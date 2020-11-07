Ibrahim's 4TDs carries Minnesota past Illini 41-14

CHAMPAIGN — Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 224 yards and four touchdowns and Tanner Morgan threw for one more and Minnesota beat depleted Illinois 41-14 on Saturday.
Ibrahim now has back-to-back games in which he has scored four rushing touchdowns for Minnesota (1-2, 1-2 Big Ten). It was his second consecutive 200-yard rushing game.
"I think he's one of the most special backs in America, and when you see him walking down the street, who would think he's a Big Ten running back?" said Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck. "He's not the biggest. He's not the strongest. He's not the fastest. But he's got incredible vision."
Morgan was 17 of 27 passing for 231 yards and a touchdown. He also threw an interception.
Illinois (0-3, 0-3) had 12 players out due to COVID-19 protocols and was down to fourth-string QB Coran Taylor. Starter Brandon Peters and backup Isaiah Washington were out, and third-string QB Matt Robinson remained unavailable after suffering a leg injury early in the Purdue game last week.
Taylor wasn't awful, going 6 of 17 through the air for a touchdown and no interceptions. He suffered what appeared to be a hand injury on his throwing arm early in the second half but remained in the game despite obvious throwing difficulties.
"This was beyond disappointing," said Illinois coach Lovie Smith. "It just came down to them being more physical than us on both sides of the ball."
One bright spot for Illinois was often-injured running back Mike Epstein, who rushed for 108 yards on 11 carries with one touchdown. It was his first 100-yard rushing game since 2018 and the fourth in his career.
"It feels good," Epstein said. "Although not much feels so good right now after this game."
(8) Florida 44, (5) Georgia 28: At Jacksonville, Florida, Kyle Trask had another four-touchdown night, becoming the first quarterback in Southeastern Conference history to accomplish the feat in five consecutive games, and No. 8 Florida beat fifth-ranked and undermanned Georgia.
The Gators (4-1) ended a three-game losing streak in the rivalry known as the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” — it was coach Dan Mullen’s most significant victory in three years in Gainesville — and now have a stranglehold on the SEC’s East Division.
The Bulldogs (4-2), who entered the game as 3½-point favorites, were likely eliminated from College Football Playoff consideration and probably have a quarterback competition moving forward.
(6) Cincinnati 38, Houston 19: At Cincinnati, Gerrid Doaks believes Cincinnati deserves a shot at the College Football Playoff.
He added the Bearcats' resume with a stellar performance Saturday.
Doaks rushed for a career-high 184 yards, Desmond Ridder ran for three scores and threw for another, and No. 6 Cincinnati rolled to a victory over Houston.
“No doubt, why not?” Doaks said when asked about the Bearcats becoming the first team from a non-Power 5 conference to reach the playoff. “Why not get a shot? We put in our work just like other teams do. Our goal is to make a statement every week. Go out there and dominate.”
(9) BYU 51, (21) Boise State 17: At Boise, Idaho, BYU hasn’t had many chances this season to prove that it’s deserving of its lofty No. 9 ranking. On Friday night, the Cougars took full advantage of their first game against a ranked team.
And it was nothing short of impressive.
Zach Wilson threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns and Tyler Allgeier rushed for 123 yards and a pair of scores as BYU routed No. 21 Boise State.
(11) Miami 44, North Carolina State 41: At Raleigh, North Carolina, when No. 11 Miami needed to make plays, D’Eriq King said he had faith in his teammates.
In turn, the Hurricanes figured they had the right guy at quarterback.
King threw five touchdown passes, the last a go-ahead 54-yard catch-and-run play with Michael Harley with 2:43 left, and Miami rallied to beat North Carolina State.
(13) Indiana 38, Michigan 21: At Bloomington, Indiana, after the postgame party was over, after Indiana fans chanted “We want Bama!” and coach Tom Allen went crowd-surfing in the Hoosiers' locker room once again, Michael Penix Jr. started looking ahead.
Penix and company want more — much more.
Penix passed for 342 yards and a career-high three touchdowns, and No. 13 Indiana beat No. 23 Michigan for its first victory against the Wolverines in 33 years.
(14) Oklahoma State 20 , Kansas State 18: At Manhattan, Kansas, Oklahoma State was missing so many offensive players to injuries this week that coach Mike Gundy joked he took most of the reps at running back, even though he's a 53-year-old ex-quarterback who was hardly known for his wheels.
Good thing the Cowboys' defense showed up against Kansas State.
Jason Taylor II returned a fumble 85 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, and Oklahoma State stopped the Wildcats' 2-point try that would have tied the game with 2:08 to go, allowing the No. 14 Cowboys to escape with a victory that kept their Big 12 title hopes alive.
(16) Marshall 51, Massachusetts 10: At Huntington, West Virginia, once Brenden Knox got the ball, No. 16 Marshall was off and running.
Knox scored twice in the first quarter, Grant Wells threw three touchdown passes and the Thundering Herd stayed perfect, pummeling Massachusetts.
The game was added to Marshall’s schedule last month after several other opponents had previously pulled out due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(18) SMU 47, Temple 23: At Philadelphia, coaches have a variety of ways to motivate their players. With his team trailing at halftime, SMU’s Sonny Dykes threatened to keep the Mustangs in town a little longer than they would have hoped.
Following a sluggish start, No. 18 SMU looked as high powered as ever in the second half, dominating undermanned Temple and breaking away for a victory.
Tyler Page, who caught two of Shane Buechele’s four touchdown passes, said Dykes told the Mustangs that if they didn’t step it up, “he was going to make us have a practice right there on the field after the game.”
(19) Oklahoma 62, Kansas 9: At Norman, Oklahoma, Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns as No. 19 Oklahoma routed winless Kansas.
Stevenson, in his second game back from a suspension, also caught four passes for 60 yards.
Spencer Rattler passed for 212 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score to help the Sooners (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) win their fourth straight game. It was Oklahoma’s 22nd consecutive November win dating to 2014.
(20) USC 28, Arizona State 27: At Los Angeles, in the final three minutes of a game that began with Southern California's earliest kickoff in decades, the Trojans finally did a few things worth getting up early to see.
And a couple that had to be seen to be believed.
Drake London caught a 21-yard touchdown pass with 1:20 to play, and USC rallied from a late 13-point deficit for a victory over Arizona State in the Pac-12′s long-delayed season opener.
(22) Texas 17, West Virginia 13: At Austin, Texas, the Texas secondary has experienced issues this season, allowing some long completions and committing too many pass interference penalties.
But on Saturday, the Longhorns' defensive backs made critical plays. Texas stopped West Virginia on fourth-down passes into the end zone twice in the fourth quarter, enabling the No. 22 Longhorns to escape with a victory.
Early in the quarter, when the Mountaineers faced fourth-and-1 at the Texas 16, they failed to convert when Jarret Doege’s pass to Mike O’Laughlin was broken up by B.J. Foster in the end zone.
(25) Liberty 38, Virginia Tech 35: At Blacksburg, Virginia, for those doubting Liberty's initial foray into the Associated Press national rankings, the Flames took a rather large step Saturday toward validating themselves.
Alex Barbir hit a career-long, 51-yard field goal with one second remaining to lift No. 25 Liberty to a victory over Virginia Tech.
“To come out with a win, and on that note, it’s insane,” Barbir said. “I’ve been crying so much. It’s unbelievable for me. I had a similar one in high school ... but it couldn’t compare to beating an ACC opponent like Virginia Tech to go 7-0.”
