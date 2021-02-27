SIU 38, No. 1 NDSU 14: How They Scored

Time of score: :55

Drive details: 7 plays, 74 yards, 4:25

SIU 17, NDSU 7

How they scored: Zeb Noland found Jake Lippe on a Hail Mary in the right corner of the end zone from 37 yards out. The ball was tipped but not knocked down, and Lippe got to it first. Jake Reinholz hit the try for point.

Time of score: :00

Drive details: 6 plays, 80 yards, :52

Halftime: SIU 17, NDSU 7

Fourth Quarter

SIU 24, NDSU 7

How they scored: Baker hit Landon Lenoir on a 7-yard slant, followed by a Nico Gualdoni PAT. Baker’s 26-yard connection with Cox on a fade pattern, plus a roughing the passer call, set up the TD.

Time of score: 13:41

Drive details: 5 plays, 51 yards, 2:32

SIU 31, NDSU 7