Saluki Football | SIU sets school record, outscores Southeastern Louisiana

SIU running back Justin Strong (5) finds his way into the end zone on a 9-yard touchdown run during the fourth quarter against Southeastern Louisiana at Saluki Stadium on Saturday in Carbondale. The Salukis went on to win 55-48.
SIU quarterback Stone Labanowitz (6) celebrates with SIU offensive lineman ZeVeyon Furcron (59) after scoring on a 4-yard touchdown run during the first quarter against Southeastern Louisiana at Saluki Stadium on Saturday in Carbondale.
SIU head coach Nick Hill looks for clarification on a call by referee Matt Packowski during the third quarter against Southeastern Louisiana at Saluki Stadium on Saturday in Carbondale. The Salukis piled up 175 penalty yard on their way to a 55-48 win.
SIU head coach Nick Hill and running back Javon Williams Jr. (15) bump fists after Williams threw a 56-yard touchdown pass during the third quarter against Southeastern Louisiana at Saluki Stadium on Saturday in Carbondale. The Salukis went on to win 55-48.
SIU fullback Jacob Garrett (43) is wide open as he makes a 56-yard touchdown reception during the third quarter against Southeastern Louisiana at Saluki Stadium on Saturday in Carbondale. The Salukis went on to win 55-48.
SIU wide receiver Avante Cox (11) looks in a pass from quarterback Stone Labanowitz (6) during the first quarter against Southeastern Louisiana at Saluki Stadium on Saturday in Carbondale.
SIU running back Javon Williams Jr. (15) powers through the tackle by Southeastern Louisiana defensive back Donniel Ward-Magee (8) during the fourth quarter at Saluki Stadium on Saturday in Carbondale. The Salukis went on to win 55-48.
SIU defensive end Jordan Berner (92) celebrates after recovering a fumble by Southeastern Louisiana quarterback Cole Kelley (15) during the fourth quarter at Saluki Stadium on Saturday in Carbondale. The Salukis went on to win 55-48.
SIU punter Jack Colquhoun (97) picks up 22 yards and a first down on a funk punt during the second quarter against Southeastern Louisiana at Saluki Stadium on Saturday in Carbondale.
SIU punter Jack Colquhoun (97) reacts after picking up 22 yards and a first down on a funk punt during the second quarter against Southeastern Louisiana at Saluki Stadium on Saturday in Carbondale.
SIU defensive lineman Anthony Knighton (11) forces a fumble by Southeastern Louisiana quarterback Cole Kelley (15) during the fourth quarter at Saluki Stadium on Saturday in Carbondale. The Salukis went on to win 55-48.
SIU running back Justin Strong (5) looks to avoid Southeastern Louisiana defensive back Ferlando Jordan (2) during the second quarter at Saluki Stadium on Saturday in Carbondale.
SIU defensive tackle Keenan Agnew (56) slows down Southeastern Louisiana running back Taron Jones (22) during the second quarter at Saluki Stadium on Saturday in Carbondale.
SIU players celebrate their 55-48 win over Southeastern Louisiana by singing the school fight song at Saluki Stadium on Saturday in Carbondale.
SIU running back Javon Williams Jr. (15) heads into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown during the second quarter against Southeastern Louisiana at Saluki Stadium on Saturday in Carbondale.
CARBONDALE — No. 17 Southern Illinois did what it needed to do Saturday.
Now comes the waiting, which as Tom Petty once sang, is the hardest part.
Rolling up a school-record 807 yards of total offense, the Salukis closed the regular season with a 55-48 non-conference win over 15th-ranked Southeastern Louisiana at Saluki Stadium.
SIU (5-3) now waits for the Sunday morning announcement of the 16-team FCS playoff field. Only six at-large berths are available, which could make it difficult for the Salukis, but they also boast four wins over Top 25 teams, including a 38-14 thumping Feb. 27 of then-No. 1 North Dakota State.
SIU moved the ball as it pleased against the Lions (4-3). Stone Labanowitz threw for 328 yards and two touchdowns on 20 of 24 accuracy. Avante Cox (8 catches, 127 yards) and Landon Lenoir (7-128) each cracked the 100-yard mark.
So did running backs Justin Strong (16 carries, 159 yards) and Javon Williams (24-145). Each tallied two scores, and Williams also tossed a 56-yard scoring strike to Jacob Garrett with 1:38 left in the third quarter that gave the Salukis the lead for good at 48-41.
Strong added a 9-yard touchdown run with 7:53 remaining in the game for a 55-41 advantage. SLU pulled within a score when Cole Kelley flipped a 15-yard touchdown strike to Tim Wilson with 5:08 left, but the Lions never saw the ball again.