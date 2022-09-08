MVC Notebook | Indiana State gets meaningful win

There are at least 10 more games left in the season of most FCS teams, which means there’s a whole lot of football still to be played.

But it’s hard to say that one win will mean more than the 17-14 overtime decision Indiana State pulled out on Sept. 1 over North Alabama in Terre Haute.

That’s because the Sycamores were playing just a week and a half after an auto accident took the life of two players and a student. Two other players also sustained injuries.

“I wouldn’t be truthful if I didn’t say it was a hard 10 days,” Indiana State coach Curt Mallory said to the Terre Haute Tribune-Star. “Our hearts go out to the families. Our family got stronger and stayed together. I can’t say enough for our players. It was a difficult time and they got through it.”

There was nothing elegant about the win. Neither team got to 300 total yards. The Sycamores managed only 11 first downs, but made up for it by registering eight sacks and 15 tackles for loss.

In overtime, North Alabama drove to the 7 after an Indiana State field goal and seemed ready to win. But a bad shotgun snap cost the Lions 26 yards and took them out of field goal range. They had to try a Hail Mary pass on fourth down and it was picked off.

“I felt somehow, some way, we were going to win the game,” Mallory said.

The Sycamores will be prohibitive underdogs on Saturday at Purdue, which should be 1-0, but gassed a late lead at home against Penn State by not bothering to run the ball on a late fourth quarter possession and leaving the Nittany Lions just enough time to score the winning touchdown.

In a nice gesture, Purdue plans to hold a moment of silence before kickoff in honor of the Indiana State students.

SAFETY DANCE

South Dakota State had a real chance to win last week at Iowa, holding the impotent Hawkeyes without a touchdown. But the Jackrabbits’ offense managed to do even less and it resulted in a bizarre 7-3 defeat.

Each team kicked a field goal in the first half, but whatever halftime adjustments may have been made offensively clearly didn’t work. The only second half points came on Iowa safeties.

The second safety, a sack of SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski in the end zone, may have disappointed some who were rooting for the rarest of rare final scores. A 5-3 final would have been the first involving an FBS team since 1980. That year, Arizona nipped, yep, Iowa.

Oddities aside, the game served as one to validate the one true concern about the Jackrabbits – their inexperience on the offensive line. Debuting at Kinnick Stadium against the Hawkeyes’ traditionally-strong D-line probably wasn’t an optimum scenario, even if SDSU cashed a nice check out of it.

“We made way too many errors,” said veteran Jackrabbits coach John Stiegelmeier. “It was a hard-hitting game and I’m very proud of our defense. We’re going to use this to get better. We’ll be able to make improvements.”

THREE-DOT STUFF

It was business as usual for top-ranked North Dakota State after Drake scored a touchdown to start the game. The Bison rattled off the next 49 points and cruised 56-14 in their season opener, getting 272 yards on the ground from 11 different players. … The Valley schedule actually starts on Saturday when Northern Iowa travels to North Dakota. Both teams lost last week against FBS foes. UNI’s loss at Air Force certainly wasn’t a disgrace; the Falcons have a favorable schedule and loads of experience. … Missouri State’s Montrae Braswell was named the FCS national special teams Player of the Week after busting loose for a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown to help secure a 27-14 road win over Central Arkansas.