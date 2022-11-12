Latest SIU loss likely kills FCS chances

CARBONDALE – Jacob Garrett said it sucked.

Makel Calhoun said it stings.

What sucked and stung was the latest tight SIU loss that all but knocks it out of FCS playoff contention.

Two fourth quarter touchdowns by No. 4 North Dakota State erased a slim Saluki lead and were the difference in a 21-18 Missouri Valley Football Conference decision at Saluki Stadium.

SIU (5-5, 4-3) has dropped three straight games by a total of seven points, knocking it from No. 14 in the rankings to merely receiving votes. The team that was ranked No. 9 in preseason is unlikely to make a third straight postseason trip unless it wins its final game and gets a whole lot of help, along with a friendly look from the selection committee.

“We saw UNI get in at 6-5 (last year) with some quality wins and even quality losses, if you will,” said Garrett. “With what we’ve put on the field, minus the first game of the season, it’s obvious we can play with anyone in the country.

“I think as long as we go out next week at Youngstown State and put our best foot forward, we still have all the best possibilities in front of us.”

That being said, the Salukis certainly aren’t going to accomplish what they set out to do. They talked about going up to the next level, ascending from a 7 or 8-win team to a 9 or even 10-win squad. A five-game winning streak after an 0-2 start hinted at that kind of capability, but they haven’t been able to finish games lately.

The problem Saturday started after Garrett plowed in from the 1-yard line with 5:18 left in the third quarter for a 10-7 SIU lead, its first of the game. And, as it turned out, its only lead.

Freshman Louis Wilbert detonated kickoff returner DJ Hart at the Bison 16, a hit that lit up the Saluki sideline. The ensuing celebration apparently lit up an official who flagged SIU 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct, its first penalty of the day.

The second penalty came during a TV timeout when the replay official determined Wilbert committed targeting. Not only was he ejected, but the Salukis got another 15 yards. Instead of starting deep in its territory, NDSU got the ball at its 46.

Then SIU failed to get off the field on 3rd-and-7 and 3rd-and-12, enabling Cam Miller to find open receivers for first downs. Miller eventually cashed it in with a 5-yard touchdown run on the second play of the fourth quarter.

“Those penalties gave them 30 yards,” said senior linebacker Makel Calhoun. “Those key completions on third down really hurt us. We emphasize getting off the field on third down.”

The Salukis mixed in their only 3-and-out on their next possession and the Bison (8-2, 6-1) grinded out a 75-yard, 14-play drive that TaMerik Williams finished with a 3-yard run at the 4:40 mark for a 21-10 lead.

Nic Baker found D’Ante’ Cox for a 6-yard touchdown pass with 39 seconds left, followed by a 2-point conversion to Avante Cox. But Jake Baumgarte’s onside kick was covered by James Kaczor and NDSU ran out the clock.

Baker was 14 of 23 for 174 yards with an interception while being sacked five times and pressured on other throws. Baker ran for a season-high 44 yards on 13 carries, including a 29-yard draw that set up Baumgarte’s 27-yard field goal that ended the first half.

SIU outgained the Bison 307-229 and held them more than 100 yards under their season average on the ground. But in the end, coach Nick Hill was left to explain an outcome that his team couldn’t afford.

“Obviously, every loss is going to hurt,” he said. “This one is no different. Playing really good teams like we do, there’s no margin for error. We have to find those inches that make the difference.”

DAWG BITES

Avante Cox’s streak of games with at least one catch ended at 41. He was targeted just once on 24 pass attempts. It was the first time in his SIU career that he didn’t catch a pass in a game. … Justin Strong (thumb) was joined on the sidelines by rushing leader Romeir Elliott. Redshirt freshman Pop Jones backed up Williams and got a pair of rushes for five yards. … The Salukis finish their season next Saturday with an 11 a.m. central time start at Youngstown State.