Saluki Football | SIU sets school record, outscores Southeastern Louisiana

CARBONDALE — No. 17 Southern Illinois did what it needed to do Saturday.

Now comes the waiting, which as Tom Petty once sang, is the hardest part.

Rolling up a school-record 807 yards of total offense, the Salukis closed the regular season with a 55-48 non-conference win over 15th-ranked Southeastern Louisiana at Saluki Stadium.

SIU (5-3) now waits for the Sunday morning announcement of the 16-team FCS playoff field. Only six at-large berths are available, which could make it difficult for the Salukis, but they also boast four wins over Top 25 teams, including a 38-14 thumping Feb. 27 of then-No. 1 North Dakota State.

SIU moved the ball as it pleased against the Lions (4-3). Stone Labanowitz threw for 328 yards and two touchdowns on 20 of 24 accuracy. Avante Cox (8 catches, 127 yards) and Landon Lenoir (7-128) each cracked the 100-yard mark.

So did running backs Justin Strong (16 carries, 159 yards) and Javon Williams (24-145). Each tallied two scores, and Williams also tossed a 56-yard scoring strike to Jacob Garrett with 1:38 left in the third quarter that gave the Salukis the lead for good at 48-41.