MVC Notebook | Big game turns flat for Missouri State

It was billed as one of the biggest games in Missouri State football history. The then-No. 4 Bears hosted then-No. 3 South Dakota State last week in each team’s Missouri Valley Football Conference opener.

It was supposed to be the day that Bobby Petrino’s team made its move to ascend to the MVFC elite. A win here, a win in a couple of weeks at home against SIU, and Missouri State could make a real push for a conference title since it doesn’t have to play North Dakota State.

Well, all that sounded good until the teams kicked off. Then South Dakota State in general and Mark Gronowski in particular reminded the MVFC in general and the Bears in particular why it was picked to be NDSU’s biggest challenger for the conference title.

Gronowski threw for 319 yards and a career-high four touchdown passes in a 28-14 win that honestly could have been a lot more lopsided. The Jackrabbits outgained Mo State 251-36 in the first half, but settled for a 7-0 halftime lead after missing three field goals.

The Bears’ impressive collection of skill players couldn’t get much done because SDSU controlled the line of scrimmage. Missouri State managed four rushing yards in the first half and again had trouble protecting quarterback Jason Shelley. He was sacked four times, making it 12 in the last two games.

The Jackrabbits collected 475 total yards for the day and won their third straight since a season-opening 7-3 loss at Iowa. They should be heavily-favored the next two weeks at home against Western Illinois and South Dakota before traveling to NDSU on October 15.

Meanwhile, the Bears face a tricky game this week at North Dakota. Not only must they bounce back on the road, they have to do so against an opponent that’s probably still stinging from its 34-17 beatdown at SIU last week.

HAINS IN HOSPITAL

Long-time Missouri State radio play-by-play man Art Hains is in a Kansas City hospital after contracting West Nile virus last week.

Hains, 66, fell ill after broadcasting the Bears’ 38-27 loss Sept. 17 at Arkansas and was in the intensive care unit of a Springfield hospital last week. Hains was airlifted to KC, with the Kansas City Chiefs helping him get there. He also serves as a pre-game/post-game show host on the Chiefs Radio Network.

Hains, who has called Missouri State games for 45 years, was originally diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, but the diagnosis was changed on Sunday to West Nile. That is a mosquito-borne disease which can cause serious illness like the one that’s hit Hains.

It’s not a stretch to say that Hains is an institution in Springfield in the same way that Mike Reis is here for his work over the last four decades as SIU’s play-by-play voice. Hains also serves as a sports talk show host during the week on a Springfield FM station.

Hopefully, Hains is back behind a microphone sooner instead of later.

THREE-DOT STUFF

SIU volleyball coach Ed Allen says playing Drake and Northern Iowa at home this weekend will be a test of his team’s consistency on defense. “We’re still a really young team. We’ve improved on defense but we play five freshmen and a sophomore at times,” he said. … South Dakota led North Dakota State 17-10 last week at halftime in Vermillion. The Bison didn’t allow that upset to happen, rattling off 24 unanswered points in the second half for a 34-17 win as Hunter Luepke rushed for 150 yards and two scores on 20 carries. … Northern Iowa got its first win last week at Western Illinois, which appears to be the league’s welcome wagon again this year. Woo Governor returned interceptions 43 and 49 yards in a 63-second span during the third quarter to blow open what was a close game. The Panthers won 52-17.