 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
MVC NOTEBOOK

MVC Notebook | North and South Dakota State look to run to win

  • Updated
  • 0

In a football world that revolves around spread offenses, intricate passing concepts and lighting up scoreboards, North Dakota State and South Dakota State have become somewhat anachronistic.

What’s so exciting about running the ball and stopping the run?

This: The Bison have won nine of the last 11 FCS championships and the Jackrabbits are 4-2 against them in their last six matchups.

Also this: When the Missouri Valley Football Conference powers meet Saturday in the Fargodome, they’ll do so as the top two teams in the Stats Perform Top 25. Yet there’s a growing feeling in the Dakotas that SDSU, ranked No. 2, should be a solid favorite over top-ranked NDSU.

Last week’s outcomes did little to stem that perception. While the Bison needed the full 60 minutes to hold off 1-4 Indiana State 31-26 in Terre Haute, the Jackrabbits physically dominated South Dakota in a 28-3 home win. That would be the same Coyotes that led NDSU at the half last month in Vermillion before the Bison got going in the second half for a 34-17 win.

People are also reading…

To be blunt about it, NDSU at less than full peak is still better than about 90% of the FCS world (and more than a few in FBS). But its run defense can actually be gashed, as the Sycamores proved at times last week.

Now here comes Isaiah Davis and his 626 yards over six games. Davis, who ran for 108 and three scores last week, would love to duplicate Pierre Strong’s 156-yard, two-touchdown performance in last year’s 27-19 win over the Bison.

And make no mistake: Running the ball decides who wins this game. FCS pollster Craig Haley, who knows his stuff, did some research and discovered the last 18 meetings, the team that registered more rushing yards won the game.

For the record, it’s NDSU 12, SDSU 6 in that category. Someone’s likely to make it 19 straight by around 6 p.m. Saturday.

UNPACK THE SUITCASES

When SIU’s volleyball team hosts Belmont Friday night at 6, it will mark the start of a five-match homestand for the Salukis that should give them a chance to break the last long losing streak still in existence.

The program hasn’t won a match in Davies Gym, its home court for MVC matches, since Oct. 25, 2019, when it stopped Illinois State 3-1. Since then, SIU has dropped 24 in a row at Davies, including its first two MVC home matches on Sept. 30-Oct. 1 against Drake and Northern Iowa.

It’s hard to see that streak continuing much longer. This is a different Saluki team, one that’s 11-7 overall and 4-2 in the Valley. And on top of that, they have two reigning Players of the Week in the league after last weekend’s sweep of their Indiana road trip.

Nataly Garcia pounded down a career-high 26 kills in a four-set win Saturday night at Indiana State, finishing with 40 for the weekend. She hit an otherworldly .563 in the 3-0 sweep of Evansville and averaged 5.7 kills per set.

Ceci Buhlman earned her second Freshman of the Week honor for accumulating 23 kills and 23 digs in the two victories. Buhlman also notched a career-high three blocks at Evansville.

THREE-DOT STUFF

Ted Schlafke resigned as South Dakota’s quarterbacks coach Thursday morning. Schlafke was the offensive coordinator, but coach Bob Nielson took play-calling duties from him after the Coyotes managed just seven points in season-opening losses to Kansas State and Montana. … The MVC might as well give its women’s soccer Coach of the Year to SIU’s Craig Roberts right now. The Salukis not only have won more matches this year than they did in their first three seasons total, but could actually win the regular season title if they win out and Missouri State loses a match. … There wasn’t much of a postgame traffic jam last week at Missouri State after SIU’s 38-21 football win. The crowd of 7,064 thinned out to the low four figures when the Salukis opened up a 38-14 advantage before the third quarter ended. The Bears (2-4, 0-3), a top 5 team less than a month ago, probably have to win out to have a shot at an FCS playoff berth.

bucky.dent@thesouthern.com

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alabama still uncertain about Bryce Young's availability

Alabama still uncertain about Bryce Young's availability

The status of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young remains uncertain for the third-ranked Crimson Tide's visit to No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner did not play last week in Alabama's 24-20 win over Texas A&M because of an injury to his right (throwing) shoulder. He got hurt during the previous game against Arkansas. Coach Nick Saban said after practice on Wednesday, "Bryce continues to practice a little bit more. We've got him on a little bit of a pitch count just to kind of wean him back into it and see how it goes. So we expect him to do even a little more tomorrow. That's all I really have to say about that." Jalen Milroe played in Young's spot last week and completed 12 of 19 passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. The Crimson Tide were held scoreless on their final four possessions and held on after the Aggies reached their 2-yard line in the final seconds. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said of Young and Milroe, "I think you have to prepare for both of them. You have to have a plan even if you know who the starter is because you know there's gonna be some things that are different depending on if the other guy goes into the football game. "For us, starting with Coach (Tim) Banks and our defensive staff and our players, understanding who's in and the types of things that you're gonna see. Obviously, our calls may adjust in situations based on who the QB is, but you have to prepare for both of them anyways." Young has completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 1,202 yards with 14 TDs and three interceptions. Milroe has a 60.9 percent completion rate for 262 yards with five scoring passes and two interceptions. The Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) slipped out of the top spot in the rankings this week after the tight escape vs. Texas A&M. The Volunteers (5-0, 2-0) have their highest ranking of the season this week after routing then-No. 25 LSU 40-13 last week. --Field Level Media

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News