When Austin Peay rolls into Saluki Stadium on Saturday night for its season opener against SIU, it will mark the first time in 31 years that the programs have played.

If the Governors have their way, the return game next September in Clarksville, Tenn. will be the last between the teams as FCS foes. Austin Peay is hopeful of jumping into the FBS by 2025, although a lot will have to happen over the next two years for that to become reality.

One thing is for certain, though: The Governors won’t be an easy win for the Salukis, not with nine returning starters on offense. That includes all five linemen and a veteran dual threat quarterback in Mike DiLiello.

Last year, when Austin Peay posted a 7-4 overall record and a 3-2 mark in the Atlantic Sun Conference, DiLiello accounted for 2,893 total yards – 2,447 in the air. He completed 61% of his 328 attempts with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

“Anybody at quarterback that can hurt you with their feet and arm makes it tougher to defend them,” said SIU coach Nick Hill. “Nowadays, there aren’t many QBs that play that can’t make plays outside the pocket. They have an experienced quarterback back coming off a nice season.”

And DiLiello has as much experience in front of him as any QB would want. Jalen Armstrong, Chandler Kirton, Brennan Smith, Harrison Wilkes and Isaiah Wright might give the Governors the top O-line in the newly-formed United Athletic Conference.

Hill, whose team has four returning starters on the O-line, said that kind of experience gives a team and its coaches a quiet sense of security that might escape the average fan.

“When you have continuity up front … it’s what gets you in trouble when you don’t have a veteran offensive line,” he said.

Austin Peay felt it was worthy of an at-large berth to last year’s FCS playoffs, but might have been done in by a near-miss in its season opener on Aug. 27 at Western Kentucky. The Govs trailed just 21-20 after three quarters against a solid FBS program but couldn’t close the deal, falling 38-27.

Their other losses were league blowouts against Central Arkansas and Jacksonville State, which made the FBS leap this year and scored a win over UTEP in its first game at the higher level, as well as a 42-0 loss in the season finale at Alabama that at least enriched Austin Peay’s checkbook.

An A-Sun member in all their other sports, the Governors play in a football league that was launched in April, combining schools from the A-Sun and Western Athletic Conference. The United will play a six-game schedule and its winner will earn an automatic FCS playoff berth.

The new league will offer some far-flung matchups, such as Austin Peay’s trip to Cedar City, Utah for its Oct. 21 clash with Southern Utah. The Governors also face potentially difficult league assignments at Stephen F. Austin and Eastern Kentucky, not to mention a lucrative nonconference beatdown in two weeks at No. 12 Tennessee. And doing so with eight new defensive starters doesn’t seem optimal.

One thing on Austin Peay’s side this year, though, is a desire to excel in the memory of Jeremiah Collins. Collins, an incoming freshman who coach Scotty Walden felt would make an immediate impact at cornerback, died in an auto accident on July 21 in Nashville.

“He was one of those guys that was infectious,” Walden said last month to the Clarksville Leaf Chronicle. “He showed up every day with a positive light and a positive attitude. People gravitated to him.”

Walden said the team will dedicate its season to Collins and that they will commemorate him with a jersey patch or helmet sticker.