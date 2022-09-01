MVC Notebook | SIU's Nick Hill signs five-year extension

Two days before his 9th-ranked SIU football team opens its season at No. 14 Incarnate Word, Nick Hill got paid.

The seventh-year coach signed a five-year contract extension Thursday morning worth $1.4 million in base salary. Hill will make $250,000 this year and his pay will go up by $15,000 each year until he earns $310,000 in the contract’s last year, 2026.

“When I say how much I love Southern Illinois and being a part of the 618 area, I truly mean it,” he said in a press release. “For me and my family, this is the best job in the country. I’m proud to be a Saluki and excited to help spread the message about the great things going on at our university.”

Hill has guided the program to consecutive FCS playoff berths, going 6-4 in the COVID-19 season of 2020-21 before posting an 8-5 record in the fall of 2021. The Salukis won FCS playoff games on the road in each season, eliminating Weber State in April 2021 and bouncing South Dakota back in November.

The most impressive thing about the last two seasons for SIU is its 8-4 record against ranked teams. It’s notched victories over the No. 1, 2, 3 and 4-rated squads since Feb. 27, 2021, when it routed North Dakota State 38-14 at Saluki Stadium to end the Bison’s 39-game winning streak.

New athletic director Tim Leonard gave credit to former interim athletic director Matt Kupec and chancellor Austin Lane for doing most of the work on the extension.

“Beyond football, Nick’s program has become an important part of the fabric of our region through its many community service activities,” Leonard said. “He is a leader of the highest character who works tirelessly for the betterment of SIU and the people of the region.”

ONE MORE ADDITION

It fits under the category of Friday news dump, but SIU women’s basketball coach Kelly Bond-White added the last piece of the 2022-23 roster puzzle with former Southern Cal and Virginia guard Shemera Williams.

The 5-8 Williams played in 21 games at Virginia during the 2019-20 season with two starts, averaging 8.9 points and 2.6 rebounds. Twice, she was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the week.

Williams transferred to Southern Cal at the midpoint of the 2020-21 season, one that Virginia ended after five games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She didn’t play last year for USC, which finished 12-16 overall and 5-12 in the Pac-12 Conference.

As a senior at Milwaukee Academy of Science, Williams averaged 32.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game. She was the 54th-rated recruit nationally by ESPN and finished her career as Wisconsin’s second all-time leading scorer in girls basketball with 3,120 points.

“She gives us potentially one of the quickest backcourts in the country,” Bond-White said in a press release. “She is a three-level scorer with an uncanny ability to find the open teammate. Active hands on defense allow her to get deflections and steals.”

The Salukis’ 14-player roster includes six transfers who have spent time with Division I programs.

THREE-DOT STUFF

SIU volleyball freshman Ceci Bulmahn is stamping herself as the real deal. In the first three matches of her college career, Bulmahn has two double-doubles, including an 11-kill, 13-dig effort Tuesday night in the Salukis’ 3-0 win at UT Martin that broke a 23-match losing streak, dating back to last September. … Bradley’s volleyball team pulled off its first rally from a 2-0 deficit in four years to stop Kansas City 3-2 on Saturday. It was the first time it did so at home in 11 years. … Valparaiso’s volleyball team dropped only two sets in winning a tournament at Youngstown State.