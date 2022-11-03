MVC Notebook | Day looks like a pro; SIU football playoff hopes in danger

Two things were made abundantly clear last week when Northern Iowa outgunned SIU 37-36 in perhaps the MVFC’s most entertaining shootout this year: The Salukis’ playoff hopes are in serious danger and the Panthers’ Theo Day might play football for pay one day.

We’ll touch on SIU in a bit. But first, let’s talk about Day, who was 27 of 32 for 330 yards and five touchdowns with no picks. The 6-foot-5, 231-pound junior passes the eye test in just about every way you could imagine, from arm strength to being able to move within the pocket and playing with poise.

Salukis coach Nick Hill, a pretty good quarterback in his own right about 15 years ago, was impressed with Day’s work, particularly how he threw for short touchdowns into tight coverage windows.

“A lot of those touchdowns were in spots it’s tough to throw for touchdowns – 3rd and (goal) from the 10, 3rd and (goal) from the 9, third and (goal) from the 6,” Hill said. “I said all week that I thought he was playing at a high level.

“They’ve won five of six. That’s a top 15 team; I don’t care what the polls say.”

Day and his teammates can prove Hill correct this week if they can upset No. 1 South Dakota State in Cedar Falls. Win there and they might make the FCS playoffs with seven wins. Lose and they have to hope 6-5 is good enough to get an invite.

SIU probably knows this already, but 6-5 isn’t going to cut it for an at-large, even if No. 6 happens to occur next week against No. 4 North Dakota State. The Salukis not only need that win, but one the following week at a Youngstown State team that has its own playoff ambitions.

THREE SALUKIS HONORED

For the first time, SIU’s women’s soccer team earned serious representation on the All-MVC Team that was announced Thursday morning. Sam DiJulio and Emma Spotak were second team honorees, while Liz Brechtel made the third team.

DiJulio played every minute of all 17 matches for the Salukis, anchoring a defense that gave up only 17 goals and had the second-lowest goals-against average in the conference. Spotak scored three goals, tied for second on the team, and fired 18 shots on the year. Her two game-winning goals led the team.

Brechtel led the squad in scoring with four goals and two assists, getting one of each in a 2-0 win Sept. 1 against Alabama A&M that broke a 27-match winless streak and launched the first sustained run of success in the program’s four-year history.

MVC regular season champ Valparaiso and Missouri State dominated all the specialty awards. Valpo got Coaching Staff of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year (Nikki Coryell), while Mo State had the Player of the Year (Grace O’Keefe), Freshman of the Year (Hailey Chambliss) and Defensive Player of the Year (Carly Raunig).

THREE-DOT STUFF

SIU cross country runner Ethan Santi was named the 2022 MVC Men’s Cross Country Scholar-Athlete of the Year on Wednesday. Santi, who owns a 3.88 grade point average in Architectural Studies, finished fifth at the conference meet in Terre Haute with a clocking of 24:40.9. … The season can’t end soon enough for Western Illinois’ football team, which dropped to 0-8 last week with a 64-14 rout at Missouri State, which had lost five straight games. And this week, the Leathernecks can look forward to a home date with that noted soft touch, North Dakota State. WIU dressed out just 62 players last week due to injuries. … Murray State’s first men’s basketball game as an MVC member won’t be easy. The Racers open their season Monday night at Saint Louis, which most consider a potential Top 25 team at some point this year.