MVC Notebook | SIU names Grant to replace Poore

SIU football coach Nick Hill didn’t waste much time filling the vacancy on his coaching staff left by the retirement of tight ends coach Pat Poore.

On Friday, Hill named former Illinois wide receiver Zach Grant, who was on Western Illinois’ staff the last three years, to fill Poore’s position. Grant was the running backs coach for two years before becoming the wide receivers coach this year after a coaching change.

Grant started his coaching career as an offensive graduate assistant at Illinois, helping coach Lovie Smith reach a bowl game in 2019 after the Fighting Illini made drastic improvements offensively. They were 12th in Division I in rushing yards per game after ranking 122nd in 2018 and were second in 40-plus yard runs per game after placing 95th the year before.

“I have known Zach for a while through (coach) Derek Leonard at Rochester,” Hill said in a SIU-issued press release. “I’ve always been impressed by him as someone I would love to be a part of our staff, when the time was right.”

That time came when Poore walked away after six years, his second stint at SIU. Poore was part of 87 wins with former coach Jerry Kill and Hill, helping the Salukis earn seven playoff appearances during his time.

Grant played for Rochester, the alma mater of SIU quarterback Nic Baker and wide receiver D’Ante’ Cox, in 2010-11, helping them win Class 4A titles. Grant then played under three different coaches at Illinois, grabbing a career-high 26 passes as a senior in 2016, Smith’s first year.

The Salukis are coming off a disappointing 5-6 year that saw them lose four straight games, all by one possession, to end the season. They open 2023 at home on Sept. 2 against Austin Peay and could return up to eight starters on each side of the ball.

MY BAD

Indiana State enters the bulk of MVC play with wins over preseason favorite Drake and at SIU in its pocket, but delivered a puzzling performance Thursday in a 67-57 home loss to 4-9 Northern Illinois.

The Sycamores shot just 21 of 60 from the field, including 8 of 35 from the 3-point line, and trailed by double figures for the first time this year against an opponent ranked 296th by kenpom.com.

To his credit, ISU coach Josh Schertz took the blame.

“You’ve got to have your team ready to play. You’ve got to have your team ready to execute,” he said to the Terre Haute Tribune-Star. “The game honors competitiveness. The game honors toughness … just a piss-poor performance.”

The good news for the Trees is that their first four MVC games out of Christmas break are against opponents ranked no higher than 251 in kenpom.com (Evansville, Valparaiso, Illinois State, UIC).

THREE-DOT STUFF

Another interesting quote after that game came from ISU senior Cooper Neese, who said that “we’re just so mentally soft right now. We can’t do the things we’re good at any more. We’re always concerned about what everybody else is doing.” Judging from that, Schertz and his staff might be coaching a lot more than Xs and Os before hosting Evansville Thursday night. … Kudos to SIU football captain Jacob Garrett, who last week was named a 2022 second team Academic All-America by College Sports Communicators. Garrett, a graduate student pursuing an MBA, owns a 3.99 grade-point average. He’s the 102nd Academic All-American in SIU history, the most of any MVC school. … MVC women’s basketball games start Thursday with Missouri State at Indiana State and SIU going to Evansville. The most interesting game Friday night appears to be Drake’s trip to Illinois State. The Bulldogs average a league-high 83.4 ppg and the Redbirds are third in defense, yielding only 62.4 ppg.