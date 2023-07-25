We’re still a few weeks away from the start of a new high school and college sports season here in Southern Illinois. So, I thought now might be a good time to reflect back upon one of my favorite moments in sports.

The date was Saturday, Oct. 23, 1976 and the location was SIU’s McAndrew Stadium.

It was homecoming at SIU and the Salukis were playing host to Northern Illinois University.

Because it was raining that day, I camped out before the game in the Student Center across the street from the stadium until it was close to game time.

I wanted to stay dry as long as I could.

I was a junior at Carbondale High School at the time and came close to calling it quits and driving home. Boy, am I glad I didn’t.

SIU star halfback Andre Herrera really put on a show that day in the driving rain. Seated on the east or student side up high, I witnessed Herrera romp for 214 yards in the first period alone, a new NCAA record.

Every time he touched the ball in that quarter, he broke a big run. It was as though he was competing against a junior varsity squad.

Although this was long before the use of cellphones and the internet, rest assured that members of the media, as well as the SIU sports information department, were spreading the word nationwide.

Much of the conversation at the half centered on whether Herrera would break Tony Dorsett’s mark of 303 yards rushing, set at Pitt the year before against Notre Dame.

Northern Illinois did a much better job of defending against the run after Herrera’s explosive first quarter, but that did not prevent him from finishing with a career-high 319 yards as the Salukis crushed the Huskies, 54-0.

Herrera went on to gallop for 1,588 yards that season and the Dawgs put together a 7-4 season. For his career, the hall-of-fame back amassed 2,346 yards rushing, including 21 touchdowns.

I may have driven home absolutely soaked that day, but the discomfort was well worth it to see such a memorable moment in Saluki Football history.

For the record, Herrera was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the sixth round of the NFL draft the next spring. He did not make the team.

TRADE TIME

The Cardinals have to be sellers now after dropping three of four to a mediocre Chicago Cubs team over the weekend, don’t you think?

President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak won’t do it, but I say the Cardinals need to start anew. Keep a handful of players and get rid of the rest. I don’t even care if they keep or trade Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. Just make sure to keep Jordan Walker, Nolan Gorman, Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar, Ryan Helsley, Jordan Hicks, and Dylan Carlson.

Jettison the likes of Tyler O’Neill, Paul DeJong, Tommy Edman, Jack Flaherty, Miles Mikolas, Jordan Montgomery, and Willson Contreras, as well as the entire bullpen minus J.C. Romero, Hicks and Helsley.

Something has to be done to bring some quality arms back to The Loo, because as of now, there aren’t many good ones either in the starting rotation or bullpen.