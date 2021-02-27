Saluki Football | Legacy left: SIU ends No. 1 NDSU's 39-game winning streak

It was Noland’s touchdown that set up a potential turning point. On the first half’s last play, he heaved a Hail Mary to the right corner of the end zone. The tipped ball somehow wound up in Jake Lippe’s hands for a 37-yard score after time expired.

After dominating the first 29-plus minutes of the half, SIU headed for the locker room leading just 17-7. The Bison (2-1, 1-1) had the ball to start the second half. It was only understandable that the Salukis might be deflated.

How did Hill and the coaching staff reset the team?

“The biggest focus was that everyone stay too level,” linebacker Bryce Notree said. “Not too high, not too low. We hadn’t accomplished anything yet. We had to flip the script.”

Late in the third quarter, North Dakota State cranked up the passing game. Noland converted two third and longs to get the Bison into SIU territory. A sense of unease began seeping through most of the 2,000-plus fans allowed in the stadium.

Then came Clayton Bush on a safety blitz. His strip-sack was recovered by Chester product Jordan Berner at the 49 with 1:13 left. The team that coughed up five turnovers at North Dakota came up with a big one at the right time.