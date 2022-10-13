MVC Notebook | North and South Dakota State look to run to win

The status of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young remains uncertain for the third-ranked Crimson Tide's visit to No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner did not play last week in Alabama's 24-20 win over Texas A&M because of an injury to his right (throwing) shoulder. He got hurt during the previous game against Arkansas. Coach Nick Saban said after practice on Wednesday, "Bryce continues to practice a little bit more. We've got him on a little bit of a pitch count just to kind of wean him back into it and see how it goes. So we expect him to do even a little more tomorrow. That's all I really have to say about that." Jalen Milroe played in Young's spot last week and completed 12 of 19 passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. The Crimson Tide were held scoreless on their final four possessions and held on after the Aggies reached their 2-yard line in the final seconds. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said of Young and Milroe, "I think you have to prepare for both of them. You have to have a plan even if you know who the starter is because you know there's gonna be some things that are different depending on if the other guy goes into the football game. "For us, starting with Coach (Tim) Banks and our defensive staff and our players, understanding who's in and the types of things that you're gonna see. Obviously, our calls may adjust in situations based on who the QB is, but you have to prepare for both of them anyways." Young has completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 1,202 yards with 14 TDs and three interceptions. Milroe has a 60.9 percent completion rate for 262 yards with five scoring passes and two interceptions. The Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) slipped out of the top spot in the rankings this week after the tight escape vs. Texas A&M. The Volunteers (5-0, 2-0) have their highest ranking of the season this week after routing then-No. 25 LSU 40-13 last week. --Field Level Media