I’ve just got to roll off last season,” he said Wednesday.

What Cox did last year would have earned Comeback Player of the Year honors if the Missouri Valley Conference had such a thing. Playing his first full season since 2017, when he caught 37 passes for 738 yards and six touchdowns at Division II Missouri Baptist, Cox tied Avante for the team lead with 46 receptions and led SIU with 696 yards.

Two ACL injuries – one prior to the COVID-19 season and another during the first game of the 2021 season at Southeast Missouri State – cost Cox two years. Cox transferred to Illinois prior to the 2018 season as a preferred walk-on but never saw the field.

It was no wonder that few outside the program forecast that he’d have that kind of impact in 2022. One of his teammates wasn’t surprised, though. Avante told a reporter last June that D’Ante’ was going to enjoy a breakthrough year.

It seemed like a case of brotherly love at the time. By the time D’Ante’ enjoyed consecutive 100-yard receiving games in road wins at Illinois State and Missouri State, it became clear his twin brother had a handle on his skill level.

“He knows my abilities,” D’Ante’ said of Avante. “He knew first-hand what I could do and what I could provide for the team. It felt good to prove him right and prove the coaches right.”

And it was Cox’s twin brother that put him on the path toward coming back for one final year. During the team’s bye week last year, Avante’s agent advised him that between losing two seasons due to ACL tears and the free COVID-19 year all NCAA athletes got after winter sports championships and 2020 spring sports were cancelled, he had an excellent shot at another year of eligibility.

Still, Cox proceeded as though the final two games of 2022 would be his final games in college. After tying a season high with 108 yards in a 28-21 loss at Youngstown State on Nov. 19, Cox mused that it was a good ending to his career.

Shortly after the season, further consultations with coach Nick Hill convinced Cox to petition the NCAA for his seventh year. Just before Christmas, Cox got the good news. He could play one more season at SIU.

“At that point, I knew I was going to get waived because of my history with two ACLs, reconstructions and the COVID-19 year,” he said. “But I knew that I was going to have the opportunity to pursue my dream, which is the NFL.”

The 6-foot-0, 180-pound Cox should get plenty of opportunities to prove he’s worth an NFL shot. Not only is he the top returning receiver in an offense that skews toward the pass, he has a three-year starter at quarterback to throw him the ball.

What’s more, Nic Baker has been Cox’s teammate for nearly a decade, going back to the duo’s time at Rochester High School near Springfield. It’s hard to think of a quarterback-receiver duo at any level of college football with more familiarity than Baker and Cox.

“It’s very surreal when you see how many years we’ve been together,” Cox said. “You pretty much know what he’s looking at on most of the plays. We’ve been together for so many years and we still work out together, throw together.”

Cox and Baker are two of 13 returning starters to a team that disappointed itself last year by going 5-6 after starting the year ranked in the top 10. Cox believes a turnaround season is in the cards, citing the team’s commitment to improving its attention to detail.

“You can’t be a perfectionist but you have to make sure everyone has the same mindset and is on the same page,” he said. “We’re holding each other accountable.”