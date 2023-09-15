It wasn’t too long ago that Mason Blakemore was terrorizing South Seven Conference defenses as the star running back at Centralia.

Now he’s taking aim on Missouri Valley Football Conference defenses as a junior running back at Illinois State, his new college after a stint at Northern Illinois. And Blakemore has added a big-play dimension to the rushing game the Redbirds didn’t possess last year.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Blakemore is the MVFC’s Offensive Player of the Week after gashing Western Illinois for a career-high 170 yards and three touchdowns on just 19 carries last week in a 34-18 conference win.

Blakemore rushed for scores of 42 and 51 yards, enabling Illinois State to pull away from the Leathernecks after a slow start that saw it trail 9-0 late in the second quarter. His single-game scores and yardage are the best in the Valley through two weeks.

Making it even more special for Blakemore was that he did it on his 21st birthday. Think his teammates might have serenaded him a time or two on the bus ride home from Macomb? And do you think NIU could have used him when it was losing 14-11 last week to SIU?

For the record, Blakemore rushed for 155 yards on 40 carries in his two seasons with the Huskies, tallying a touchdown in 2021 and 2022. Four years ago, Blakemore rushed for 1,359 yards and 19 scores at Centralia, then helped the Orphans go 4-2 in the COVID-19 shortened spring season in 2021.

Illinois State has a good shot to be 4-0 when it welcomes No. 1 South Dakota State to Normal on Oct. 7. The Redbirds should be favored the next two weeks against Eastern Illinois and Lindenwood. And with a schedule that doesn’t include North Dakota State or SIU, they are potential playoff material.

SALUKIS IN THE PROS

Paul Bonzagni has enjoyed a successful start to his pro career. The hard-throwing righthander, who became a mainstay in the SIU bullpen last spring, picked up a save Tuesday night in the Carolina League playoffs for the Down East Wood Ducks, a Texas Rangers affiliate.

In nine games and 11 1/3 innings between the Rangers’ Arizona League team and Down East, Bonzagni is 3-1 with a 2.38 earned run average. Batters are hitting only .190 against his power sinker and Bonzagni is getting nearly 2 ½ grounders for every fly ball.

Former SIU outfielder Pier-Olivier Boucher has struggled in his first professional season at Augusta, the Carolina League affiliate of the Braves. Boucher is hitting .192 in 99 at-bats with no homers, nine RBI and 41 strikeouts. Boucher is 6 of 7 on steals.

Sam Coonrod has made his way back to the bigs, although his late-season stint with the New York Mets isn’t going as well as he’d like. In 10 games and 6 2/3 innings, Coonrod is 0-0, 9.45, thanks largely to eight walks. In 115 MLB games over the last five years, Coonrod owns a 5.54 ERA.

Jeremy Chinn posted seven tackles on Sunday for the Carolina Panthers in their 24-10 Week 1 loss at Atlanta. The 4th-year pro was tied for second on the team behind Derrick Brown, who finished with nine tackles and a sack. Chinn is nine tackles away from 300 for his NFL career.

THREE-DOT STUFF

South Dakota DT Nick Gaes joined SIU’s PJ Jules as the MVC’s co-Defensive Player of the Week after logging three quarterback sacks and five tackles for loss Saturday in the Coyotes’ 24-0 shutout of St. Thomas (Minn.). Gaes is just the second South Dakota player since 2001 to notch five TFLs in a game. … Freshman WR Griffin Wilde supplied the winning points in South Dakota State’s 20-16 win last week against Montana State in a battle of top 3 FCS team with a 35-yard touchdown catch with 1:30 remaining in the game. The Jackrabbits trailed 10-0 at the half before rallying in front of a sold out crowd in Brookings, S.D. … Evansville’s women’s soccer team is 0-for-6 in two departments – wins and goals. The Purple Aces haven’t scored yet but have salvaged three scoreless ties. They’ve ceded just six goals.