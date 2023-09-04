It’s becoming one of those certainties in life that ranks right up there with death, taxes and lunch breaks.

SIU quarterback Nic Baker was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Player of the Week for the seventh time in the last three years after his performance in last week’s season-opening 49-23 rout of Austin Peay at Saluki Stadium.

Baker completed 16 of 23 passes for 219 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Those numbers would have been bigger had coach Nick Hill not pulled him after three quarters with SIU clinging to a 42-3 lead.

“It was one of his more efficient games,” Hill said Monday morning during his weekly Zoom call to discuss Saturday’s game at Northern Illinois. “We have a lot of confidence in him. Two of his touchdown passes were him just making a play … it makes a play-caller look good.”

A three-time winner of the award last year, Baker tossed scoring strikes of 5 yards to Justin Strong, 54 yards to Jaelin Benefield and 31 yards to Izaiah Hartrup. The first two touchdowns came after Baker escaped the pass rush and kept the play alive long enough to find an open receiver.

Baker also broke Joel Sambursky’s career record for most completions with his second one of the game. He goes into this week’s game with 574 completions and assuming he stays healthy all year, Baker could put that mark out of reach for a long time.

But Baker’s mantra is that the records don’t mean much at the moment. The wins are all that matters for him, especially since it’s his sixth and last year.

“This was awesome,” he said of the result. “Everybody was happy that everyone was making plays. There’s always plays you can look back on but overall, everyone was awesome.”

SIMMONS GETS EXTENDED TIME

One of the by-products of last week’s blowout was that reserves flooded the field for the fourth quarter, providing Hill and his coaching staff an unexpected, welcome opportunity to rest starters and get evaluations on the backups in game action.

Marion product Hunter Simmons took over for Baker and completed 4 of 7 passes for 44 yards, leading the team’s last scoring drive in the first action of his college career. It’s likely that Simmons will be the team’s starting quarterback next year.

“We have a lot of confidence in Hunter and it was good to get him a quarter of action,” Hill said. “I feel like he can be a really good player. There’s something different to getting out there and playing. We have a lot of confidence in him.”

Hill didn’t dial down the offense for Simmons or for the other backups, giving him chances to make plays and learn from mistakes, such as a forced third down throw during one series that easily could have been picked.

“He can learn from that,” Hill said. “I thought he operated the offense well.”

DAWG BITES

The dominant performance against Austin Peay was good enough to get SIU into this week’s Stats Perform FCS Top 25 at No. 24. It’s one of six MVFC teams in the top 25 not only there but in the Massey Ratings, where it soared all the way to 7th. … RB Romeir Elliott appeared to injure his right arm in the second quarter and left the game briefly but returned during the second half. Hill said Elliott and the rest of the team emerged from the Austin Peay game in good health. … One of the few concerns from the opener was that the Salukis got sloppy at times in the second half, drawing nine penalties for a whopping 115 yards. “A lot of teachable moments to get corrected,” Hill said.