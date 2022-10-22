 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
Saluki Football

Salukis 'take one on the chin' at USD

  • 0

VERMILLION, S.D. – There was a sense all day that SIU was playing with fire, even as it dominated most of the first half and opened up a 21-7 lead.

It came back to cost the 14th-ranked Salukis their first Missouri Valley Football Conference loss in an ugly fourth quarter at the Dakota Dome as South Dakota doubled its win total with a 27-24 Homecoming decision.

Eddie Ogamba’s 44-yard field goal with 2:31 left served as the winning points for the Coyotes (2-5, 1-3), which outgained SIU (5-3, 4-1) 242-105 in the second half and 102-31 in the fourth period.

“We flattened out towards the second half as a team,” said Salukis defensive end Richie Hagarty. “Everybody – players, coaches, everybody – has to do better in that second half. We’ve got to take this one on the chin.”

SIU seemed on the verge of throwing a knockout punch most of the first half. It had a 199-11 advantage in total yards early in the second quarter, doing whatever it pleased on both sides of the ball.

People are also reading…

Yet it led just 14-7 after a quarter because a Bryce Miller fumble led to a 37-yard return by Brock Mogensen that set up a 6-yard field for South Dakota. That 14-point advantage before halftime became 21-10 when backup quarterback Aidan Bouman led a late drive that led to Ogamba’s 46-yard field goal 21 seconds before intermission.

Then the Salukis couldn’t answer Bouman’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Wesley Eliodor with a TD of their own. After getting to the 3-yard line on their first possession of the second half, they stalled and had to settle for Jake Baumgarte’s 21-yard field goal with 7:23 on the clock.

That was as good as it got for SIU for the day’s remainder. On their last five drives, when even a field goal could have forced overtime and a touchdown would have enabled them to fly back home with their longest winning streak since 2009, the Salukis managed exactly 50 yards.

“We couldn’t sustain drives and we couldn’t hit that big play,” said SIU coach Nick Hill. “We had very few explosive plays. When a team scores 27 points, we’ve got to go and win that game. The field goal was the only time we answered the whole second half.”

There were certainly chances, particularly when the defense got two fourth quarter stops. Easton Wolf nailed Bouman for no gain on 4th-and-1 at the Coyotes’ 49 with 11:13 left. But two penalties led to a punt.

Then the Salukis picked up a pair of first downs on their next possession and reached the USD 42, where they had 4th-and-6. Hill briefly pondered a punt but opted to go for it, reasoning that a punt into the end zone would net just 22 yards.

But late substitutions led to a rushed play call and a snap with one second left on the play clock. Baker’s throw over the middle was picked at the 32 by Cameron Tisdale with five minutes left. Runs of 14 and 20 yards by Travis Theis (21 rushes, 108 yards) set up Ogamba’s go-ahead field goal.

SIU’s last possession could best be described as sub-optimal. Three incomplete passes preceded the Coyotes’ only sack of Baker on 4th-and-10. A first down run by Theis with just over a minute left sealed the outcome.

Baker was 27 of 41 for 188 yards as South Dakota took away deep passes. Bouman, who relieved the ineffective Carson Camp after Camp’s fumble set up Baker’s 9-yard scoring strike to Bryce Miller that made it 21-7, hit 11 of 17 for 120 yards.

The Salukis entered the day shooting to win their sixth straight game, which would have been their longest winning streak since 2009. Instead, they fell out of a first place tie with top-ranked South Dakota State and now have to regroup for next week’s visit from Northern Iowa.

“We’re putting this game behind us as soon as we get on the plane to fly home,” said running back Romeir Elliott.

DAWG BITES

Elliott enjoyed his second 100-yard game of the year, getting the exact number on 16 carries. … Avante Cox (ankle) started and caught two passes for 33 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown in the first quarter that stretched his streak of games with a catch to a school-record 40. … After allowing just one 100-yard rusher in the first seven games – Northwestern’s Evan Hull – SIU permitted two backs to reach the century mark. Freshman Shomari Lawrence had 122 yards on just 11 tries, including a game-tying 29-yard touchdown run 44 seconds into the fourth quarter. … The Salukis allowed 205 rushing yards, a season worst. All but eight of them came after the first quarter.

bucky.dent@thesouthern.com

Box score

South Dakota 27, SIU 24

SIU;14;7;3;0;--;24

South Dakota;7;3;7;10;--;27

Team Statistics

First Downs: SIU 23, SD 18

Total Yards: SIU 356, SD 335

Rushes-Yards: SIU 36-166, SD 39-205

Passing Yards: SIU 190, SD 130

Comp-Att-Int: SIU 28-44-1, SD 14-23-0

Penalties-Yards: SIU 5-55, SD 9-74

Fumbles-Lost: SIU 1-1, SD 1-1

Individual Statistics

Rushing: SIU – Elliott 16-100, Williams 8-36, Lester 6-18, Baker 4-8, Miller 1-8, D. Cox 1-(-4). SD – Lawrence 11-122, Theis 21-108, Team 1-(-1), Bouman 3-(-4), Camp 3-(-20).

Passing: SIU – Baker 27-41-1-188, Williams 1-3-0-2. SD – Bouman 11-17-0-120, Camp 3-6-0-10.

