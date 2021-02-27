SIU 38, No. 1 NDSU 14: How They Scored

First Quarter
SIU 3, NDSU 0
How they scored: Nico Gualdoni connected on a 38-yard field goal to cap a drive of nearly seven minutes. Romeir Elliott’s 15-yard run on 3rd-and-7 from the NDSU 42 got the Salukis into field goal range.
Time of score: :40
Drive details: 12 plays, 49 yards, 6:43
Second Quarter
SIU 10, NDSU 0
How they scored: Elliott squirted up the middle for a 3-yard touchdown to finish a march of almost seven minutes.
Nic Baker and Branson Combs combined for two key passes that moved the chains. Gualdoni hit the PAT.
Time of score: 7:24
Drive details: 12 plays, 93 yards, 6:50
SIU 17, NDSU 0
How they scored: Javon Williams plunged a yard on 4th and goal as Salukis eschewed a cinch field goal to get the touchdown. Baker found Avante Cox for a 65-yard gain to the 2 to set up the score. Gualdoni converted the PAT.
Time of score: :55
Drive details: 7 plays, 74 yards, 4:25
SIU 17, NDSU 7
How they scored: Zeb Noland found Jake Lippe on a Hail Mary in the right corner of the end zone from 37 yards out. The ball was tipped but not knocked down, and Lippe got to it first. Jake Reinholz hit the try for point.
Time of score: :00
Drive details: 6 plays, 80 yards, :52
Halftime: SIU 17, NDSU 7
Fourth Quarter
SIU 24, NDSU 7
How they scored: Baker hit Landon Lenoir on a 7-yard slant, followed by a Nico Gualdoni PAT. Baker’s 26-yard connection with Cox on a fade pattern, plus a roughing the passer call, set up the TD.
Time of score: 13:41
Drive details: 5 plays, 51 yards, 2:32
SIU 31, NDSU 7
How they scored: Williams bounced off a scrum at right guard, reversed field and leaped into the end zone for his second score of the day. Roderick Campbell’s interception and unsportsmanlike conduct foul on North Dakota Stat gave Salukis a 13-yard field.
Time of score: 11:42
Drive details: 4 plays, 13 yards, 1:42
SIU 38, NDSU 7
How they scored: Elliott raced around right tackle and dove over the right front pylon for his second TD of the game, a 20-yarder that put the cherry on top of the banana split day for SIU.
Time of score: 3:07
Drive details: 11 plays, 80 yards, 7:18
SIU 38, NDSU 14
How they scored: Noland rushed 5 yards off right guard for a consolation touchdown for the Bison. It was set up when Jalen Bussey ripped off a 63-yard run.
Time of score: 2:16
Drive details: 3 plays, 75 yards, :51
Final: SIU 38, NDSU 14