Saluki Football

Latest SIU loss likely kills FCS chances

101622-spt-siu-fb-09.jpg

SIU fullback Jacob Garrett (43) looks for a few more yards after getting past Western Illinois defensive back J.J. Ross (1) during the first quarter at Saluki Stadium on Saturday in Carbondale. The Salukis went on to win 30-7.

 Byron Hetzler

CARBONDALE – Jacob Garrett said it sucked.

Makel Calhoun said it stings.

What sucked and stung was the latest tight SIU loss that all but knocks it out of FCS playoff contention.

Two fourth quarter touchdowns by No. 4 North Dakota State erased a slim Saluki lead and were the difference in a 21-18 Missouri Valley Football Conference decision at Saluki Stadium.

SIU (5-5, 4-3) has dropped three straight games by a total of seven points, knocking it from No. 14 in the rankings to merely receiving votes. The team that was ranked No. 9 in preseason is unlikely to make a third straight postseason trip unless it wins its final game and gets a whole lot of help, along with a friendly look from the selection committee.

“We saw UNI get in at 6-5 (last year) with some quality wins and even quality losses, if you will,” said Garrett. “With what we’ve put on the field, minus the first game of the season, it’s obvious we can play with anyone in the country.

“I think as long as we go out next week at Youngstown State and put our best foot forward, we still have all the best possibilities in front of us.”

That being said, the Salukis certainly aren’t going to accomplish what they set out to do. They talked about going up to the next level, ascending from a 7 or 8-win team to a 9 or even 10-win squad. A five-game winning streak after an 0-2 start hinted at that kind of capability, but they haven’t been able to finish games lately.

The problem Saturday started after Garrett plowed in from the 1-yard line with 5:18 left in the third quarter for a 10-7 SIU lead, its first of the game. And, as it turned out, its only lead.

Freshman Louis Wilbert detonated kickoff returner DJ Hart at the Bison 16, a hit that lit up the Saluki sideline. The ensuing celebration apparently lit up an official who flagged SIU 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct, its first penalty of the day.

The second penalty came during a TV timeout when the replay official determined Wilbert committed targeting. Not only was he ejected, but the Salukis got another 15 yards. Instead of starting deep in its territory, NDSU got the ball at its 46.

Then SIU failed to get off the field on 3rd-and-7 and 3rd-and-12, enabling Cam Miller to find open receivers for first downs. Miller eventually cashed it in with a 5-yard touchdown run on the second play of the fourth quarter.

“Those penalties gave them 30 yards,” said senior linebacker Makel Calhoun. “Those key completions on third down really hurt us. We emphasize getting off the field on third down.”

The Salukis mixed in their only 3-and-out on their next possession and the Bison (8-2, 6-1) grinded out a 75-yard, 14-play drive that TaMerik Williams finished with a 3-yard run at the 4:40 mark for a 21-10 lead.

Nic Baker found D’Ante’ Cox for a 6-yard touchdown pass with 39 seconds left, followed by a 2-point conversion to Avante Cox. But Jake Baumgarte’s onside kick was covered by James Kaczor and NDSU ran out the clock.

Baker was 14 of 23 for 174 yards with an interception while being sacked five times and pressured on other throws. Baker ran for a season-high 44 yards on 13 carries, including a 29-yard draw that set up Baumgarte’s 27-yard field goal that ended the first half.

SIU outgained the Bison 307-229 and held them more than 100 yards under their season average on the ground. But in the end, coach Nick Hill was left to explain an outcome that his team couldn’t afford.

“Obviously, every loss is going to hurt,” he said. “This one is no different. Playing really good teams like we do, there’s no margin for error. We have to find those inches that make the difference.”

DAWG BITES

Avante Cox’s streak of games with at least one catch ended at 41. He was targeted just once on 24 pass attempts. It was the first time in his SIU career that he didn’t catch a pass in a game. … Justin Strong (thumb) was joined on the sidelines by rushing leader Romeir Elliott. Redshirt freshman Pop Jones backed up Williams and got a pair of rushes for five yards. … The Salukis finish their season next Saturday with an 11 a.m. central time start at Youngstown State.

bucky.dent@thesouthern.com

Box score

NDSU 21, SIU 18

NDSU;7;0;0;14;--;21

SIU;0;3;7;8;--;18

Team Statistics

First Downs: NDSU 17, SIU 18

Total Yards: NDSU 229, SIU 307

Rushes-Yards: NDSU 37-149, SIU 43-120

Passing Yards: NDSU 80, SIU 187

Comp-Att-Int: NDSU 6-11-0, SIU 15-24-1

Penalties-Yards: NDSU 6-30, SIU 5-55

Fumbles-Lost: NDSU 0-0, SIU 0-0

Individual Statistics

Rushing: NDSU – Williams 12-56, Johnson 8-37, Luepke 4-29, Payton 4-25, Miller 6-8, Team 3-(-6). SIU – Williams 21-66, Baker 13-44, Garrett 4-5, Jones 2-5, A. Cox 2-3, Green 1-(-3).

