MVFC Football | Valley has 18 players selected on All-America teams

Defensively, Weston’s teammate, Jared Brinkman, was picked on the line. Defensive backs Michael Tutsie of NDSU and Devin Taylor of Illinois State also got selected to the second team, as did long snapper Bradley Sorenson of South Dakota State.

Western Illinois running back Clint Ratkovich and Northern Iowa offensive lineman Spencer Brown made it on the third team offense. Defensive backs Christian Uphoff (Illinois State) and Xavior Williams (Northern Iowa) earned third team status as well.

It might have come as a surprise to some that SIU sophomore Javon Williams of Centralia didn’t make either of the first three teams at running back. Williams rushed for 1,038 yards as a freshman and scored 19 touchdowns, becoming the first player in school history to account for a rushing, receiving and passing score in the same game.

The HERO teams speak to the difficulty programs like SIU face in trying to crack the MVFC’s upper echelon. The conference boasts the top three teams in Wednesday’s poll – North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Northern Iowa – as well as No. 12 Illinois State.

The Salukis start their season Sept. 3 at UT Martin, then visit Rose Bowl participant Wisconsin on Sept. 12 before playing their home opener on Sept. 19 against Southeast Missouri State.