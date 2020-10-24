Indiana's gamble pays off in OT upset over No. 8 Penn State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michael Penix forced overtime with a 2-point conversion run with 22 seconds left, then scored on a diving 2-point conversion to give Indiana a season-opening 36-35 upset victory over No. 8 Penn State — ending the Big Ten's longest streak of consecutive losses to Top 10 teams at 42.

The winning play went to a replay review before the officials announced the initial call stood.

Indiana beat the Nittany Lions for the second time in 24 matchups, and beat a Top 10 foe for the first time since a 31-10 victory at Ohio State on Oct. 10, 1987.

And it took every trick in the book to get it done.

"All I'd seen was an opportunity, an opportunity to go out and show the world what the Indiana Hoosiers are all about," Penix said. "They were playing man, so we've got to score to win the game and I wasn't going to let my team down, so I went out and gave it my all."

(1) CLEMSON 47, SYRACUSE 21: Trevor Lawrence threw two touchdown passes, Travis Etienne ran for three scores and No. 1 Clemson shook off a sluggish performance to win its 27th straight Atlantic Coast Conference game and put away pesky Syracuse.