Passing: NDSU – Miller 6-11-0-80. SIU – Baker 14-23-1-174, Williams 1-1-0-13.

Receiving: NDSU – Stoffel 3-25, Johnson 1-27, Mathis 1-15, Lippe 1-13. SIU – Miller 4-70, D. Cox 4-61, Williams 3-11, Jones 2-28, Garrett 2-15.

How they scored

How They Scored

First Quarter

NDSU 7, SIU 0

How They Scored: Cam Miller threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Johnson, who got wide-open on a wheel route down the left sideline. Hunter Luepke’s 23-yard run got the Bison down to the Salukis’ 32. Griffin Crosa converted the PAT.

Time of score: 6:02

Drive details: 6 plays, 78 yards, 3:09

Second Quarter

NDSU 7, SIU 3

How they scored: Jake Baumgarte got the Salukis on the board with a 27-yard field goal as time expired. SIU got a 29-yard run from Nic Baker on a QB draw to get first and goal at the 9, but couldn’t find the end zone after starting from the 38.

Time of score: :00

Drive details: 4 plays, 28 yards, 2:15

Third Quarter

SIU 10, NDSU 7

How they scored: Jacob Garrett plunged over from the 1 to give the Salukis their first lead of the day. The key play was when Baker scrambled and flipped a short pass to Pop Jones for a 15-yard completion on 3rd-and-14 at the Bison 29. Baumgarte hit the PAT.

Time of score: 5:18

Drive details: 13 plays, 60 yards, 7:31

Fourth Quarter

NDSU 14, SIU 10

How they scored: Miller ran 5 yards off the left side for the Bison’s first score since the opening drive. The Salukis gave up three third down conversions and also gifted NDSU 30 yards in penalties. Crosa kicked the PAT.

Time of score: 14:21

Drive details: 10 plays, 69 yards, 5:54

NDSU 21, SIU 10

How they scored: TaMerik Williams scored on a 3-yard run to cap a lengthy drive for the Bison. Miller hit a 13-yard pass to Jake Lippe on 3rd-and-12 to keep the drive going and a personal foul on the Salukis moved the ball to the 14. Crosa made the PAT.

Time of score: 4:40

Drive details: 14 plays, 75 yards, 7:38

NDSU 21, SIU 18

How they scored: Baker threw a 6-yard TD pass to D’Ante’ Cox, followed by a 2-point conversion pass to Avante Cox. The big play was Baker’s 22-yard pass to Bryce Miller that converted a 4th-and-22 to keep the drive going.

Time of score: :39

Drive details: 16 plays, 81 yards, 4:01

Grading the Salukis

Grading the Salukis

Offense: C

Give SIU points for sticking with the running game, even though it didn’t produce the way it wanted. But the failure to convert 1st-and-goal at the 9 into a touchdown at the end of the first half ended up being a big deal. Nic Baker was sacked five times, tying a season high, and got out of other sacks with his feet. Poor field position, particularly in the first half, was also a problem throughout the day.

Defense: B-

NDSU came in averaging 263 yards per game on the ground and got just 149. The Salukis limited the Bison to 229 total yards, but gave up some key third down conversions on their two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter. Coach Nick Hill said that getting off the field on third and fourth down for the defense would be a key to the game and it turned out to be in the wrong direction, negating some good work otherwise.

Special Teams: C

Jake Baumgarte hit a short field goal at the end of the first half and added a PAT, while Nathan Torney averaged just 29.3 yards on four punts, which included a 3-yarder and a 51-yarder. Louis Wilbert made a huge hit on an NDSU kickoff return that was later changed to targeting, helping change field position for the Bison’s go-ahead touchdown drive early in the fourth quarter.

Overall: C

SIU players and coaches said all the right things after the game about going to Youngstown State next week with a winning season to play for and maybe a playoff spot. But the latter seems terribly unlikely after a third straight loss by a total of seven points. The Salukis did a lot of good things in this game but also mixed in enough mistakes that ultimately cost them a game they absolutely had to win. A 5-5 record after an offseason of great expectations is disappointing to everyone in the program.

