You can count on three things in the middle of August: Sweltering humidity, back-to-school sales and countless preseason polls throughout college football.

The latest of the latter came out on Monday with predictable results, at least at the top. Defending FCS champion South Dakota State and North Dakota State are ranked 1-2 in the coaches’ preseason Top 25. The Jackrabbits got 24 of the 25 first place votes, with the Bison picking up the other one.

North Dakota checked in at No. 18 and Northern Iowa, led by first team All-MVC preseason quarterback Theo Day, ranked 20. Day and the Panthers appear to have a decent shot at pulling off a Power 5 win in the season opener Sept. 2 at Iowa State, whose roster has taken some hits from the gambling scandal that’s enveloped it and in-state rival Iowa.

The Cyclones won’t have starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers, running back Jirehl Brock, defensive lineman Isaiah Lee, tight end DeShawn Hanika or offensive lineman Jacob Remsberg. In fact, it’s alleged that Lee even bet against his team on the moneyline when it played at Texas in 2021. If proven to be true, Lee at least won his wager; the Longhorns cruised that day in Austin.

There are other interesting season openers on Aug. 31 and Sept. 2 in the Valley. South Dakota State opens the Jimmy Rogers era at home on the 31st against Western Oregon, which is probably a walkover in light of all the talent the Jackrabbits return.

Ditto for NDSU on Sept. 2 against Eastern Washington, even if it is starting life after Hunter Luepke, who is now plowing over NFL tacklers in Dallas. That game is being played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, home of the Vikings.

SIU, Youngstown State and Illinois State received votes but not enough to be part of the Top 25. The Salukis’ opener Sept. 2 against Austin Peay promises to be one of the better ones in the Valley. The Governors went 7-4 last year and return dual-threat quarterback Mike DiLiello.

HOLMES, NARD LEAVE

SIU’s women’s basketball program recently saw two players who were rotation regulars last year enter the transfer portal – Aja Holmes and Tamara Nard.

Holmes tallied 7.0 ppg in 19.6 minutes per game, mostly off the bench. She canned 37.3% of her 3-point attempts and scored in double figures seven times, including 19 in a Dec. 1 blowout win over Chicago State.

Nard was the first player coach Kelly Bond-White signed out of the portal last year and had some good moments, averaging 6.2 points and 3.7 boards in 14.8 minutes. But Nard averaged a foul every 4.8 minutes, cutting into her minutes.

Nard’s departure leaves the Salukis short on height among their returnees, save for 6-5 center Promise Taylor. Bond-White is still hoping to land another big, perhaps two, before fall camp begins.

In other transfer news around the league, Carterville product Megan Barton has departed Bradley and landed at Southeast Missouri State. There, she can team with another former Lion, guard Alecia Doyle, and perhaps get a fresh start after a coaching change kneecapped her chances at playing time last year.

A good athlete with 3-point range on her jumper, Barton barely saw the floor at Bradley, scoring 17 points in 14 games and 43 minutes.

THREE-DOT STUFF

Missouri State women’s basketball coach Beth Cunningham was appointed to the NCAA Division I Competition Committee on Wednesday. It’s a four-year term for Cunningham, who will help make rules recommendations regarding student-athlete health, sportsmanship, integrity, game operations and statistical trends, among other things. … For those who are into such things, Murray State’s Dunker, the school’s official mascot, won this year’s MVC Mascot Madness, beating Ace Purple from Evansville in the finals. No word on if the NCAA selection committee gave Dunker a low seed and an unfavorable first round matchup against a TV league mascot. … Evansville president Christopher Pietruskiewicz was named Vice Chair of the NCAA Division I Board of Directors earlier this month. He will also continue to serve on the Finance Committee and become the chair of the Administrative Committee.