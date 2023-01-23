MVC Notebook | SIU's Garrett keeps piling up honors

While the 2022 football season was a disappointment for SIU, which was ranked 9th in preseason polls and went 5-6 to miss the FCS playoffs entirely, it was a success for fullback Jacob Garrett.

A team captain for the Salukis, Garrett earned second team All-American honors on a team selected by Phil Steele and DraftScout, becoming the first fullback in program history to earn that achievement.

Garrett enjoyed a breakout year with a career-high 32 catches for 332 yards and six touchdowns. He caught a pair of scoring strikes from Nic Baker in a 31-24 upset win on Sept. 17 at Northwestern, then added two more touchdown receptions the following week in a 34-17 rout of eventual playoff team North Dakota.

Garrett also added the first rushing touchdown of his career on Nov. 12, putting SIU ahead 10-7 in the third quarter of a 21-18 home loss to North Dakota State that ended its playoff chances. He played a fair amount of tight end, particularly after Tyce Daniel suffered a season-ending injury in October.

In December, Garrett was named to the 2022 Academic All-America second team by College Sports Communicators, the group formerly known as CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America).

He became the 14th player in program history to earn that honor and the first since center Jacob Marnin did it in 2019.

MOVING DAY

The third round of a four-round professional golf tournament is often referred to as moving day, because it’s often the day when the best golfers that week get their separation from the pretenders.

Well, it might be a bit early to slap that designation on Saturday in terms of the MVC men’s basketball race, but a race that had eight teams within a game of the lead one week earlier now only has three.

Co-leaders SIU and Belmont held up their end of the bargain, although many figured both would have lost at Missouri State and Bradley, respectively. Instead, the Salukis nipped the Bears 61-57 and the Bruins edged the Braves 78-76 on Ben Sheppard’s late bucket.

SIU and Belmont are 8-2 at the halfway mark. This might be unfamiliar territory for the Salukis, who haven’t won a regular season title since 2007, but it’s about the only place the Bruins have been since 2006.

They’ve finished first or second in their league for 17 straight seasons. Whether they’re in the Atlantic Sun or Ohio Valley, whether Rick Byrd or Casey Alexander Is calling the shots on the sideline, they expect to win.

There was a school of thought that after a 63-45 loss at SIU on New Year’s Day in which Belmont was outscored 40-17 in the second half that it might have to adjust to how much more physical the MVC is than the A-Sun or OVC, where officials tend to call fouls more often.

Since then, the Bruins have proven to be quick learners with six straight wins. Winning in Peoria against a physically stout outfit like the Braves and earning a season sweep is one hell of a way to introduce yourself as a new kid on the block.

THREE-DOT STUFF

Sheppard was named the men’s Player of the Week and Valparaiso’s Quinton Green was tabbed Newcomer of the Week. Green averaged 17.5 ppg as the Beacons earned wins over UIC and Illinois State. If Green can become a consistent third scorer to help Ben Krikke and Kobe King, Valpo might be a dangerous out down the stretch. … On the women’s side, Belmont’s Madison Bartley earned Player of the Week and Missouri State’s Aniya Thomas is the Newcomer of the Week. Bartley pumped in 24 ppg in wins over Missouri State and SIU. … The Bruins’ 101-45 blowout of the Salukis on Sunday was their largest against a Division I opponent. Belmont led by 58 late in the game as SIU ate its second 50-point loss of the season.