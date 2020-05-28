MVFC Football | Valley has 18 players selected on All-America teams

A day after earning a No. 22 ranking in HERO Sports’ preseason FCS Top 25 poll, the SIU football program was shut out of the website’s three All-America teams that were released Thursday.
But 18 players from the Missouri Valley Football Conference were selected, including six to the first team offense. Three of those are from North Dakota State, which aims for its ninth national title in 10 years.
Leading the Bison brigade on the first team is sophomore quarterback Trey Lance, who won the Walton Payton Award as the top FCS player in 2019. All Lance did last year was rush for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns while throwing for 2,786 yards, 28 touchdowns and no interceptions in guiding NDSU to a 16-0 record.
Teammates Dillon Radunz and Cordell Volson, both senior offensive linemen, join Lance on the first team. South Dakota State placed two on the first team – running back Pierre Strong and wide receiver Cade Johnson. Offensive lineman Drew Himmelman of Illinois State also earned first team recognition.
Himmelman’s teammate, lineman Romeo McKnight, heads up the first team defense. Northern Iowa lineman Elerson Smith also picked up a spot on the first team.
Junior offensive lineman Nash Jensen of North Dakota State earned a second team selection, as did Northern Iowa wide receiver Isaiah Weston.
Defensively, Weston’s teammate, Jared Brinkman, was picked on the line. Defensive backs Michael Tutsie of NDSU and Devin Taylor of Illinois State also got selected to the second team, as did long snapper Bradley Sorenson of South Dakota State.
Western Illinois running back Clint Ratkovich and Northern Iowa offensive lineman Spencer Brown made it on the third team offense. Defensive backs Christian Uphoff (Illinois State) and Xavior Williams (Northern Iowa) earned third team status as well.
It might have come as a surprise to some that SIU sophomore Javon Williams of Centralia didn’t make either of the first three teams at running back. Williams rushed for 1,038 yards as a freshman and scored 19 touchdowns, becoming the first player in school history to account for a rushing, receiving and passing score in the same game.
The HERO teams speak to the difficulty programs like SIU face in trying to crack the MVFC’s upper echelon. The conference boasts the top three teams in Wednesday’s poll – North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Northern Iowa – as well as No. 12 Illinois State.
The Salukis start their season Sept. 3 at UT Martin, then visit Rose Bowl participant Wisconsin on Sept. 12 before playing their home opener on Sept. 19 against Southeast Missouri State.
SIU begins conference play on Oct. 3 at home against Northern Iowa and closes out on Nov. 21 at new conference member North Dakota. As part of the Valley’s schedule rotation, the Salukis don’t have to play North Dakota State this year.
The Bison handed SIU a 21-7 defeat in each team’s regular season finale on Nov. 23, denying the Salukis an FCS playoff berth despite a 7-5 record. All five SIU losses occurred to teams that either made the FCS playoffs or played in a bowl game.
