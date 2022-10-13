MVC Notebook | North and South Dakota State look to run to win

In a football world that revolves around spread offenses, intricate passing concepts and lighting up scoreboards, North Dakota State and South Dakota State have become somewhat anachronistic.
What’s so exciting about running the ball and stopping the run?
This: The Bison have won nine of the last 11 FCS championships and the Jackrabbits are 4-2 against them in their last six matchups.
Also this: When the Missouri Valley Football Conference powers meet Saturday in the Fargodome, they’ll do so as the top two teams in the Stats Perform Top 25. Yet there’s a growing feeling in the Dakotas that SDSU, ranked No. 2, should be a solid favorite over top-ranked NDSU.
Last week’s outcomes did little to stem that perception. While the Bison needed the full 60 minutes to hold off 1-4 Indiana State 31-26 in Terre Haute, the Jackrabbits physically dominated South Dakota in a 28-3 home win. That would be the same Coyotes that led NDSU at the half last month in Vermillion before the Bison got going in the second half for a 34-17 win.
To be blunt about it, NDSU at less than full peak is still better than about 90% of the FCS world (and more than a few in FBS). But its run defense can actually be gashed, as the Sycamores proved at times last week.
Now here comes Isaiah Davis and his 626 yards over six games. Davis, who ran for 108 and three scores last week, would love to duplicate Pierre Strong’s 156-yard, two-touchdown performance in last year’s 27-19 win over the Bison.
And make no mistake: Running the ball decides who wins this game. FCS pollster Craig Haley, who knows his stuff, did some research and discovered the last 18 meetings, the team that registered more rushing yards won the game.
For the record, it’s NDSU 12, SDSU 6 in that category. Someone’s likely to make it 19 straight by around 6 p.m. Saturday.
UNPACK THE SUITCASES
When SIU’s volleyball team hosts Belmont Friday night at 6, it will mark the start of a five-match homestand for the Salukis that should give them a chance to break the last long losing streak still in existence.
The program hasn’t won a match in Davies Gym, its home court for MVC matches, since Oct. 25, 2019, when it stopped Illinois State 3-1. Since then, SIU has dropped 24 in a row at Davies, including its first two MVC home matches on Sept. 30-Oct. 1 against Drake and Northern Iowa.
It’s hard to see that streak continuing much longer. This is a different Saluki team, one that’s 11-7 overall and 4-2 in the Valley. And on top of that, they have two reigning Players of the Week in the league after last weekend’s sweep of their Indiana road trip.
Nataly Garcia pounded down a career-high 26 kills in a four-set win Saturday night at Indiana State, finishing with 40 for the weekend. She hit an otherworldly .563 in the 3-0 sweep of Evansville and averaged 5.7 kills per set.
Ceci Buhlman earned her second Freshman of the Week honor for accumulating 23 kills and 23 digs in the two victories. Buhlman also notched a career-high three blocks at Evansville.
THREE-DOT STUFF
Ted Schlafke resigned as South Dakota’s quarterbacks coach Thursday morning. Schlafke was the offensive coordinator, but coach Bob Nielson took play-calling duties from him after the Coyotes managed just seven points in season-opening losses to Kansas State and Montana. … The MVC might as well give its women’s soccer Coach of the Year to SIU’s Craig Roberts right now. The Salukis not only have won more matches this year than they did in their first three seasons total, but could actually win the regular season title if they win out and Missouri State loses a match. … There wasn’t much of a postgame traffic jam last week at Missouri State after SIU’s 38-21 football win. The crowd of 7,064 thinned out to the low four figures when the Salukis opened up a 38-14 advantage before the third quarter ended. The Bears (2-4, 0-3), a top 5 team less than a month ago, probably have to win out to have a shot at an FCS playoff berth.