Salukis 'take one on the chin' at USD

VERMILLION, S.D. – There was a sense all day that SIU was playing with fire, even as it dominated most of the first half and opened up a 21-7 lead.

It came back to cost the 14th-ranked Salukis their first Missouri Valley Football Conference loss in an ugly fourth quarter at the Dakota Dome as South Dakota doubled its win total with a 27-24 Homecoming decision.

Eddie Ogamba’s 44-yard field goal with 2:31 left served as the winning points for the Coyotes (2-5, 1-3), which outgained SIU (5-3, 4-1) 242-105 in the second half and 102-31 in the fourth period.

“We flattened out towards the second half as a team,” said Salukis defensive end Richie Hagarty. “Everybody – players, coaches, everybody – has to do better in that second half. We’ve got to take this one on the chin.”

SIU seemed on the verge of throwing a knockout punch most of the first half. It had a 199-11 advantage in total yards early in the second quarter, doing whatever it pleased on both sides of the ball.

Yet it led just 14-7 after a quarter because a Bryce Miller fumble led to a 37-yard return by Brock Mogensen that set up a 6-yard field for South Dakota. That 14-point advantage before halftime became 21-10 when backup quarterback Aidan Bouman led a late drive that led to Ogamba’s 46-yard field goal 21 seconds before intermission.

Then the Salukis couldn’t answer Bouman’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Wesley Eliodor with a TD of their own. After getting to the 3-yard line on their first possession of the second half, they stalled and had to settle for Jake Baumgarte’s 21-yard field goal with 7:23 on the clock.

That was as good as it got for SIU for the day’s remainder. On their last five drives, when even a field goal could have forced overtime and a touchdown would have enabled them to fly back home with their longest winning streak since 2009, the Salukis managed exactly 50 yards.

“We couldn’t sustain drives and we couldn’t hit that big play,” said SIU coach Nick Hill. “We had very few explosive plays. When a team scores 27 points, we’ve got to go and win that game. The field goal was the only time we answered the whole second half.”

There were certainly chances, particularly when the defense got two fourth quarter stops. Easton Wolf nailed Bouman for no gain on 4th-and-1 at the Coyotes’ 49 with 11:13 left. But two penalties led to a punt.

Then the Salukis picked up a pair of first downs on their next possession and reached the USD 42, where they had 4th-and-6. Hill briefly pondered a punt but opted to go for it, reasoning that a punt into the end zone would net just 22 yards.

But late substitutions led to a rushed play call and a snap with one second left on the play clock. Baker’s throw over the middle was picked at the 32 by Cameron Tisdale with five minutes left. Runs of 14 and 20 yards by Travis Theis (21 rushes, 108 yards) set up Ogamba’s go-ahead field goal.

SIU’s last possession could best be described as sub-optimal. Three incomplete passes preceded the Coyotes’ only sack of Baker on 4th-and-10. A first down run by Theis with just over a minute left sealed the outcome.

Baker was 27 of 41 for 188 yards as South Dakota took away deep passes. Bouman, who relieved the ineffective Carson Camp after Camp’s fumble set up Baker’s 9-yard scoring strike to Bryce Miller that made it 21-7, hit 11 of 17 for 120 yards.

The Salukis entered the day shooting to win their sixth straight game, which would have been their longest winning streak since 2009. Instead, they fell out of a first place tie with top-ranked South Dakota State and now have to regroup for next week’s visit from Northern Iowa.

“We’re putting this game behind us as soon as we get on the plane to fly home,” said running back Romeir Elliott.

DAWG BITES

Elliott enjoyed his second 100-yard game of the year, getting the exact number on 16 carries. … Avante Cox (ankle) started and caught two passes for 33 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown in the first quarter that stretched his streak of games with a catch to a school-record 40. … After allowing just one 100-yard rusher in the first seven games – Northwestern’s Evan Hull – SIU permitted two backs to reach the century mark. Freshman Shomari Lawrence had 122 yards on just 11 tries, including a game-tying 29-yard touchdown run 44 seconds into the fourth quarter. … The Salukis allowed 205 rushing yards, a season worst. All but eight of them came after the first quarter.