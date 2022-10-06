MVC Notebook | Indiana State's loss Saturday at UNI Dome latest of 34-year streak at venue

The year was 1988. Ronald Reagan finished his second term as president. Ben Johnson employed a potent pharmaceutical mix to beat Carl Lewis for the Seoul Olympics gold in the 100-meter dash.

Kirk Gibson somehow – and somehow is the word here – homered with a one-armed, one-legged swing off Dennis Eckersley to win Game 1 of the World Series and propel the Los Angeles Dodgers to a stunning championship over the Oakland A’s. And Wayne Gretzky won his last Stanley Cup in Edmonton.

What in the name of Dante Hendrix does all this have to do with Indiana State’s 20-14 loss last week at Northern Iowa?

This: The Sycamores haven’t won a football game in their personal dome of doom, the UNI Dome, since 1988. That’s now 34 years and counting, for those of you keeping score at home or anywhere you might keep score.

There was a time last Saturday where it looked like Indiana State might end that streak in middle age. The Sycamores certainly created enough chances, getting inside the Panthers’ 20-yard line five times.

Only problem was, they managed just 14 points from all that hard work. None came off a touchdown until Dawson Basinger’s 20-yard run with 7:41 left in the game. Indiana State’s first four trips inside the 20 generated two field goals and two missed field goals.

“It sucks, there’s no other way to put it,” said Hendrix to the Terre Haute Tribune-Star after catching seven passes for 90 yards. “We didn’t come up here to lose. We came to win. It didn’t happen.”

The Trees managed to lose despite enjoying more than an 11-minute advantage in time of possession, thanks largely to converting 7 of 16 third downs and 3 of 4 fourth downs. But in the end, it only added up to a 15th straight defeat in their jinx stadium.

And with top-ranked North Dakota State making a trip to Terre Haute on Saturday, a 1-4 overall start and 0-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference record seems like a sure thing.

DOME SWEET DOME

When you talk domed stadiums in the Valley, the Fargodome gets the most notoriety and with good reason. North Dakota State at home is a surer bet than Gregg Marshall blowing his stack when John Higgins walked on the floor for a Wichita State game back in the day.

But the other North Dakota team has a good thing going in its home dome, too. The same UND team that was routed 34-17 by SIU two weeks ago administered a 48-31 pounding to then-No. 7 Missouri State last week in Grand Forks.

Since joining the Valley three seasons ago, the Fighting Hawks are 9-1 at home in conference games. The only loss was a 16-10 slugfest last fall against NDSU. And they are 9-2 since 2019 when hosting Top 25 teams.

“I feel the sound level in here doubles at times,” linebacker Devon Krzanowski said to the Grand Forks Herald.

UND will have to create its own noise this week when it takes the long trip to Youngstown State.

THREE-DOT STUFF

The UND-Youngstown State clash is one of three in the Valley this week where a two-win team faces a winless team in conference play. Others see the aforementioned NDSU journey to Indiana State and SIU’s trek to Missouri State. … When the SIU women’s soccer team nipped Evansville 2-1 Sunday on Emma Spotak’s late goal, it marked their fifth win of the season. That matched their number of victories total from the program’s first three seasons. … Belmont’s volleyball team has notched three straight conference wins, the first time they have done that since 2018, when they resided in the Ohio Valley.