At this time last year, SIU was earning Top 10 preseason rankings in FCS and talking bravely about contending for the Missouri Valley Football Conference title.

The schedule certainly seemed manageable with no South Dakota State and most of the tough league games – North Dakota, North Dakota State and Northern Iowa – at home. The roster was stacked with fifth and sixth-year seniors that had won playoff games on the road in the spring and fall of 2021.

Yet the Salukis couldn’t deliver on one of the more promising seasons in recent memory. After ripping off five straight games and leading going into the fourth quarter of a potential sixth straight win at one-win South Dakota, they lost that game and lost all the others, too.

By a total of 14 points, after leading all of them in the fourth quarter. That talk of Top 10 rankings and MVFC titles ended in a 5-6 season, the first losing year since 2018, and a whole lot of what-ifs. It was not the season coach Nick Hill or anyone else in the program envisioned.

There isn’t quite the same buzz about SIU outside the locker room this summer. Avante Cox and Javon Williams, two of the most decorated players the Salukis have rostered in years, are gone. Top pass rusher Richie Hagarty hit the transfer portal with two years left and opted for Northwestern.

It’s likely the program will be picked in the middle of the MVFC pack when the preseason poll comes out next month. Defending FCS champ South Dakota State, North Dakota State, North Dakota and Northern Iowa should all be picked ahead of the Salukis.

But on paper, there’s an avenue for SIU to punch above its listed preseason weight. Want to know how? Let’s count the ways.

First, the Salukis have one of the best quarterbacks in FCS in sixth-year senior Nic Baker. He completed nearly 69% of his passes for 2,750 yards last year with a 20-7 touchdown-interception ratio. Three of those picks were in the final game, playing in chilly winds at Youngstown State.

Baker got a break when fellow Rochester High alum D’Ante’ Cox chose to return for his seventh year. As predicted by his brother, Avante, Cox was a revelation last year, pacing the team in receiving yards. Assuming he stays healthy, which hasn’t always happened in his career, Cox should have a bigger year in his last season.

Five players with starting experience return to the offensive line; four of them were regulars in 2022. Romeir Elliott and a healthy Justin Strong should give the running game potency, while the return of wide receiver Izaiah Hartrup from a torn hamstring that cost him all of 2022 figures to boost the passing game’s ability to make chunk plays.

If the defense can adjust to the scheme of first-year coordinator D.J. Vokolek, it can be good, too. Kam Bowdry and Dewey Greene proved they could play in the opponents’ backfield at times last year. The linebacking corps could be one of the league’s best with Branson Combs, Zach Burrola and Eastern Illinois transfer Colin Bohanek.

The secondary welcomes back loads of experience in safety PJ Jules, as well as cornerbacks David Miller and DJ Johnson. And if the special teams can make necessary improvements after being below-average for too much of last year, that would make a difference, too.

It wouldn’t be a huge stretch for most of those things to happen. If they do, some of those close losses figure to go into the win column. And SIU might just fool folks in the other direction by the time we hit November.