Receiving: SIU – D. Cox 7-70, Miller 7-36, A. Cox 2-33, Elliott 5-18, Garrett 3-17, Williams 3-9, Lutz 1-7. SD – Eliodor 4-58, Bell 3-37, Phelps 1-12, Martens 3-12, Theis 2-9, Lawrence 1-2.

How They Scored

How They Scored

First Quarter

SIU 7, South Dakota 0

How They Scored: Javon Williams powered in from the 1 to cap a game-opening drive that saw the Salukis convert a pair of third downs. Consecutive penalties on the Coyotes helped SIU reach the 2-yard line. Jake Baumgarte hit the PAT.

Time of score: 9:23

Drive details: 13 plays, 75 yards, 5:37

SIU 7, South Dakota 7

How They Scored: Travis Theis broke a tackle at the scrimmage line and powered in from the 6, two plays after Bryce Miller’s fumble was returned 36 yards by Brock Mogensen to the 6. Eddie Ogamba converted the PAT.

Time of score: 4:03

Drive details: 2 plays, 6 yards, :53

SIU 14, South Dakota 7

How They Scored: Nic Baker found Avante Cox in the left corner of the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown pass. The key play was Romeir Elliott bouncing off right tackle for a 39-yard run to the 27. Baumgarte hit the PAT.

Time of score: :59

Drive details: 7 plays, 74 yards, 2:57

Second Quarter

SIU 21, South Dakota 7

How they scored: Miller caught a pass from Baker behind the line of scrimmage, made a defender miss and zipped into the end zone for a 9-yard score. Williams’ 3-yard run on 4th-and-1 made it 1st-and-goal. Baumgarte drilled the try for point.

Time of score: 2:50

Drive details: 11 plays, 45 yards, 5:39

SIU 21, South Dakota 10

How they scored: Ogamba converted a 46-yard field goal in the Coyotes’ first drive with backup QB Aidan Bouman at the helm. Bouman appeared to complete a 29-yard TD pass to Parker Rickert, but the play was overturned because the ball bounced before Rickert corralled it.

Time of score: :21

Drive details: 10 plays, 43 yards, 2:22

Third Quarter

SIU 21, South Dakota 17

How they scored: Bouman found Wesley Eliodor for a 15-yard touchdown pass on the Coyotes’ best drive of the day. A 22-yard connection to Carter Bell got South Dakota to the 20, leading to the score. Ogamba nailed the PAT.

Time of score: 10:45

Drive details: 9 plays, 78 yards, 4:10

SIU 24, South Dakota 17

How they scored: Baumgarte made a 21-yard field goal on the Salukis’ first drive of the second half. The key play was Baker’s 29-yard pass to D’Ante’ Cox on 3rd-and-5 to the Coyotes’ 30. SIU got to the 3 but couldn’t finish it off with a TD.

Time of score: 7:23

Drive details: 9 plays, 72 yards, 3:22

Fourth Quarter

SIU 24, South Dakota 24

How they scored: Shomari Lawrence zoomed 29 yards off left end on the second play of the quarter to even the game for the first time since the first quarter. His 16-yard run to end the third period got the Coyotes to the SIU 33. Ogamba hit the PAT.

Time of score: 14:16

Drive details: 6 plays, 69 yards, 1:56

South Dakota 27, SIU 24

How they scored: Ogamba nailed a 44-yard field goal to give the Coyotes their first lead of the game. It came six plays after Baker threw an interception on 4th-and-6 from the USD 42. Theis ran for 20 and 14 yards to fuel the drive.

Time of score: 2:31

Drive details: 6 plays, 41 yards, 2:29

Grading the Salukis

Grading the Salukis

Offense: C

After a good first half, the Salukis did very little in the second half. They couldn’t run the ball as consistently and the passing game couldn’t come up with chunk plays to boot. Romeir Elliott’s 100-yard game mostly came in the first half and Nic Baker’s 27 completions resulted in just 188 yards. Three incompletions and South Dakota’s only sack of the game on SIU’s last snap with 2:07 left symbolized the fourth quarter.

Defense: D

Backup quarterback Aidan Bouman gave the Coyotes a spark, but the Salukis get blame for failing to do something they’d done all year – stop the run. Shomari Lawrence and Travis Theis each rushed for more than 100 yards as SIU couldn’t get the run fits it’s gotten most of the season. It was a bad flashback to the second half of last year, when opponents consistently gashed the Salukis with the running game.

Special Teams: C

Nothing happened here to affect the game pro or con, but SIU could have used a lift when the offense and defense both sputtered after halftime. Jake Baumgarte converted three PATs and a 21-yard field goal, while Nathan Torney averaged 38.8 yards on four punts. Kickoff coverage gave up a 32-yard return on its first foray after missing a tackle around the 10.

Overall: D

Allowing scores bridging the halves was the first sign. Failing to answer with a touchdown after reaching the 3 midway through the third quarter was another red flag. And then the fourth quarter simply blew up in their faces. It was the kind of bad loss the Salukis couldn’t afford to take. Now next week’s visit from Northern Iowa looms even bigger, considering North Dakota State comes to town after the bye. There’s still work to do to earn a playoff spot.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News