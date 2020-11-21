Illini win 2nd in row 41-23 over turnover-plagued Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. — For most teams that come into Memorial Stadium, beating Nebraska doesn't mean as much as it used to considering the Cornhuskers' fall from the upper echelon of college football the last two decades.

You couldn't tell that to Illinois coach Lovie Smith after his team left Lincoln with a 41-23 win Saturday.

"You can imagine what our locker room was like," Smith said. "I'm told we haven't won in Lincoln since 1924 when Red Grange played. Whenever something like that happens, it's a big deal."

Brandon Peters threw for one touchdown and ran for another in his first game in nearly a month, Illinois had two rushers go over 100 yards, and the Illini beat the turnover-plagued Huskers for their second straight win.

The Cornhuskers won at Illinois last year despite committing four turnovers. They couldn't survive five, though.

"I didn't see this coming," Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. "I was embarrassed by our level of execution in all three phases. I didn't think we had the juice we had last week. It's almost like our team thought you win one game, you're good. That's not how it works."