When Northern Illinois traveled to Boston College last weekend and toppled the Eagles 27-24 in overtime, it was something more than a regular season win.

It was what the program refers to as a “Boneyard” win. That is, the Huskies beat a team from a Power 5 conference. It’s the 18th time they’ve done that since 1983, when the tradition started, and the first one since they upset Georgia Tech two years ago.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our team, I couldn’t be more proud of our coaches,” said NIU coach Thomas Hammock on the school’s athletic website. “I knew we had a good team. It was good to see those guys go out and do it.”

Simply put, the Huskies will be a tougher out for SIU, which travels to DeKalb for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday, than the Big Ten’s Northwestern was last year when the Salukis stopped it 31-24 in Evanston. That Wildcat team was terrible, finishing 1-11 in coach Pat Fitzgerald’s final year.

This NIU team might not play in a TV league – unless you want to count the Mid-American Conference as such on Tuesday nights in November – but it will play big and physical. It will come at the Salukis with the run and keep running, even if it doesn’t have instant success.

“They are built to win in the MAC and bad weather on Tuesday night,” said SIU coach Nick Hill. “We feel like it’s a game like the Missouri Valley (Football Conference) that it’s going to be a physical brand of football. It’s going to be much different than in Week 1 with multiple tight ends and unbalanced lines.”

If styles make fights, as has been said before, this could be a fascinating contrast. The Salukis’ defense is built around speed and aggression. It totally stopped Austin Peay last week because the Governors couldn’t run and weren’t able to trick them on the perimeter.

The Huskies don’t mind passing but prefer playing some old-school clockball, a la Bill Parcells. That makes sense because Hammock came to the program five years ago from the Baltimore Ravens, where he was the running backs coach for one of the few NFL teams that in recent years has operated a run-first offense.

NIU’s win at BC is a primer for how it wants to play. It ran the ball on 48 of 78 snaps and controlled the clock, earning nearly 37 minutes of possession time. And it won in fitting fashion on a 1-yard sneak by seventh-year quarterback Rocky Lombardi.

The former Michigan State starter, who arrived in DeKalb after the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, led the Huskies to the MAC title in 2021 but missed most of 2022 with an injury. NIU went from winning a conference title to going 3-9.

Lombardi leads an offense that has two capable running backs in Antario Brown and Gavin Williams, who combined for 114 yards last week. Brown missed some time in the second half with an ankle injury but was able to return to the game.

“We’re going to have to execute and be ready for a lot,” Hill said. “Their OC (Eric Eidsness) was at South Dakota State and had a lot of success. We just have to be ready to go for all those things, making sure our eye discipline is good.”

The Huskies were tabbed for a third place finish in the MAC’s West Division behind defending league champ Toledo and Eastern Michigan. That’s the same Toledo that came within a late chip-shot field goal over the weekend of starting its year with a win at Illinois.

Hammock said his team is hungry to win another title after last year’s struggles.

“Those guys understand what it takes to win and they have the leadership qualities to bring the young guys along,” he said. “A lot of guys from the championship team are back.”